Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE) (Paris:FORSE), the expert in smart battery systems, is partnering with CRRC GREENWAY, for the supply of lithium-ion NMC high energy battery systems for electric buses and coaches in oversea markets.

CRRC GREENWAY (GW), specializing in electric buses and coaches outside of China, and Forsee Power will co-design and co-develop CRRC GW's next generation of vehicles, integrating high-energy lithium-ion NMC battery systems.

CRRC GREENWAY, specialized in high-end powertrain, driveline and chassis for electric buses and coaches that are marketed outside of China.

CRRC GW is expending its offer to the oversea markets with lithium-ion NMC-powered vehicles by choosing Forsee Power solutions. Thus, CRRC GW and Forsee Power will co-design and co-develop a solution for CRRC GW's e-buses for worldwide market tenders and projects. Forsee Power will provide battery systems, including its newly launched ZEN 77 PLUS.

Forsee Power is strengthening its presence outside of Europe

The battery system expert is leading the electric bus European market and has already equipped more than 1,800 buses with high-power and high-energy battery systems.

Forsee Power's R&D team have developed a very comprehensive offering for overnight charging, fast charging, and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

CRRC GW will first integrate ZEN PLUS to its buses while exploring Forsee Power's other systems for future development. FORSEE ZEN PLUS combines high-performance liquid thermal management capable of addressing all climatic zones, even the most contrasting ones, NMC lithium-ion cells with a lifespan of 5,000 cycles, allowing an ultra-competitive total cost of ownership (TCO).

A first prototype of a e-bus is expected in 2023. CRRC then plans on manufacturing hundreds of vehicles annually to market in countries starting in 2024.

« Forsee Power has shown its dominant role of providing solution of lithium-ion NMC high energy battery systems for electric buses and coaches in Europe and is strengthening its presence outside of Europe. Partnering with Forsee Power will further enhance CRRC GW's competitiveness of electric chassis for bus coach, to better meet the requests of bus manufacturers all round the world. » says Mr. Qin yalang, CEO of CRRC GW.

« CRRC GREENWAY is a world reference, and we are pleased to start such collaboration to support their product range diversification with lithium-ion NMC battery-powered electric buses. It shows Forsee Power's ability to win customers at global level, based on high-end battery systems combining great lifetime and performance. The electrification of public transport is accelerating in Asia Pacific and Forsee Power has positioned as a key partner to allow sustainable zero-emission transport. » explains Frederic Poupeau, Vice President Asia-Pacific at Forsee Power.

About CRRC GREENWAY

CRRC GW is dedicating to being a World-leading innovational EV bus solution provider and is specialized on high-end oversea customized Electric powertrain or driveline/propulsion and Electric chassis for bus coach and provide one to one professional overall electric bus development technical services. CRRC GW has shown and will further strengthen its presence in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Latin America.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trains, and ships). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 1,800 buses and 100,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 650 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

