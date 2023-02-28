Anzeige
28.02.2023
DISCONTINUATION OF DISCLOSURE VIA PRIMARY INFORMATION PROVIDER

DJ DISCONTINUATION OF DISCLOSURE VIA PRIMARY INFORMATION PROVIDER

EVRAZ plc (EVR) DISCONTINUATION OF DISCLOSURE VIA PRIMARY INFORMATION PROVIDER 28-Feb-2023 / 10:00 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DISCONTINUATION OF DISCLOSURE VIA PRIMARY INFORMATION PROVIDER

28 February 2023 - EVRAZ plc ("EVRAZ" or the "Company") announces that starting from 1 March 2023 the Company will not be able to release regulatory news announcements via a primary information provider ("PIP").

In May 2022, EVRAZ was informed by the RNS, its PIP at that time, about discontinuation of its services for EVRAZ due to sanctions placed on the Company. Since then, EVRAZ used services of another PIP which recently also decided to suspend the coverage of services.

The Company has made multiple enquiries to other PIPs authorised by the UK Financial Conduct Authority but no one expressed willingness to work with EVRAZ.

Thus, starting from 1 March 2023 the Company will be unable to disclose regulatory information or publish other information in the manner and following the procedures required by Market Abuse Regulation and the Disclosure Transparency Rules. The Company will continue to disclose regulatory information by way of announcements on its website.

###

For further information:

Media Relations:

+7 495 937 6871

media@evraz.com

Investor Relations:

+7 495 232 1370

ir@evraz.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory RS. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B71N6K86, XS1533915721, XS1843443273, 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      EVR 
LEI Code:    5493005B7DAN39RXLK23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  226134 
News ID:    1569935 
 
End of Announcement EquityStory RS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1569935&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
