HIROSHIMA, Japan, Feb 28, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for January 2023 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic ProductionMazda's domestic production volume in January 2023 decreased 7.2% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in January 2023]CX-5:24,670 units(down 26.7% year on year)CX-60:8,490 unitsMAZDA3:7,485 units(down 24.1%)2. Overseas ProductionMazda's overseas production volume in January 2023 decreased 3.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in January 2023]CX-30:13,248 units(down 1.5% year on year)MAZDA3:5,283 units(down 60.4%)CX-50:4,438 units(up 3313.8%)II. Domestic SalesMazda's domestic sales volume in January 2023 increased 22.7% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.5% (up 0.4 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (unchanged year-on-year) and a 4.1% total market share (up 0.2 points).[Domestic sales of key models in January 2023]CX-60:3,016 unitsMAZDA2:2,003 units(up 9.9%)CX-30:1,634 units(down 5.2%)III. ExportsMazda's export volume in January 2023 increased 5.9% year on year due to increased shipments to Europe and other regions.[Exports of key models in January 2023]CX-5:26,631 units(up 3.2% year on year)MAZDA3:6,470 units(up 3.9%)CX-9:6,022 units(up 27.2%)IV. Global SalesMazda's global sales volume in January 2023 decreased 7.4% year on year due to decreased sales in China.[Global sales of key models in January 2023]CX-5:25,391 units(down 22.1% year on year)CX-30:13,222 units(down 2.1%)MAZDA3:11,634 units(down 49.9%)For more information, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2023/202302/230227a.html.Source: mazdaCopyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.