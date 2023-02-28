Anzeige
28.02.2023 | 08:58
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S - admittance to trading of new shares

The share capital of Ress Life Investments A/S has been increased. The
admittance to trading will take effect as per 1 March 2023 in the ISIN below. 



Ress Life Investments A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is
traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). 



ISIN:         DK0060315604          
------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Ress Life Investments     
------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 162,661 shares (EUR 81,330,500)
------------------------------------------------------
Change:        208 shares (EUR 104,000)    
------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  162,869 shares (EUR 81,434,500)
------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  EUR 2212.96          
------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      EUR 500            
------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      RLAINV             
------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     114492             
------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
