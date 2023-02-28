Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2022 Preliminary -5

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2022 Preliminary Financial Results

Growing Sustainably

Revenue from hotel operations[i] exceeds EUR0.5 billion

Dublin and London | 28 February 2023: Dalata Hotel Group plc ('Dalata' or the 'Group'), the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, announces its results for the year ended 31 December 2022.

EURmillion 2022 2021 2019 Variance to 2021 Revenue from hotel operations[i] 515.7 192.0 429.2 +323.7 Revenue from development contract fulfilment 42.6 - - +42.6 Total revenue 558.3 192.0 429.2 +366.3 Segments EBITDA[i] 205.7 75.1 182.8 +130.6 Adjusted EBITDA[i] 183.4 63.2 162.2 +120.2 Profit/(loss) before tax 109.7 (11.4) 89.7 +121.1 Basic earnings/(loss) per share (cents) 43.4 (2.8) 42.4 +46.2 Adjusted basic earnings/(loss) per share[i] (cents) 31.7 (6.4) 42.0 +38.1 Free Cashflow[i] 126.5 28.0 100.6 +98.5 Property, plant and equipment 1,427.4 1,243.9 1,471.3 +183.5 Cash and undrawn facilities 455.7 298.5 161.8 +157.2 Normalised Return on Invested Capital[i] 11.6% 0.2% 12.1% +11.4% Group key performance indicators (as reported) RevPAR (EUR)[i] 102.23 40.02 93.43 Average room rate (ARR) (EUR)[i] 134.80 100.71 113.14 Occupancy %[i] 75.8% 39.7% 82.6% Group key performance indicators ('Like for like' or 'LFL') 'Like for like' or 'LFL' RevPAR (EUR)[i] 106.39 41.65 93.12 as a percentage of 2019 equivalent levels 114% 45% -

A RECORD OPERATING PERFORMANCE

. Revenue from hotel operations[i] of EUR515.7 million (+20% on 2019) and Adjusted EBITDA[i] of EUR183.4 million (+13% on 2019)

. Group RevPAR[i] of EUR106.39 up 14% on 2019 'LFL', Q4 2022 RevPAR[i] of EUR104.51 up 21% on Q4 2019 'LFL'

. Profit after tax of EUR96.7 million (+24% on 2019)

. Free Cashflow[i] of EUR126.5 million (+26% on 2019) and Free Cashflow per Share[i] of 56.8 cent (+4% on 2019)

. Planned reintroduction of dividend in H2 2023

1,900+ ROOMS ADDED IN 2022 WITH PIPELINE OF 1,333 ROOMS

. Opened 50th hotel with Clayton Hotel Glasgow City in October 2022

. Six leased hotels and one owned hotel added to portfolio in 2022, room count now 10,953 (+19% since December 2019)

. Entered lease for first hotel in continental Europe in February 2022 and rebranded to Clayton Hotel Düsseldorf in December 2022

. Diversifying further into the UK

. 1,165 rooms added to UK portfolio in 2022 (+34% room growth since December 2021), +50% UK Revenue growth since 2019

. 29% of rooms located in the UK at end of 2019, UK rooms now represent 37% of portfolio at end of 2022

. Since year end, completed GBP44.3 million purchase of new 192-bedroom Maldron Hotel Finsbury Park, London, expected to open in summer 2023

. Four hotels (834 rooms) currently under construction in key UK cities - London (opening Q1 2024), Brighton, Liverpool, and Manchester (all opening summer 2024)

BALANCE SHEET STRENGTH ENABLING SUSTAINABLE GROWTH

. Net Debt to Value (property assets) [i] of 8% (December 2021: 24%) and Net Debt to EBITDA after rent[i] of 0.8x (December 2019: 2.8x)

. Cash and undrawn committed debt facilities of EUR455.7 million (December 2021: EUR298.5 million)

. Hotel assets[i] worth EUR1.4 billion

GROWTH STRATEGY CONTINUES TO DRIVE VALUE

. Owned asset portfolio provides optionality in a range of macro-economic environments while generating strong Free Cashflow[i] and supporting leasehold expansion strategy

. Net property valuation uplift of EUR209.4 million in 2022 (2021: uplift of EUR21.2 million)

. Leased asset portfolio generating strong cash flow for reinvestment

. Seven newly leased hotels added in 2021 and 2022 and current leased pipeline of four hotels, all in prime locations, expected to contribute annual EBITDA (after rent) [i] of approximately EUR24 million when fully operational

. Strong track record of identifying and securing opportunities as we continue to expand Dalata's footprint

. Opened owned Maldron Hotel Merrion Road, Dublin in August, delivered by in house development team

. Balance Sheet NAV per share[i] of EUR5.63 at 31 December 2022 (+29% on 2021: EUR4.35 at 31 December 2021)

