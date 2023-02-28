DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) (AEME LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Feb-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 27-Feb-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 57.7614
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 43907280
CODE: AEME LN
ISIN: LU1437017350
