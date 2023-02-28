DJ Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (IQCY LN) Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Feb-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 27-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.0577

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5360847

CODE: IQCY LN

ISIN: LU2023679256

----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2023679256 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IQCY LN Sequence No.: 226324 EQS News ID: 1570451 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1570451&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2023 03:27 ET (08:27 GMT)