EMPLOYMENT AT DALATA - A DIFFERENT WAY, A BETTER WAY

. Supporting over 5,000 jobs and taking care of our people to alleviate cost-of-living challenges through meaningful pay increases and other benefits important to our teams

. Launched our 'Dalata Employer Brand' campaign to position Dalata as a clear employer of choice in each of its markets

. Award winning Dalata Academy and graduate programmes provide excellent opportunities to develop skills and progress into senior positions within the business - 695 internal promotions in 2022

. Published 2022 Gender Pay Gap Report, reporting pay gap of 7.0%. The report outlines how we are addressing the gender pay gap and our action plan for 2023

. Increased female representation within Senior Leadership Team - 45% in 2022 (40% in 2021)

SUSTAINABILITY

. All 48 hotels tested received 'Gold' award from Green Tourism, an important milestone on our sustainability journey

. Achieved a reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions per room sold of 15%[ii] in Q2 - Q4 2022 versus Q2 - Q4 2019, on track to reduce energy related emissions by 20% per room sold by 2026

. Energy management projects commissioned across our existing hotel portfolio to retrofit energy efficient technologies

. Modern, efficient portfolio contributing to our sustainability focus - Maldron Hotel Merrion Road, Dublin and Maldron Hotel Finsbury Park, London both built to an 'A' Building Energy Rating (BER) utilising metering, LED lighting and new green technologies to reduce carbon emissions

OUTLOOK

The Group remains cautiously optimistic on its outlook for 2023. Dalata's 'like for like' RevPAR[i] for January/ February is expected to be 17% ahead of 2019 levels in Dublin, 54% in Regional Ireland and 27% in the UK. Engagement with corporate customers and tour operators on demand and pricing has been positive. There are also positive demand indicators in Ireland and the UK, including on the resumption of more normalised conference and events business levels and the continuing return of international travellers, in particular from the US market. We continue to monitor the macro-economic backdrop and any potential for a slowdown, most notably in domestic leisure demand. However, we are not seeing any such indicators in our trade levels to date.

The Group has entered into fixed pricing contracts for over 85% of its projected gas and electricity consumption in 2023. We estimate total gas and electricity costs of c. EUR31 million in 2023, based on projected consumption, compared to total gas and electricity costs of EUR31.7 million for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Recognising the importance of dividends to shareholders, the strength of the operational performance, cash generation of the business and our future prospects, the Board plans to re-introduce a progressive dividend policy, commencing with an interim dividend at H1 2023 results.

DERMOT CROWLEY, DALATA HOTEL GROUP CEO, COMMENTED:

"As I reflect on 2022, I am very pleased with the Group's recovery and record performance. We have emerged from the pandemic and its after-effects with a business that has grown in scale and ambition. We are proud to have recently opened our 50th hotel with the completion of Clayton Hotel Glasgow City, to have added seven hotels to the Group's portfolio during the year and to have exceeded EUR0.5 billion in revenues for the first time. We understand that the Group's performance was achieved through the contributions of all our stakeholders whom we continue to place at the heart of all we do.

When I assumed the role of CEO in November 2021, I positioned people, customer focus, growth, sustainability and innovation at the core of my strategic priorities. I wanted Dalata to retain the elements which have made it successful while responding to the new realities facing our industry, the after-effects of the pandemic and the current geopolitical events in Europe. I believe Dalata can respond effectively to the challenges faced by our industry utilising these strategic pillars to optimise our product offering, streamline our processes, drive innovation while maintaining a healthy bottom line and to manage and grow our business responsibly and sustainably.

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2022 Preliminary -2-

We welcome the supports received in 2022 from the Irish and UK governments in assisting the hospitality sector in its recovery from the pandemic and responding to inflationary pressures impacting businesses and consumers. These supports recognise the key role the hospitality sector plays in the economy and its importance to economic growth and job creation spread throughout the cities and regions in the countries in which we operate. The pandemic reminded us of the essential social contribution that hotels make in providing a place for people to connect and come together for social, leisure and corporate activities. Furthermore, we welcome the recent extension by the Irish government of the reduced VAT rate to support the hospitality sector.

In 2023, Dalata is well set to capitalise on the opportunities that will undoubtedly arise in the markets in which we operate. I was pleased to recently launch our employer brand which further expands our capacity to be an employer of choice offering a rewarding career path with development opportunities across our growing international portfolio. We continue our ambitious UK expansion plans with the recent purchase of Maldron Hotel Finsbury Park, London due to open in summer 2023 to be closely followed by our Maldron Hotel Shoreditch, London.

We remain confident in our ability to outperform with our modern hotel portfolio, our focus on sustainability, our decentralised operating model and our track record of providing a superior guest experience. As we look ahead, Dalata's robust balance sheet, financial resources, pipeline of talented people and excellent reputation position us strongly for further growth. I believe Dalata offers a different way, a better way to deliver success and growth, sustainably for all our stakeholders."

ABOUT DALATA

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 50 three and four-star hotels with 10,953 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,300 rooms. The Group currently has 29 owned hotels, 18 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operates Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the year ended 31 December 2022, Dalata reported revenue of EUR558.3 million and a profit after tax of EUR96.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This Announcement contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Group or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to in this paragraph speak only as at the date of this Announcement. The Group will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

2022 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

EURmillion 2022 2021 Revenue from hotel operations[i] 515.7 192.0 Revenue from development contract fulfilment 42.6 - Total revenue 558.3 192.0 Segments EBITDAR[i] 205.7 75.1 Hotel variable lease costs (3.8) (0.1) Segments EBITDA[i] 201.9 75.0 Other income (excluding gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment) 1.4 0.7 Central costs (16.5) (10.3) Share-based payments expense (3.4) (2.2) Adjusted EBITDA[i] 183.4 63.2 Adjusting items[iii] 28.7 5.3 Group EBITDA[i] 212.1 68.5 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortisation (29.1) (27.6) Depreciation of right-of-use assets (27.5) (19.5) Operating profit 155.5 21.4 Interest on lease liabilities (38.1) (24.4) Other interest and finance costs (7.7) (8.4) Profit/(loss) before tax 109.7 (11.4) Tax (charge)/credit (13.0) 5.1 Profit/(loss) for the year 96.7 (6.3) Earnings/(loss) per share (cents) - basic 43.4 (2.8) Adjusted earnings/(loss) per share[i] (cents) - basic 31.7 (6.4) Segments EBITDAR margin (as percentage of revenue from hotel operations1) 39.9% 39.1%

Summary of hotel performance

The Group achieved revenue from hotel operations[i] of EUR515.7 million for the year ended 31 December 2022, an increase of EUR323.7 million compared to 2021 when the Group's business was significantly impacted by Covid-19 restrictions. The Group also outperformed 2019 revenue from hotel operations by EUR86.5 million (+20%) driven by hotel portfolio expansion. Since November 2019, the Group opened six new build leased hotels, one new build owned hotel and added two existing leased hotels which together contributed EUR70.7 million to revenue growth in 2022. This was partially offset by the expiry of the lease of the Ballsbridge Hotel, Dublin in December 2021 and the disposal of Clayton Crown Hotel, London in June 2022 resulting in reduced revenue of EUR26.9 million. Our existing portfolio drove revenue growth of EUR40.0 million in 2022, with all regions exceeding 2019 levels.

Group KPIs (as reported) 2022 2021 2019 Occupancy 75.8% 39.7% 82.6% Average room rate (ARR) (EUR) 134.80 100.71 113.14 RevPAR (EUR) 102.23 40.02 93.43 'Like for like' Group KPIs[i] Occupancy 77.5% 41.2% 82.4% Average room rate (ARR) (EUR) 137.20 101.06 113.00 RevPAR (EUR) 106.39 41.65 93.12 RevPAR as a percentage of 2019 levels 114% 45% - Quarterly 'like for like' Group KPIs[i] Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Occupancy 57.9% 85.3% 89.4% 77.3% Average room rate (ARR) (EUR) 108.37 142.88 151.81 135.26 RevPAR (EUR) 62.77 121.84 135.65 104.51 RevPAR as a percentage of 2019 levels 86% 118% 123% 121%

2022 'like for like' Group RevPAR[i] reached EUR106.39 (114% of 2019). RevPAR[i] growth continues to be driven by particularly strong leisure demand since the full re-opening of our hotels at the end of January, in addition to the gradual recovery of corporate business through 2022. Hotel room supply in Dublin and Regional Ireland continues to be constrained with a significant number of rooms being used for the provision of emergency accommodation for refugees, in particular, those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Adjusted EBITDA[i] increased from EUR162.2 million in 2019 to EUR183.4 million in 2022 (+13%). The growth of the portfolio since November 2019 has contributed EUR19.4 million, while the expiry of the lease of the Ballsbridge Hotel, Dublin and the disposal of Clayton Crown Hotel, London has reduced Adjusted EBITDA[i] by EUR7.7 million. The Group received Covid-19 government support[iv] totalling EUR15.2 million in relation to payroll subsidies, grants and commercial rates waivers which helped offset the impact of the reduced trading at the start of the year.

EURmillion Revenue Adjusted EBITDA[i] Year ended 31 December 2019 429.2 162.2 Hotels added to portfolio since November 2019 70.7 19.4 Hotel exits (26.9) (7.7) Movement at existing hotels 40.0 (1.1) Effect of FX 2.7 1.1 Covid- 19 government support[iv] - 15.2

Movement in other income and group expenses - (5.7) Revenue from development contract fulfilment (treated as adjusting item) 42.6 - Year ended 31 December 2022 558.3 183.4

PERFORMANCE REVIEW | SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS

The following section analyses the results from the Group's portfolio of hotels in Dublin, Regional Ireland and the UK. As a single property, Clayton Hotel D'sseldorf has been included in the Dublin region. 1. Dublin Portfolio[v]

EURmillion 2022 2021 2019 Room revenue 199.9 52.1 176.3 Food and beverage revenue 47.7 17.2 53.0 Other revenue 15.9 5.7 16.1 Total revenue 263.5 75.0 245.4 EBITDAR[i] 120.5 31.0 119.7 Hotel EBITDAR margin %[i] 45.7% 41.4% 48.8% Performance statistics ('like for like')[vi] Occupancy 80.9% 37.8% 87.7% Average room rate (ARR) (EUR) 148.26 92.29 124.79 RevPAR (EUR) 119.98 34.92 109.40 RevPAR % change on 2019 10% (68%) - Dublin owned and leased portfolio Hotels at year end 18 15 16 Room numbers at year end 4,830 4,091 4,482 Half-yearly performance statistics ('like for like') [vi] H1 2022 H2 2022 RevPAR (EUR) 104.49 135.23 RevPAR as percentage of 2019 levels 99% 119% Occupancy as a percentage of 2019 levels 87% 98%

The Dublin portfolio consists of eight Maldron hotels, seven Clayton hotels, The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel and Clayton Hotel Düsseldorf[v]. Ten hotels are owned and eight are operated under leases. The Samuel Hotel and Maldron Hotel Merrion Road opened in April and August 2022 respectively. The Group entered into a lease for Clayton Hotel Düsseldorf in February 2022, representing its expansion into continental Europe. The lease of the Ballsbridge Hotel expired on 31 December 2021.

The Dublin region is benefitting from pent-up leisure demand and an increasing number of international travellers who commenced travelling later over the summer and autumn due to the reopening of North American travel and the favourable US dollar exchange rate. Corporate bookings have also picked up as meetings and events in the city are returning to more normalised levels. Hotel room supply in Dublin continues to be constrained with a significant number of rooms being used for the provision of emergency accommodation for refugees, in particular, those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Dublin's 'like for like' occupancy[vi] continues to return toward 2019 levels with 'like for like' H2 2022 occupancy [vi] of 86.8% (98% of H2 2019 levels) due to its larger reliance on corporate and international travel, while 'like for like' ARR[vi] in 2022 was 19% ahead of 2019 levels reflecting strong demand and pricing to recover increasing costs and maintain margin.

Food and beverage revenue increased by EUR30.5 million to EUR47.7 million in 2022, however remains 10% behind 2019 levels as conference and banqueting events had not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels for 2022.

Total revenue reached EUR263.5 million for the year, exceeding 2019 levels by 7%. Existing hotels in the Dublin portfolio increased revenue by EUR15.3 million in 2022, hotels added since the end of 2019 added EUR25.6 million while the expiry of the lease of the Ballsbridge Hotel, Dublin at the end of 2021 reduced revenue by EUR22.8 million from 2019 levels.

2022 EBITDAR[i] of EUR120.5 million slightly exceeded pre-pandemic levels, at EUR0.8 million (1%) ahead of 2019. Excluding the impact of Covid-19 government support[vii], EBITDAR[i] for the 'like for like'[vi] Dublin portfolio was EUR3.8 million lower than 2019 equivalent levels however H2 2022 was EUR2.2 million ahead of H2 2019 levels. Due to its larger reliance on international travel, Dublin took longer to rebound at the start of the year compared to the other regions.

The utilisation of government support totalling EUR9.9 million for the year helped alleviate the impact of reduced trading at the start of 2022. In 2022, government support included payroll-related subsidies of EUR6.7 million (2021: EUR21.2 million), energy supports of EUR0.7 million (2021: EURnil), other grants of EUR1.3 million (2021: EUR3.0 million) and commercial rates waivers of EUR1.2 million (2021: EUR5.0 million).

Clayton Hotel Düsseldorf continues to perform well and in line with expectations following the lifting of all travel restrictions in Germany in June 2022.

2. Regional Ireland Hotel Portfolio

EURmillion 2022 2021 2019 Room revenue 63.8 34.0 49.7 Food and beverage revenue 28.1 15.1 26.8 Other revenue 7.9 4.3 8.4 Total revenue 99.8 53.4 84.9 EBITDAR[i] 31.7 23.4 24.5 Hotel EBITDAR margin %[i] 31.8% 43.7% 28.9% Performance statistics[viii] Occupancy 74.6% 44.7% 73.7% Average room rate (ARR) (EUR) 125.48 111.69 98.90 RevPAR (EUR) 93.60 49.89 72.93 RevPAR % change on 2019 28% (32%) - Regional Ireland owned and leased portfolio Hotels at year end 13 13 13 Room numbers at year end 1,867 1,867 1,867 Half-yearly performance statistics ('like for like') [viii] H1 2022 H2 2022 RevPAR (EUR) 79.57 107.40 RevPAR as percentage of 2019 levels 121% 134% Occupancy as a percentage of 2019 levels 97% 105%

The Regional Ireland hotel portfolio comprises seven Maldron hotels and six Clayton hotels located in Cork (x4), Galway (x3), Limerick (x2), Wexford (x2), Portlaoise and Sligo. 12 hotels are owned and one is operated under a lease.

