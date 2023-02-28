DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: MBH Corporation Plc APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: 7 Royal Victoria Patriotic Building, John Archer Way, London, England, SW18 3SX DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): -- Victoria Sylvester, Chief Executive Officer, DoB 22 February 1979 -- Callum Laing, Non-Executive Chair, DoB 7 August 1975 -- Stanislaw Patey, Non-Executive Vice Chair, DoB 14 September 1951 -- Kevin Potter, Executive Director, DoB 30 May 1964 -- Victoria Smith, Executive Director, DoB 1 July 1986 -- Lisa Maynard-Atem, Non-Executive Director, DoB 29 January 1978 APPLICANT SECTOR: Financials DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: MBH Corporation Plc is an investment holding company with subsidiaries in multiple industries the construction, education, leisure, healthcare, food & beverage, property, engineering and transport sectors. The group brings together well established and profitable small companies with a buy-and-hold perspective. Most of these subsidiaries have been acquired through an exchange of shares by the company owners for new MBH shares. Against the background of a favourable interest rate environment, MBH has also recently started to make loan-financed acquisitions through its bonds program which are listed on Euronext Dublin. NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 118,773,713 ordinary shares SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): 79.5% SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: Vidacos Nominees Limited* 96,204,196 81.00%

*held through ten different accounts

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

N/A

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

13 March 2023

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

www.mbhcorporation.com

In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included:

NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED:

Dusseldorf Stock Exchange

Frankfurt Stock Exchange

ISIN: GB00BF1GH114

ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES:

CREST And Clearstream

DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS:

There are 19 lock-in agreements in place, pursuant to which each holder of the shares has agreed with the Company not to dispose or enter into any arrangement on the ordinary shares he/she is entitled to receive under the Agglomeration Agreement entered into in connection with the acquisition of the relevant company, for a period of 12 months from the issuance of the shares. The details are set out below:

Holder Shares Relevant company Victoria Sylvester 2,363,887 Acacia Training Limited Ryan Sylvester 2,363,887 Acacia Training Limited Hayley Marriott 973,081 Acacia Training Limited Joe Turner 973,081 Acacia Training Limited Lisa Davies 973,081 Acacia Training Limited Stuart Smith 61,551 Robinsons Caravans Holding Company Limited Jarrod Clay 102,586 Robinsons Caravans Holding Company Limited Mo Miah 61,551 Robinsons Caravans Holding Company Limited Mark Birchall 102,586 Robinsons Caravans Holding Company Limited Simon Martin 30,776 Robinsons Caravans Holding Company Limited Janet Barnes 30,776 Robinsons Caravans Holding Company Limited Jordan Hastie 410,343 Robinsons Caravans Holding Company Limited Paul Seabridge 943,789 Robinsons Caravans Holding Company Limited Ben Seabridge 307,758 Robinsons Caravans Holding Company Limited Kevin Hanbury 217,481 3K's Engineering Company Limited Karl Hanbury 217,481 3K's Engineering Company Limited Paul Seabridge 144,987 3K's Engineering Company Limited Goran Pregelj 144,987 3K's Engineering Company Limited Ben Harbour 144,987 3K's Engineering Company Limited Total 10,568,656

DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT:

The Company is subject to the Provisions of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers

In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows:

UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:

NA

