Dienstag, 28.02.2023
Massive Turnaroundchance: 3,00-€-Aktie auf dem Weg zur 21,00€-Aktie?
WKN: A0J2WL ISIN: GB00B13GSS58 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.02.2023 | 08:00
Proactis SA.: Proactis SA - Half Year revenue report Jan 2023

Proactis SA Announces Financial Information for the
6 months ended 31 January 2023

Paris - February 28, 2023 - Proactis SA (Euronext: PROAC), a leading provider of business spend management and business process collaboration solutions, today announced financial information for the 6 months ended 31 January 2023, in accordance with the "European Transparency Obligations Directive" financial disclosure requirements.

Financial data

in € million 6 months ended
31 January 2022		 6 months ended 31 January 2023 % Change
2023/ 2022(*)
Consolidated Operational Revenue 4.8 4.4 (8) %
SaaS (**) 4.2 3.3 (21) %
Services 0.6 1.1 78%
Management fees 1.9 2.1 9%
Consolidated Revenue 6.8 6.5 (3) %
(Non-Audited Figures)
(*) Percentages calculated on exact numbers, not the rounded numbers shown
(**) SaaS is a model of delivering technology where a software solution is hosted (cloud computing) as a service for its customers.
Clients do not buy the technology but pay a subscription fee to use it.

Turnover of the Group is below the level of the prior period due principally to non-renewal of contracts in specific non-core product areas, and contract value decreases. Most of the customer churn were contracts which incorporated third party software. In the same way, the decrease in the value of contracts was mainly due to the cancellation of the element relating to third-party software. The increase in the Services component of revenues was due to the additional requirements of current customers.

* * * *

About Proactis SA (https://www.proactis.com/proactis-sa), a Proactis Company

Proactis SA connects companies by providing business spend management and collaborative business process automation solutions for both goods and services, through The Business Network. Our solutions integrate with any ERP or procurement system, providing our customers with an easy-to-use solution which drives adoption, compliance and savings.

Proactis SA has operations in France, Germany, USA and Manila.

Listed in Compartment C on the Euronext Paris Eurolist.

ISIN: FR0004052561, Euronext: PROAC, Reuters: HBWO.LN, Bloomberg: HBW.FP

Contacts
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 25 55 00
E-mail: investorContact@proactis.com

* * * *


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
