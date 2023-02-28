

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Law Debenture Corporation Plc (LWDB.L), a British investment trust, on Tuesday posted a loss for 2022, amidst loss from investment held and loss on capital.



For the 12-month period to December 31, 2022, the company posted a pre-tax loss of 84.955 million pounds, compared with a profit of 150.043 million pounds, registered for 2021.



Net Asset Value or NAV per share at fair value was 761.69 pence, compared with last year's 787.83 pence.



Net loss was at 86.347 million pounds or 68.72 pence per share, versus a profit of 148.833 million pounds or 122.66 pence per share of last year.



Operating loss stood at 78.411 million pounds, compared with a profit of 155.320 million pounds.



Total loss and capital losses were at 33.763 million pounds, as against a profit of 197.493 million pounds last year.



Net loss on investments held value through profit or loss was at 126.234 million pounds, compared with a profit of 121.170 million pounds.



Total income rose to 92.471 million pounds from previous year's 76.323 million pounds.



A final dividend of 8.75 pence per share will be paid on April 13, to shareholders of record on March 10. This provides shareholders with a total dividend of 30.50 pence per share for 2022, an increase of 5.2 percent over 2021.



