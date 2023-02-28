DJ Travis Perkins plc: Full year results for the year to 31 December 2022

28 February 2023

Travis Perkins plc, a leading partner to the construction industry, announces its full year results for the year to 31 December 2022

A resilient trading performance in rapidly changing market conditions

Financial Highlights

-- Robust revenue growth of 8.9% with elevated levels of materials cost inflation diligently managed

-- Adjusted operating profit of GBP295m, impacted principally by lower year-on-year property profits and aGBP15m charge related to restructuring activities in Q4

-- Adjusted earnings per share of 94.6p with lower operating profit partially offset by reduced share count

-- Proactive cost actions to deliver benefits of around GBP25m in 2023

-- Good cash conversion at 67%; lease-adjusted leverage (net debt / EBITDA) of 1.8x remains comfortablywithin target range

-- Total ordinary dividend increased to 39.0 pence per share (2021: 38.0 pence per share)

Operational Highlights

-- Solid performance in the Travis Perkins General Merchant, with further share gains, driven by focus onenhancement of digital capability and expansion of value-added services primarily across Hire, Benchmarx kitchensand Managed Services

-- Continued strong performance from the Group's specialist distributors - BSS, Keyline and CCF. Staircraftnow integrated and enhancing the Group's housebuilder proposition.

-- Toolstation returned to good growth in H2 after tough prior year comparatives in H1. Significantinvestment in expanding infrastructure across both the UK and Europe.

-- Positive progress towards sustainability targets, notably a 34% reduction in Scope 1 & 2 carbon emissionsduring the year

GBPm (unless otherwise stated) Note 2022 2021* Change Revenue 6 4,995 4,587 8.9% Adjusted operating profit¹ 7a 295 353 (16.4)% Adjusted operating profit excluding property profits and restructuring charge¹ 285 304 (6.3)% Adjusted earnings per share¹ 15b 94.6p 107.3p (11.8)% Adjusted ROCE¹ 18 10.8% 14.1% (3.3)ppt Adjusted ROCE excluding property profits and restructuring charge¹ 10.5% 12.1% (1.6)ppt Net debt / adjusted EBITDA¹ 19 1.8x 1.2x (0.6)x Ordinary dividend per share 14 39.0p 38.0p 2.6% Operating profit 285 349 (18.3)% Total profit after tax 192 241 (20.3)% Basic earnings per share 15a 90.8p 103.9p (12.6)%

(1) Alternative performance measures are used to describe the Group's performance. Details of calculations can be found in the notes listed.

* For continuing businesses only. The Retail and Plumbing & Heating segments are treated as discontinued operations.

Nick Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"The Group delivered a resilient trading performance in 2022 which is testament to the capability of our colleagues and the strength of our market leading propositions. I would like to thank our teams for their hard work throughout the year and their flexibility to meet customer needs amidst rapidly changing market dynamics.

In the second half of the year we made some difficult decisions in response to the weaker trading environment and we continue to be watchful of market trends, working closely with our customers and suppliers to stay on the front foot. Investment continues in our strategic growth programmes including selectively exploring new destination branches for the Travis Perkins General Merchant, rolling out Toolstation in both the UK and Europe and investing in growing our value-added services, notably Hire, Benchmarx kitchens and our Staircraft business, always being mindful to flex the pace of the programme to reflect market conditions.

Whilst it is early in the year and macroeconomic uncertainty remains, the combination of our diverse end market exposure, appropriate cost actions and further market share gains driven by continued strategy execution, will enable the Group to deliver another resilient trading performance in the year ahead.

As a market-leading distributor of building materials products, we continue to benefit from long-term strategic growth drivers in our markets including new environmental and safety legislation and commitments from both public and private sector customers to deliver against net zero targets. We are committed to being at the forefront of both decarbonising the construction industry alongside developing the next generation of talent to create value for all of our stakeholders."

Past performance of the shares of Travis Perkins plc cannot be relied upon as a guide to the future performance of the shares of Travis Perkins plc. Summary

2022 was a challenging year and the Group adapted well to rapidly changing market conditions, making further progress towards its ambition of being the leading partner to the construction industry. The Group will continue to balance delivery of near-term performance with longer term strategic objectives as it focuses on outperforming its end markets and generating strong cash flow to invest in strategic initiatives and provide attractive returns to shareholders. 2022 Performance

The Group delivered a resilient performance with revenue of GBP4,995m, up 8.9% versus 2021. The Merchanting businesses delivered further market share gains and Toolstation returned to good growth in the second half of 2022 following tough comparatives in the first half. The Group again demonstrated its ability to recover significant levels of materials cost inflation and continues to benefit from its diverse end market exposure.

