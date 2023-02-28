Anzeige
Dow Jones News
28.02.2023 | 08:31
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement 28-Feb-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET 
 
 
APPLICANT NAME: 
MBH Corporation Plc 
APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: 
7 Royal Victoria Patriotic Building, John Archer Way, London, England, SW18 3SX 
DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): 
   -- Victoria Sylvester, Chief Executive Officer, DoB 22 February 1979 
   -- Callum Laing, Non-Executive Chair, DoB 7 August 1975 
   -- Stanislaw Patey, Non-Executive Vice Chair, DoB 14 September 1951 
   -- Kevin Potter, Executive Director, DoB 30 May 1964 
   -- Victoria Smith, Executive Director, DoB 1 July 1986 
   -- Lisa Maynard-Atem, Non-Executive Director, DoB 29 January 1978 
APPLICANT SECTOR: 
Financials 
DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: 
MBH Corporation Plc is an investment holding company with subsidiaries in multiple industries the construction, 
education, leisure, healthcare, food & beverage, property, engineering and transport sectors. The group brings together 
well established and profitable small companies with a buy-and-hold perspective. Most of these subsidiaries have been 
acquired through an exchange of shares by the company owners for new MBH shares. Against the background of a favourable 
interest rate environment, MBH has also recently started to make loan-financed acquisitions through its bonds program 
which are listed on Euronext Dublin. 
NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: 
First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited 
NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 
118,773,713 ordinary shares 
SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in 
treasury): 
79.5% 
SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: 
 
Vidacos Nominees Limited* 96,204,196 81.00%

*held through ten different accounts

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

N/A

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

13 March 2023

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

www.mbhcorporation.com

In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included:

NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED:

Dusseldorf Stock Exchange

Frankfurt Stock Exchange

ISIN: GB00BF1GH114

ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES:

CREST And Clearstream

DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS:

There are 19 lock-in agreements in place, pursuant to which each holder of the shares has agreed with the Company not to dispose or enter into any arrangement on the ordinary shares he/she is entitled to receive under the Agglomeration Agreement entered into in connection with the acquisition of the relevant company, for a period of 12 months from the issuance of the shares. The details are set out below: 

Holder       Shares   Relevant company 
Victoria Sylvester 2,363,887 Acacia Training Limited 
Ryan Sylvester   2,363,887 Acacia Training Limited 
Hayley Marriott  973,081  Acacia Training Limited 
Joe Turner     973,081  Acacia Training Limited 
Lisa Davies    973,081  Acacia Training Limited 
Stuart Smith    61,551   Robinsons Caravans Holding Company Limited 
Jarrod Clay    102,586  Robinsons Caravans Holding Company Limited 
Mo Miah      61,551   Robinsons Caravans Holding Company Limited 
Mark Birchall   102,586  Robinsons Caravans Holding Company Limited 
Simon Martin    30,776   Robinsons Caravans Holding Company Limited 
Janet Barnes    30,776   Robinsons Caravans Holding Company Limited 
Jordan Hastie   410,343  Robinsons Caravans Holding Company Limited 
Paul Seabridge   943,789  Robinsons Caravans Holding Company Limited 
Ben Seabridge   307,758  Robinsons Caravans Holding Company Limited 
Kevin Hanbury   217,481  3K's Engineering Company Limited 
Karl Hanbury    217,481  3K's Engineering Company Limited 
Paul Seabridge   144,987  3K's Engineering Company Limited 
Goran Pregelj   144,987  3K's Engineering Company Limited 
Ben Harbour    144,987  3K's Engineering Company Limited 
Total       10,568,656

DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT:

The Company is subject to the Provisions of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers

In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows:

UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:

NA

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1569683 28-Feb-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1569683&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