Our Regional Ireland portfolio saw increased demand from the domestic market in times of international travel restrictions and this local demand continued in 2022. Demand was particularly strong for short stays and weekend breaks, supported by the return of events in cities such as Cork, Galway and Limerick. As international travel is returning, Regional Ireland has become an attractive destination for North American visitors who benefit from a strong US dollar. Hotel room supply in Regional Ireland continues to be constrained with a significant number of rooms being used for the provision of emergency accommodation for refugees, in particular, those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The Regional Ireland portfolio has outperformed all other regions in terms of recovery. Occupancy[i] for the year ended 31 December 2022 was 74.6% and exceeded 2019 performance (101% of 2019 occupancy levels), growing from 97% of equivalent 2019 occupancy levels in H1 2022 to 105% of equivalent 2019 occupancy levels in H2 2022. The Regional Ireland portfolio achieved an average room rate[i] of EUR125.48 for the year, 27% ahead of the 2019 equivalent, which reflects the increased demand and recovery of increasing costs.

Food and beverage revenue for the year amounted to EUR28.1 million, an increase of EUR1.3 million (+5%) on 2019 driven by higher average spend and increased occupancy, partially offset by conference and banqueting events which had not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels for 2022.

Regional Ireland EBITDAR[i] and EBITDAR margin[i] exceeded 2019 levels despite cost inflation, most notably inflation of utility costs. Excluding the impact of Covid-19 government support[ix], EBITDAR for the Regional Ireland portfolio for the year ended 31 December 2022 was EUR27.0 million, up EUR2.5 million (10%) on 2019 levels.

The Group received government support in the form of payroll-related subsidies of EUR3.8 million (2021: EUR14.8 million), energy supports of EUR0.5 million (2021: EURnil), other grants of EUR0.3 million (2021: EUR1.7 million) and commercial rates waivers of EUR0.6 million (2021: EUR2.3 million).

3. UK Hotel Portfolio

Local currency - GBPmillion 2022 2021 2019 Room revenue 101.0 40.3 62.8 Food and beverage revenue 22.3 10.9 17.8 Other revenue 7.0 3.1 6.1 Total revenue 130.3 54.3 86.7 EBITDAR[i] 45.8 17.5 33.8 Hotel EBITDAR margin %[i] 35.2% 32.2% 39.0% Performance statistics ('like for like')[x] Occupancy 74.2% 44.2% 80.4% Average room rate (ARR) (GBP) 107.88 89.95 89.34 RevPAR (GBP) 80.04 39.72 71.81 RevPAR % change on 2019 11% (45%) - UK owned and leased portfolio Hotels at year end 16 13 12 Room numbers at year end 3,962 2,949 2,600 Half-yearly performance statistics ('like for like') [x] H1 2022 H2 2022 RevPAR (GBP) 69.55 90.36 RevPAR as percentage of 2019 levels 104% 118% Occupancy as a percentage of 2019 levels 90% 94%

The UK hotel portfolio comprises 11 Clayton hotels and five Maldron hotels with two hotels situated in London, 11 hotels in regional UK and three hotels in Northern Ireland. Six hotels are owned, nine are operated under long-term leases and one hotel is effectively owned through a 99-year lease. Clayton Hotel Manchester City Centre, Maldron Hotel Manchester City Centre and Clayton Hotel Bristol City opened in the first quarter of 2022 and Clayton Hotel Glasgow City opened in October 2022. The sale of Clayton Crown Hotel, London was completed in June 2022.

The UK portfolio generated total revenue of GBP130.3 million in 2022, exceeding 2019 total revenue by GBP43.6 million (+50%). The six hotels added since November 2019 contributed revenue uplifts of GBP38.6 million since 2019, while the existing UK portfolio generated revenue growth of GBP8.5 million. This was partially offset by the sale of Clayton Crown Hotel in June 2022 which reduced revenues by GBP3.5 million. EBITDAR[i] of GBP45.8 million in 2022 was GBP12.0 million higher than 2019 primarily due to six hotels added since November 2019 achieving EBTIDAR[i] of GBP11.5 million.

