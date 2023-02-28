Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Zweite Raketenstufe gezündet! Fast 30% Kursgewinn & neues Hoch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.02.2023 | 08:34
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orion Oyj: Orion Group Financial Statement documents 2022, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report published

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE / ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
28 FEBRUARY 2023 at 9.30 EET

Orion Group Financial Statement documents 2022, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report published

Orion Group's Financial Statement documents for 2022 have been published. The documents are available in Finnish and English on the Company's website at http://www.orion.fi/enand are attached to this release. The Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format.

Orion's Corporate Governance Statement 2022 and Remuneration Report 2022, both adopted by the Board of Directors, have also been published as separate reports in Finnish and English on the Company's website at http://www.orion.fi/enand are attached to this release.

Orion Corporation

Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions 		Terhi Ormio
VP, Communications


Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and self-care products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,341 million and the company had about 3,500 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Attachments

  • 74370029VAHCXDR7B745-2022-12-31-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1936ef8d-001c-412a-947e-e9f3b6f312dc)
  • Orion_Corporate_Governance_Statement_2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ce41c167-b064-43fb-b271-7043c6883adb)
  • Orion_Remuneration_report_2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fb9a9c27-ea12-4f10-bb52-a1c80603c937)
  • Orion_Financial_Statements_2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c195571d-8aca-4db1-817b-d73d57291513)

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.