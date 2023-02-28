DJ Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc (RIOL LN) Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Feb-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 27-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.2637

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19726586

CODE: RIOL LN

ISIN: LU1900066207