'Like for like' RevPAR[x] of GBP80.04 for the year exceeded 2019 levels by 11% which was driven by strong 'like for like' average room rate[x] (121% of 2019 levels). 'Like for like' occupancy[x] in our Regional UK and Northern Ireland hotels has steadily improved from 91% of equivalent 2019 levels in H1 2022 to 95% in H2 2022. London hotels have been slower to recover due to the city's larger reliance on corporate and international travel, however 'like for like' London occupancy[x] in H2 2022 grew to 91% of equivalent 2019 levels despite disruptions to travel caused by rail strikes.

Food and beverage revenues amounted to GBP22.3 million in 2022, representing an increase of GBP4.5 million on 2019 (+25%) due to the growth of the UK portfolio. On a 'like for like'[x] basis, food and beverage revenue grew from 1% ahead of equivalent 2019 levels in H1 2022 to 6% ahead in H2 2022 driven by the re-opening of hotels since the end of January and gradual recovery of corporate business through the year.

The Group received government support totalling GBP1.8 million during the year in the form of non-payroll-related grants amounting to GBP0.1 million (2021: GBP1.9 million), commercial rates waivers of GBP1.0 million (2021: GBP3.7 million) and energy price discounts of GBP0.7 million (2021: nil) from the Energy Bill Relief Scheme. The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which was available to employees in the UK, ended on 30 September 2021 and no amounts were received under the scheme during the year (2021: GBP1.8 million).

Government grants and assistance

The Group continued to avail of support schemes from the Irish and UK governments during the year. The Group's EBITDA for the year ended 31 December 2022 reflects government grants of EUR13.4 million and assistance of EUR3.8 million.

EURmillion 2022 2021 Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (Ireland) 10.5 36.0 Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (UK) - 2.0 Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (Ireland) 1.2 - Other government grants related to income 1.7 6.9 Total grants 13.4 44.9

The Group received wage subsidies from the Irish government amounting to EUR10.5 million during the year (2021: EUR36.0 million) in the form of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS). The EWSS was available to employers who suffered significant reductions in turnover as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions. The Group availed of the EWSS scheme from 1 January 2022 to 22 May 2022, at which point the scheme ended (2021: availed of for the full year from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021). The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which was available to employees in the UK, ended on 30 September 2021 and no amounts were received under the scheme during the year (2021: GBP1.8 million (EUR2.0 million)).

The Group also availed of non-payroll-related government grants totalling EUR2.9 million which were introduced to contribute towards re-opening and to support businesses impacted by increases in electricity and gas costs. These principally relate to grants in the Republic of Ireland such as the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (EUR1.2 million), Failte Ireland Tourism Accommodation Providers Continuity Scheme (EUR0.8 million) and Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (EUR0.5 million).

In addition, the Group received financial assistance by way of commercial rates waivers and energy price discounts. The Group benefitted from commercial rates waivers of EUR1.8 million in the year ended 31 December 2022 (2021: EUR7.3 million) in Ireland and GBP1.0 million (EUR1.2 million) (2021: GBP3.7 million (EUR4.3 million)) in the UK. Commercial rate waivers were introduced on 27 March 2020 in Ireland and 1 April 2020 in the UK. In the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales, full rates waivers were in place until 31 March 2022. In Northern Ireland, full rate waivers were in place until 30 June 2022. In England, full rate waivers were available from 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021 with the rates relief decreasing to 66% for the period from 1 July 2021 to 31 March 2022. Under the Energy Business Relief Scheme, the Group benefitted from energy savings of GBP0.7 million (EUR0.8 million) for the year ended 31 December 2022 (2021: EURnil).

Under the Debt Warehousing scheme introduced by the Irish government, the Group deferred VAT liabilities of EUR3.4 million and payroll tax liabilities of EUR7.6 million and repaid EUR2.5 million during 2022. At 31 December 2022, EUR34.8 million in Irish deferred VAT and payroll liabilities, is expected to be paid to the Irish government under the scheme by 30 April 2023. There were no further deferrals of UK VAT or payroll tax liabilities during the year.

Central costs

Central costs amounted to EUR16.5 million during the year (2021: EUR10.3 million). The increase was primarily driven by the resumption of more normal levels of performance-related pay, employee headcount increases related to the growth of the Group and areas of increased focus including sustainability and marketing in addition to the lower impact from wage subsidy schemes. Also, in 2021, there was a EUR1.3 million reversal of prior period insurance provisions which reduced central costs.

Adjusting items to EBITDA

EURmillion 2022 2021 Net property revaluation movements through profit or loss 21.2 6.8 Gain on disposal of Clayton Crown Hotel, London 3.9 - Revenue from the sale of Merrion Road residential units 42.6 - Reclassification of costs capitalised for Merrion Road residential units (41.0) - Hotel pre-opening expenses (2.7) (1.9) Net reversal of previous impairment charges of fixtures, fittings and equipment 0.6 0.1 Net reversal of previous impairment of right-of-use assets 4.1 - Remeasurement gain on right-of-use assets - 0.3 Adjusting items 28.7 5.3

Adjusted EBITDA[i] is presented as an alternative performance measure to show the underlying operating performance of the Group. Consequently, 'adjusting items', which are not reflective of normal trading activities or distort comparability either year on year or with other similar businesses, are excluded.

