Dienstag, 28.02.2023
Massive Turnaroundchance: 3,00-€-Aktie auf dem Weg zur 21,00€-Aktie?
WKN: A3DQXM ISIN: FI4000518345  
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
28.02.2023 | 08:58
98 Leser
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF NORDIC LIGHTS CORPORATION GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

NOTICE 28 FEBRUARY 2023 SHARES

THE SHARES OF NORDIC LIGHTS CORPORATION GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS



Montana BidCo Oy announced today 28th February 2023 a recommended public cash
offer to the shareholders of Nordic Lights Group Corporation. 



Nasdaq Helsinki gives the shares of Nordic Lights Corporation observation
status on the grounds of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule
6.3.1 article (e)). 



Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook rule 6.3.1 article (e): " the Issuer
is subject to a public takeover offer or a bidder has disclosed its intention
to make a public takeover offer in respect of the Issuer". 



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
