

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group Plc (SRP.L), a British provider of public services, on Tuesday reported a rise in earnings for 2022, amidst an increase in revenue, driven by firm performance by its international portfolio.



In addition the company has reaffirmed its full-year outlook.



For the 12-month period, the company posted a pre-tax profit of 196.8 million pounds, higher than 192.2 million pounds of 2021.



Profit before tax and exceptional items stood at 199.2 million pounds, higher than 193.4 million pounds a year ago.



However, net profit dropped to 155 million pounds or 12.79 pence per share from 303.9 million pounds or 24.43 pence per share, a year ago.



Operating income was at 217.2 million pounds as against last year's 216.2 million pounds.



Operating profit before exceptional items rose to 219.6 million pounds from 217.4 million pounds of previous year.



Underlying trading profit was at 237 million pounds, versus 228.9 million pounds a year ago.



The Group generated revenue of 4.534 billion pounds, compared with 4.424 billion pounds of 2021.



The company will pay a final dividend of 1.92 pence per share, to be paid on June 9, to shareholders of record on May 12.



For full-year, the Group still projects an underlying trading profit of around 235 million pounds, on revenue of at least 4.6 billion pounds.



