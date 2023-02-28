Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Zweite Raketenstufe gezündet! Fast 30% Kursgewinn & neues Hoch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M2DF ISIN: LT0000127508 Ticker-Symbol: UDW 
Frankfurt
02.03.23
08:04 Uhr
4,770 Euro
-0,020
-0,42 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
VILKYSKIU PIENINE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VILKYSKIU PIENINE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8804,93011:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.02.2023 | 08:18
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vilkyskiu Pienine: Unaudited financial results of "Vilvi Group" for the 12 months of 2022

Preliminary unaudited data, consolidated sales revenue of Vilvi Group for 12 months of 2022 amounted to 234.1 million EUR - 50.0 % increased comparing to last year (sales revenue of 2021 amounted to 156.0 million EUR).

The net profit for 12 months of 2022 was 12.7 million EUR (the net profit for 2021 was 8.5 milion EUR).

Please find attached presentation of consolidated unaudited results of "Vilvi Group" for 12 months of 2022.

Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and Finance Director
Phone: +370 441 55 102


Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.