Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (TIPH LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Feb-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist
DEALING DATE: 27-Feb-2023
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 101.2109
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6904302
CODE: TIPH LN
ISIN: LU1452600601