The Group recorded a net revaluation gain of EUR209.4 million on the revaluation of its property assets at December 2022 of which EUR21.2 million was recorded as the reversal of revaluation losses through profit or loss (2021: EUR9.4 million). There were no revaluation losses through profit or loss in the year (2021: EUR2.6 million). Further detail is provided in the 'Property, plant and equipment' section (note 13) of the consolidated financial statements.

On 21 June 2022, the Group completed the sale of Clayton Crown Hotel, London for net proceeds of EUR24.1 million (GBP20.7 million). As a result, the hotel property and related fixtures, fittings and equipment of EUR20.2 million (GBP17.4 million) were derecognised from the statement of financial position. A gain on disposal of EUR3.9 million (GBP3.3 million) was recognised in profit or loss for the year ended 31 December 2022 (note 5, 13).

On 11 August 2022, the Group completed the sale of 69 residential units on the site of the former Tara Towers Hotel. Revenue of EUR42.6 million has been recognised in profit or loss. The related capitalised contract fulfilment costs of EUR41.0 million have been released from the statement of financial position to profit or loss and recognised as cost of sales, resulting in a profit on contract fulfilment of EUR1.6 million for the year ended 31 December 2022 (note 15).

The Group also incurred EUR2.7 million of pre-opening expenses in the year. These expenses related to seven hotels added to the portfolio during the year.

In line with accounting standards, impairment tests were carried out on the Group's cash-generating units ('CGUs') at 31 December 2022. Each hotel operating business is deemed to be a CGU as the cash flows generated are independent of other hotels in the Group. As a result of the impairment tests, impairment reversals of EUR4.7 million relating to right-of-use assets (EUR4.1 million) and fixtures, fittings and equipment (EUR0.6 million) were recognised.

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

Under IFRS 16, the right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis to the end of their estimated useful life, most typically the end of the lease term. The depreciation of right-of-use assets increased by EUR8.0 million to EUR27.5 million primarily due to the impact of six[xi] leased hotels added to the portfolio during the year, and the full year impact of the lease of Maldron Hotel Glasgow City, which opened in 2021. The additional depreciation from these new leases was partially offset by the reduced depreciation from the lease for the Ballsbridge Hotel, which expired on 31 December 2021.

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment increased by EUR1.4 million to EUR28.4 million in 2022. The increase primarily relates to the depreciation of Maldron Hotel Merrion Road, Dublin which opened in August 2022 and development capital expenditure incurred on the fitout of the six[xi] leased hotels added to the portfolio during the year.

Finance Costs

EURmillion 2022 2021 Interest expense on bank loans and borrowings 7.9 8.9 Impact of interest rate swaps (0.2) 2.6 Other finance costs 2.4 2.3 Modification gain on amended debt facility - (2.7) Net foreign exchange loss/(gain) on financing activities 0.2 (0.1) Capitalised interest (2.5) (2.6) Finance costs excluding lease interest 7.8 8.4 Interest on lease liabilities 38.1 24.4 Finance costs 45.9 32.8

Finance costs related to the Group's loans and borrowings reduced from EUR8.4 million for 2021 to EUR7.8 million for 2022. Reductions to interest costs of EUR3.8 million due to lower average borrowings and the beneficial impact from interest rate swaps were mostly offset by the effect of the EUR2.7 million modification gain on amended debt facility recognised in 2021 which had lowered the finance costs expense in 2021. The Group's weighted average interest cost in respect of Sterling denominated borrowings was 3.6% (2021: 3.6%).

Interest on lease liabilities increased by EUR13.7 million to EUR38.1 million primarily due to the impact of six[xi] leased hotels added to the portfolio during the year, and the full year impact of the lease of Maldron Hotel Glasgow City, which opened in 2021.

Tax charge

The tax charge for the year ended 31 December 2022 of EUR13.0 million primarily relates to current tax in respect of profits earned during the year (EUR11.7 million). The deferred tax charge of EUR2.9 million primarily relates to deferred tax arising on the reversal of impairments of the fair value of land and buildings. The Group also received cash refunds of EUR1.5 million during the year relating to the carry back of losses incurred in 2020 against prior periods. At 31 December 2022, the Group has deferred tax assets of EUR17.7 million in relation to tax losses which can be utilised in future periods.

Earnings per share (EPS)

The Group generated a profit after tax of EUR96.7 million for the year ended 31 December 2022 (loss after tax of EUR6.3 million for the year ended 31 December 2021) which has resulted in basic earnings per share of 43.4 cents (2021: loss per share of 2.8 cents) and adjusted basic earnings[i] per share of 31.7 cents (2021: adjusted loss per share of 6.4 cents).

