Dienstag, 28.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2QEGR ISIN: LT0000115768 Ticker-Symbol: IGV0 
Frankfurt
28.02.23
08:02 Uhr
18,920 Euro
-0,380
-1,97 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.02.2023
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ignitis grupe: Interim report for the twelve months of 2022

AB "Ignitis grupe" (hereinafter - the Group) publishes its Interim report for the twelve months of 2022 which is attached to this notice. Together with previous reports, it is also available on the Group's website at: https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations.

On the same day, the Group also announces its Annual report 2022 and organises an earnings call. Hence, for further investor relevant information, see our notice on Annual report 2022, which is available here.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications
Arturas Ketlerius
+370 620 76076
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations
Aine Riffel-Grinkeviciene
+370 643 14925
aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
