Dienstag, 28.02.2023
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
WKN: A0MQJ5 ISIN: GG00B1RMC548 
Berlin
28.02.23
08:07 Uhr
9,080 Euro
+0,020
+0,22 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
28.02.2023 | 08:06
35 Leser
Tetragon Financial Group Ltd - Statement re: Monthly Factsheet

Tetragon Financial Group Ltd - Statement re: Monthly Factsheet

PR Newswire

London, February 27

Tetragon Financial Group Limited January 2023 Monthly Factsheet

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2023 -- Tetragon has released its Monthly Factsheet for January 2023.

  • Net Asset Value: $2,808m
  • Fully Diluted NAV Per Share: $30.16
  • Share Price (TFG NA): $9.54
  • Monthly NAV per share total return: +1.6%
  • Monthly Return on Equity: +1.8%
  • Most recent quarterly dividend: $0.11
  • Dividend yield: 4.6%

Please refer to important disclosures on page three of the Monthly Factsheet.

Please click below to access the Monthly Factsheet.

January 2023 Factsheet

About Tetragon:

At Tetragon, we seek to provide stable returns to investors across economic cycles and market conditions. Tetragon is a Guernsey closed-ended investment company. Its non-voting shares are listed on Euronext in Amsterdam N.V. and also traded on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Our investment manager is Tetragon Financial Management LP. Find out more at www.tetragoninv.com.

Tetragon Investor Relations:
Yuko Thomas
ir@tetragoninv.com

Press Inquiries:
Prosek Partners
pro-tetragon@prosek.com
U.K. +44 203 890 9193
U.S. +001 212 279 3115

This release does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities of Tetragon have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless they are registered under applicable law or exempt from registration. Tetragon does not intend to register any portion of its securities in the United States or to conduct a public offer of securities in the United States. In addition, Tetragon has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, and investors will not be entitled to the benefits of such Act. Tetragon is registered in the public register of the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets under Section 1:107 of the Financial Markets Supervision Act as a collective investment scheme from a designated country.

© 2023 PR Newswire