STRONG CASH FLOW GENERATION

The Group generated in excess of EUR126 million in Free Cashflow[i] for the year ended 31 December 2022. At 31 December 2022, the Group had cash resources of EUR91.3 million and undrawn committed debt facilities of EUR364.4 million (31 December 2021: cash and undrawn debt facilities of EUR298.5 million).

Free Cashflow[i] 2022 2021 2019 Net cash from operating activities 207.9 90.6 155.0 Other interest and finance costs paid (12.3) (15.3) (11.2) Refurbishment capital expenditure paid (15.9) (4.3) (15.7) Fixed lease payments (47.4) (33.3) (27.5) Add back pre-opening costs 2.7 1.9 - Add back debt facility fees - 1.2 - Exclude impact from net tax deferrals under Debt Warehousing scheme (8.5) (12.8) - Free Cashflow[i] 126.5 28.0 100.6

During the year, the Group paid preliminary tax in Ireland based on the 2021 Irish corporation tax liability of EUR0.3 million. The 2021 Irish corporation tax liability was significantly lower than the 2022 Irish corporation tax liability of EUR11.7 million. Typically over 90% of a years corporation tax liability would be paid as preliminary tax as it was in 2019. The remaining 2022 Irish corporation tax liability is payable in September 2023, in addition to the preliminary tax payment on 2023 profits which will result, in effect, in a double corporation tax payment in 2023.

The Group also benefitted from net working capital inflows relating to the expansion of the Group's portfolio during the year and the full re-opening of all hotels since the end of January.

Under the Debt Warehousing scheme introduced by the Irish government, the Group deferred VAT liabilities of EUR3.4 million and payroll tax liabilities of EUR7.6 million and repaid EUR2.5 million during 2022. At 31 December 2022, EUR34.8 million in Irish deferred VAT and payroll liabilities, is expected to be paid to the Irish government under the scheme by 30 April 2023.

Lease payments payable under current lease contracts as at 31 December 2022 are projected to be EUR51.8 million for the year ending 31 December 2023, decreasing to EUR50.1 million for the year ending 31 December 2024 primarily due to the expiry of the lease of Maldron Dublin Airport at the end of 2023. In addition to this, the Group has committed to non-cancellable lease rentals and other contractual obligations payable under agreements for leases which have not yet commenced at 31 December 2022. These payments are projected to amount to nil for the year ending 31 December 2023 and EUR10.2 million for the year ending 31 December 2024. The timing and amounts payable are subject to change depending on the date of commencement of these leases and final bedroom numbers.

At 31 December 2022, the Group has future capital expenditure commitments totalling EUR24.9 million, of which EUR16.1 million relates to the new Maldron Hotel at Shoreditch, London.

BALANCE SHEET | STRONG ASSET BACKING PROVIDES SECURITY, FLEXIBILITY AND THE ENGINE FOR FUTURE GROWTH

EURmillion 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,427.4 1,243.9 Right-of-use assets 658.1 491.9 Intangible assets and goodwill 31.1 32.0 Other non-current assets[xii] 33.5 29.4 Current assets Trade and other receivables and inventories 32.6 15.4 Other current assets[xii] 4.9 - Contract fulfilment costs - 36.3 Cash and cash equivalents 91.3 41.1 Total assets 2,278.9 1,890.0 Equity 1,222.8 957.4 Loans and borrowings at amortised cost 193.5 313.5 Lease liabilities 651.8 481.9 Trade and other payables 119.0 84.7 Other liabilities[xiii] 91.8 52.5 Total equity and liabilities 2,278.9 1,890.0

The Group's balance sheet remains robust with property, plant and equipment of EUR1.4 billion in prime locations across Ireland and the UK. At 31 December 2022, the Group had cash and undrawn debt facilities of EUR455.7 million and low gearing with Net Debt to Value[i] of 8% (31 December 2021: 24%). The Group's strong balance sheet ensures it is well positioned to benefit from opportunities in the future as well as withstand challenges as demonstrated during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Property, plant and equipment

Property, plant and equipment amounted to EUR1,427.4 million at 31 December 2022. The increase of EUR183.5 million since 31 December 2021 is driven principally by revaluation movements on property assets of EUR209.4 million, additions of EUR39.9 million and borrowing costs of EUR2.2 million capitalised during the year, partially offset by the disposal of the Clayton Crown Hotel, London which had a carrying value of EUR20.2 million at the time of sale, a depreciation charge of EUR28.4 million for the year and a foreign exchange loss on the retranslation of Sterling denominated assets of EUR20.1 million.

The Group revalues its property assets at each reporting date using independent external valuers. The principal valuation technique utilised is discounted cash flows which utilises asset specific risk-adjusted discount rates and terminal capitalisation rates. The independent external valuation incorporates relevant recent data on hotel sales activity metrics.

