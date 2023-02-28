Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Massive Turnaroundchance: 3,00-€-Aktie auf dem Weg zur 21,00€-Aktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CNG ISIN: SE0002480442 Ticker-Symbol: 9EE 
Frankfurt
28.02.23
09:07 Uhr
2,995 Euro
+0,160
+5,64 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.02.2023 | 10:36
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zinzino Ab (publ): Financial Statement 2022

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GROWTH AND INCREASED PROFITABILITY DURING THE FOURTH QUARTER

Revenues during the fourth quarter of 2022 amounted to SEK 429.3 (401.2) million, which corresponded to 7% (18%) growth compared to the corresponding period last year. The EBITDA result increased to SEK 40.8 (26.4) million and the EBITDA margin to 9.5% (6.6%), which showed that the company managed to increase profitability through efficiency despite high inflation and great uncertainty around the world.

For the full year 2022, the total revenues amounted to SEK 1,443.1 (1,370.6) million, which corresponded to 5% growth compared to the previous year. EBITDA amounted to SEK 112.1 (137.6) million and the EBITDA margin to 7.8% (10.0%). Since the year's financial goals were both achieved and exceeded, the board proposes to the annual general meeting on 31 May 2023 a dividend of SEK 1.75 (2.00) per share for the financial year 2022.

OCTOBER-DECEMBER

  • The total revenues amounted to SEK 429.3 (401.2) million, which corresponded to a growth of 7% (18%)
  • The gross profit amounted to SEK 14 9.8 (113.7) million and the gross profit margin amounted to 34.9 % (28.3%)
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 40.8 (26.4) million and the EBITDA margin to 9.5% (6.6%)
  • Cash flow from current operations amounted to SEK 7.7 (59.5) million

JANUARY-DECEMBER

  • The total revenues amounted to SEK 1,443.1 (1,370.6) million, which corresponds to a growth of 5% (20%)
  • The gross profit amounted to SEK 465.5 (427.5) million and the gross profit margin amounted to 32.3% (31.2%)
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 112.1 (137.6) million and the EBITDA margin to 7.8% (10.0%)
  • Cash flow from current operations amounted to SEK 42.9 (153.5) million
  • Zinzino's board proposes a dividend to the shareholders of SEK 1.75 (2.00) per share for the financial year 2022.
  • Cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet date amounted to SEK 161.9 (235.7) million

Link to the report:
https://www.zinzino.com/site/SE/sv-SE/om-oss/investerare/

For more information please contact :
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, email: dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, email: fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Images for free publication :
marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag,

This information is information that Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to make public according to the EU's market abuse regulation. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 10.00 on 28 February 2023.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/3723119/1880537.pdf

Interim-Report-Q4-2022

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/3723119/8c365ff1ddfd5f58.pdf

Press Release Zinzino Interim Report Q4 2022

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-financial-statement-2022-301757652.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.