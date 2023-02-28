HIROSHIMA, Japan, Feb 28, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for January 2023 are summarized below.
I. Production
1. Domestic Production
Mazda's domestic production volume in January 2023 decreased 7.2% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in January 2023]
CX-5:24,670 units
(down 26.7% year on year)
CX-60:8,490 units
MAZDA3:7,485 units
(down 24.1%)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda's overseas production volume in January 2023 decreased 3.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in January 2023]
CX-30:13,248 units
(down 1.5% year on year)
MAZDA3:5,283 units
(down 60.4%)
CX-50:4,438 units
(up 3313.8%)
II. Domestic Sales
Mazda's domestic sales volume in January 2023 increased 22.7% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.5% (up 0.4 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (unchanged year-on-year) and a 4.1% total market share (up 0.2 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in January 2023]
CX-60:3,016 units
MAZDA2:2,003 units
(up 9.9%)
CX-30:1,634 units
(down 5.2%)
III. Exports
Mazda's export volume in January 2023 increased 5.9% year on year due to increased shipments to Europe and other regions.
[Exports of key models in January 2023]
CX-5:26,631 units
(up 3.2% year on year)
MAZDA3:6,470 units
(up 3.9%)
CX-9:6,022 units
(up 27.2%)
IV. Global Sales
Mazda's global sales volume in January 2023 decreased 7.4% year on year due to decreased sales in China.
[Global sales of key models in January 2023]
CX-5:25,391 units
(down 22.1% year on year)
CX-30:13,222 units
(down 2.1%)
MAZDA3:11,634 units
(down 49.9%)
