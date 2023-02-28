Global satellite service complements cellular connectivity to enable solutions for more locations

Intelsat, operator of one of the world's largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks and leading provider of inflight connectivity, today announced that Deutsche Telekom IoT (DT IoT) intends to integrate Intelsat FlexEnterprise into its cloud-based Internet of Things (IoT) offering to extend powerful, easy-to-use IoT solutions to locations regardless of the availability of fiber or cellular connectivity options.

IoT services are increasingly used across a diverse array of businesses collecting data from thousands of devices to analyze that data in a way that helps organizations increase system efficiency, reduce waste, monitor delicate environments, and provide new insights into processes and operations. By using FlexEnterprise to complement cellular connectivity, DT can extend the reach and effectiveness of its solution and drive better results for its customers.

"Satellite connectivity allows IoT to connect physical objects and devices from anywhere on the globe to the virtual world to enhance real-time data collection, analysis and decision making," said Brian Jakins, Intelsat Networks general manager. "With FlexEnterprise, DT expands the usefulness of its IoT offering, especially for widely distributed applications like renewable energy infrastructure and green IoT environmental monitoring."

"By integrating satellite connectivity into our DT IoT offering, we connect everything everywhere and reshape the future of global IoT networking," said Dennis Nikles, CEO of Deutsche Telekom IoT GmbH. "Our customers now have a single point of contact, as well as a 'network of networks' with simple and ubiquitous connectivity that enables completely new possibilities."

FlexEnterprise is a ready-to-deploy, enterprise-grade connectivity service integrating satellite and terrestrial networks to extend internet, cloud, and private networks. The global FlexEnterprise infrastructure is managed by Intelsat, eliminating the need for customers to maintain their own satellite infrastructure and expertise. Intelsat will deliver FlexEnterprise to DT as a satellite-as-a-service offering, further reducing the time and cost of operating new services.

The Intelsat FlexEnterprise satellite platform allows mobile network operators to offer services similar to terrestrial networks regardless of geographic location. For example, industrial IoT customers can connect devices in hard-to-reach places, such as to control mountain-top or offshore wind turbines or assess flood risks by monitoring water levels in remote locations.

Intelsat's global team of professionals is focused on providing seamless and secure, satellite-based communications to government, NGO and commercial customers through the company's next-generation global network and managed services. Bridging the digital divide by operating one of the world's largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructures, Intelsat enables people and their tools to speak over oceans, see across continents and listen through the skies to communicate, cooperate and coexist. Since its founding six decades ago, the company has been synonymous with satellite-industry "firsts" in service to its customers and the planet. Leaning on a legacy of innovation and focusing on addressing a new generation of challenges, Intelsat team members now have their sights on the "next firsts" in space as they disrupt the field and lead in the digital transformation of the industry.

