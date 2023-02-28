DJ Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIU LN) Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Feb-2023 / 09:28 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (D)
DEALING DATE: 27-Feb-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 29.818
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2410620
CODE: PRIU LN
ISIN: LU1931974858

ISIN: LU1931974858
