Integrated solution enables faster deployment of Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and Private 5G use cases

Radisys Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced that it has attained 2Gbps+ data rates with 3GPP Release-16 compliant Connect RAN FR2 standalone (SA) RAN solution on the Qualcomm FSM100 5G RAN Platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Radisys' 5G SA FR2 solution supports advanced mmWave features including beamforming and carrier aggregation delivering high-capacity solutions for FWA, Private 5G and industrial market segments. With Qualcomm FSM100 baseband and advanced mmWave Radio capabilities, Radisys FR2 SA RAN software provides a 400Mhz bandwidth high throughput, low footprint solution enabling enhanced mobile broadband services in FWA and Private 5G deployments.

Radisys' Connect RAN FR2 SA 5G solution with a rich feature set, full interoperability and comprehensive manageability support, enables customers to deploy small cells in multiple verticals at reduced operational and capital expenses and time-to-market. Radisys 5G FR1 solution supporting concurrent SA and NSA operation is also integrated across Qualcomm FSM100 and Qualcomm FSM200.

Highlights

Radisys continues its leadership in mmWave RAN solution on Qualcomm FSM100 by adding FR2 SA capabilities to its market leading FR2 NSA offering.

The FR2 SA solution is compact with CU and DU software on a single 16 core NPU and leverages the on-chip accelerators to provide a performance optimized, and high throughput mmWave solution. This solution supports 128-256 subscribers and four 100 MHz carriers delivering an aggregated peak TCP/UDP throughput of 2.2 Gbps integrated with Qualcomm FSM100 baseband, QTM 2T2R mmWave radio.

This solution is extensively tested with a variety of commercial CPEs based on various modems on the widely available n257, n258, n261 FR2 bands.

The solution provides comprehensive FCAPS providing manageability with TR-069 TR-196 based interface extendible to NETCONF ORAN O1. This enables ease of integration with both legacy ACS and new ORAN O1 based Management Systems.

The FR2 SA solution supports beamforming, network slicing, QoS, robust cryptography and low latency catering to Private 5G and Industrial use cases.

This solution will evolve to support higher capacities and data rates via carrier aggregation across 10 carriers with a total bandwidth of 1000 MHz bandwidth on Qualcomm FSM200.

Gerardo Giaretta, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.: "Our strategic collaboration over the years with Radisys has resulted in a high capacity and performance-optimized small cell solution using our broadly adopted Qualcomm FSM100 5G RAN Platform with Radisys Connect 5G RAN software. This solution addresses fixed wireless broadband and growing number of Private 5G use cases. In the near future, we also look forward to expanding this collaboration by utilizing our latest Qualcomm FSM200 platforms to continue momentum and reach even higher levels of performance."

Munish Chhabra, SVP and General Manager, Software and Services at Radisys: "Radisys, in long-term collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, remains at the forefront in bringing innovative mmWave solutions to enable scaled mobile broadband deployments in plentiful FR2 spectrum available worldwide. With the availability of high capacity, and high throughput using Radisys' 5G SA FR2 RAN solution on Qualcomm FSM 5G RAN Platforms with advanced features, our customers can offer differentiated 5G services in fixed wireless access markets, private 5G and industrial businesses."

Meet with Radisys at MWC Barcelona

Experience Radisys' FWA solution, including presentations and demonstrations of Connect 5G FR2 SA RAN solution on the Qualcomm FSM 5G RAN Platform, at MWC Barcelona, visit Radisys at Stand 5B81. To schedule a meeting with Radisys' RAN experts, contact open@radisys.com.

