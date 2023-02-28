

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Revised quarterly national accounts and flash consumer prices from France are due on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's import prices for January. Import prices are forecast to fall 1.5 percent on month, following a 1.6 percent decrease in December.



In the meantime, final GDP, foreign trade and producer price figures are due from Sweden.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE releases revised quarterly national accounts, flash inflation, consumer spending and producer prices data. The statistical office is expected to confirm 0.1 percent sequential economic growth for the fourth quarter. Flash consumer price inflation is seen rising to 6.1 percent in February from 6.0 percent in January.



At 3.00 am ET, Swiss GDP data is due. Economists expect the economy to grow 0.1 percent sequentially, slower than the 0.2 percent increase a quarter ago.



In the meantime, Spain INE is slated to issue flash consumer and harmonized consumer prices for February. Consumer price inflation is seen easing to 5.7 percent from 5.9 percent in January.



Also, final GDP data from Austria and producer prices from the Czech Republic are due.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes industrial turnover and non-EU foreign trade data.



