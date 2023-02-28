Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 27
[28.02.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.02.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|24,579,000.00
|EUR
|0
|212,121,891.02
|8.6302
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.02.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|877,768.77
|87.0802
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.02.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|478,600.00
|EUR
|0
|48,131,357.40
|100.567
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.02.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|139,602.00
|USD
|0
|14,852,631.82
|106.3927
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.02.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|61,689.00
|GBP
|0
|6,445,416.74
|104.4824
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.02.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|94,901.00
|EUR
|0
|9,692,011.91
|102.1276
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.02.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|51,049.00
|CHF
|0
|4,957,355.74
|97.1098
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.02.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|USD
|0
|63,523,246.21
|9.0934
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.02.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|2,990,380.00
|USD
|0
|29,918,562.68
|10.0049
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.02.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|339,040.00
|GBP
|0
|3,361,463.38
|9.9147