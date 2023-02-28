

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - McBride, a manufacturer and supplier of private label and contract manufactured products for the domestic household and professional cleaning/hygiene markets, on Tuesday announced its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2022 that showed a wider loss before tax despite growth in revenues.



Loss before taxation from continuing operations increased to 20 million pounds, from 16.8 million pounds in the prior-year period. On an adjusted basis, it decreased to 7.9 million pounds from 16.9 million pounds.



Loss for the period increased to 16.8 million pounds or 9.7 pence per share, from 13.8 million pounds or 8 pence per share in the prior period.



Adjusted loss per share decreased to 4.2 pence per share from 8.1 pence per share in the prior-year period.



Revenue for the half year increased 31.8 percent to 426.3 million pounds, from 323.4 million pounds in the corresponding period of the previous year. First half revenues increased by 102.9 million pounds or 30.3 percent at constant currency, mostly from price rises.



Shares of McBride were last traded at 24 pence, up 1 pence or 4.35 percent from the previous close.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken