Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF NORDIC LIGHTS CORPORATION GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

NOTICE 28 FEBRUARY 2023 SHARES THE SHARES OF NORDIC LIGHTS CORPORATION GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS Montana BidCo Oy announced today 28th February 2023 a recommended public cash offer to the shareholders of Nordic Lights Group Corporation. Nasdaq Helsinki gives the shares of Nordic Lights Corporation observation status on the grounds of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 6.3.1 article (e)). Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook rule 6.3.1 article (e): " the Issuer is subject to a public takeover offer or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a public takeover offer in respect of the Issuer". Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260