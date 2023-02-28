Net sales decreased 1% year-over-year in 2022, due primarily to the mild North America fire season, and strong growth in Specialty Products

Fire Safety Adjusted EBITDA decreased 34% in 2022 due primarily to the mild fire season; Specialty Products Adjusted EBITDA increased 104% in 2022 due primarily to strong value driver implementation

Repurchased approximately 5.5M shares in the fourth quarter at an average price of $7.55; repurchased approximately 6.4M shares in full year 2022 at an average price of $7.65

Clayton, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2023) - Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE: PRM) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), a leading provider of mission-critical firefighting products and services, as well as high-quality lubricant additives, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Full Year 2022 Results

Full year net sales decreased 1% to $360.5 million, as compared to $362.3 million in the prior year. Fire Safety sales decreased 13% to $226.6 million, as compared to $261.2 million in the prior year. Specialty Products sales increased 32% to $133.9 million, as compared to $101.2 million in the prior year.

Full year net income was $91.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, an increase of $753.3 million from a net loss of $661.5 million, or $(9.70) per diluted share in the prior year.

Full year Adjusted EBITDA decreased 11% to $125.4 million, as compared to $141.4 million in the prior year. Fire Safety Adjusted EBITDA decreased 34% to $77.4 million, as compared to $117.9 million in the prior year. Specialty Products Adjusted EBITDA increased 104% to $48.0 million, as compared to $23.6 million in the prior year.



Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Net sales decreased 10% to $41.3 million in the fourth quarter, as compared to $45.9 million in the prior year quarter. Fire Safety sales decreased 18% to $19.6 million, as compared to $23.9 million in the prior year quarter. Specialty Products sales decreased 1% to $21.7 million, as compared to $22.0 million in the prior year quarter.

Net loss during the fourth quarter was $60.4 million, or $(0.38) per share, a decrease of $630.8 million from a net loss of $691.2 million, or $(6.12) per diluted share in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 69% to $2.1 million in the fourth quarter, as compared to $6.8 million in the prior year quarter. Fire Safety Adjusted EBITDA decreased 420% to $(3.9) million, as compared to $1.2 million in the prior year quarter. Specialty Products Adjusted EBITDA increased 7% to $6.0 million, as compared to $5.6 million in the prior year quarter.



While finalizing its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company determined that its previously issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the periods ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022 should no longer be relied upon due to an error related to the accounting treatment of the Company's non-cash share-based compensation awards and an error related to non-cash amortization of the step-up in basis of inventory which resulted in an overstatement of the Company's non-cash share-based compensation expense and non-cash amortization of step-up in basis of inventory. Accordingly, the Company will restate its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the periods ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022 in its 2022 Form 10-K to reflect the corrected share-based compensation expense and amortization amount. The Company plans to file a current report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2023 which will include additional information regarding the restated results.

Conference Call and Webcast

As previously announced, Perimeter Solutions management will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 to discuss 2022 fourth quarter operating results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9764 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8551 (toll).

The conference call will also be webcast simultaneously on Perimeter's website (https://ir.perimeter-solutions.com/), accessed under the Investor Relations page. The webcast link will be made available on the Company's website prior to the start of the call; go to the investor relations page of our website to the News & Events menu and click on "Events & Presentations."

A slide presentation will also be available for reference during the conference call; go to the investor relations page of our website to the News & Events menu and click on "Events & Presentations."

Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website. A telephonic replay will also be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 (toll-free) or (201) 612-7415 (toll). The telephonic replay will be available until March 30, 2023.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions is a leading global solutions provider, providing high-quality firefighting products and lubricant additives. The Company's business is organized and managed in two reporting segments: Fire Safety and Specialty Products, formerly Oil Additives.

The Fire Safety business consists of formulating, manufacture and sale of fire retardants and firefighting foams that assist in combating various types of fires, including wildland, structural, flammable liquids and others. Our Fire Safety business also offers specialized equipment and services, typically in conjunction with our fire management products, to support our customers' firefighting operations. Our specialized equipment includes airbase retardant storage, mixing, and delivery equipment; mobile retardant bases; retardant ground application units; mobile foam equipment; and equipment that we custom design and manufacture to meet specific customer needs. Our service network can meet the emergency resupply needs of over 150 air tanker bases in North America, as well as many other customer locations in North America and internationally. The segment is built on the premise of superior technology, exceptional responsiveness to our customers' needs, and a "never-fail" service network. The segment sells products to government agencies and commercial customers around the world.

The Specialty Products business produces and sells high quality Phosphorus Pentasulfide ("P2S5") primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates ("ZDDP") that provide critical anti-wear protection to engine components. P2S5 is also used in pesticide and mining chemicals applications.

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods.

Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions. Although Perimeter believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Perimeter's actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time by us in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers should consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Perimeter in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Perimeter undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income (loss)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



Fourth Quarter



Full Year

Successor



Predecessor



Successor



Predecessor



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022



November 9, 2021

Through

December 31, 2021



October 1, 2021

Through

November 8, 2021



Year Ended December 31, 2022



November 9, 2021

Through

December 31, 2021



January 1, 2021

Through

November 8, 2021







































Net sales $ 41,273

$ 21,023

$ 24,855

$ 360,505

$ 21,023

$ 341,315

Cost of goods sold

30,699



23,710



12,241



217,853



23,710



172,136

Gross profit

10,574



(2,687 )

12,614



142,652



(2,687 )

169,179

Operating expenses:























Selling, general and

administrative expense

19,836



16,982



(3,563 )

74,319



16,982



38,981

Amortization expense

13,710



8,004



5,606



55,105



8,004



45,424

Founders advisory fees - related party

36,724



652,990



-



(117,302 )

652,990



-

Other operating expense

60



92



3,087



465



92



4,153

Total operating expenses

70,330



678,068



5,130



12,587



678,068



88,558

Operating (loss) income

(59,756 )

(680,755 )

7,484



130,065



(680,755 )

80,621

Other expense (income):























Interest expense, net

10,003



6,352



15,136



42,585



6,352



39,087

(Gain) loss on contingent earn-out

336



198



202



(12,706 )

198



2,965

Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss

(5,279 )

1,006



134



3,462



1,006



4,026

Other expense (income), net

317



(2 )

30



(503 )

(2 )

(222 ) Total other expense, net

5,377



7,554



15,502



32,838



7,554



45,856

(Loss) income before income taxes

(65,133 )

(688,309 )

(8,018 )

97,227



(688,309 )

34,765

Income tax benefit (expense)

4,774



6,160



(985 )

(5,469 )

6,160



(14,136 ) Net (loss) income

(60,359 )

(682,149 )

(9,003 )

91,758



(682,149 )

20,629

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:























Foreign currency translation adjustments

16,090



(7,135 )

2,660



(18,336 )

(7,135 )

236

Total comprehensive (loss) income $ (44,269 ) $ (689,284 ) $ (6,343 ) $ 73,422

$ (689,284 ) $ 20,865

(Loss) earnings per share:























Basic $ (0.38 ) $ (4.34 ) $ (0.17 ) $ 0.57

$ (4.34 ) $ 0.39

Diluted $ (0.38 ) $ (4.34 ) $ (0.17 ) $ 0.52

$ (4.34 ) $ 0.39

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding:





















Basic

157,945,813



157,158,579

53,045,510



160,937,575



157,158,579



53,045,510

Diluted

157,945,813



157,158,579

53,045,510



175,079,941



157,158,579

53,045,510



PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



December

31, 2022



December

31, 2021 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 126,750

$ 225,554

Accounts receivable, net

26,646



24,319

Inventories

142,961



106,910

Income tax receivable

214



816

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,951



14,161 Total current assets

308,522



371,760

Property, plant, and equipment, net

58,846



62,247

Operating lease right-of-use assets

18,582



-

Goodwill

1,031,460



1,041,325

Customer lists, net

710,329



753,459

Technology and patents, net

232,818



247,368

Tradenames, net

94,293



100,005

Other assets, net 1,766



2,219 Total assets $ 2,456,616

$ 2,578,383 Liabilities and Shareholders Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 36,794

$ 27,469

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

32,705



19,025

Founders advisory fees payable - related party

4,655



53,547

Deferred revenue -



445 Total current liabilities

74,154



100,486

Long-term debt

665,280



664,128

Operating lease liabilities

15,484



-

Deferred income taxes

278,270



297,148

Founders advisory fees payable - related party

170,718



312,242

Redeemable preferred shares

101,279



96,867

Redeemable preferred shares - related party

3,209



3,699

Other non-current liabilities 9,322



22,195

Total liabilities $ 1,317,716

$ 1,496,765 Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' equity:







Ordinary shares, $1 nominal value per share, 4,000,000,000 shares

authorized; 163,234,542 and 157,237,435 shares issued; 156,797,806 and

157,237,435 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

163,235



157,237

Treasury shares, at cost; 6,436,736 shares at December 31, 2022 and no shares at December 31, 2021

(49,341 )

-

Additional paid-in capital

1,698,781



1,670,033

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(25,471 )

(7,135 ) Accumulated deficit (648,304 )

(738,517 ) Total shareholders' equity

1,138,900



1,081,618 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,456,616

$ 2,578,383

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Successor



Predecessor





Year Ended December 31, 2022



November 9, 2021

Through

December 31, 2021



January 1, 2021

Through

November 8, 2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net income (loss) $ 91,758

$ (682,149 ) $ 20,629

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:











Founders advisory fees - related party (change in accounting fair value)

(117,302 )

-



-

Depreciation and amortization expense

65,795



9,379



52,000

Interest and payment-in-kind on preferred shares

6,537



944



-

Stock-based compensation

14,649



4,821



156

Non-cash lease expense 5,390 - - Founders advisory fees - related party (equity settled)

-



287,200



-

Deferred income taxes

(17,000 )

(2,155 )

(11,244 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs

1,602



224



14,592

Amortization of acquisition related inventory step-up

24,796



6,125



-

(Gain) loss on contingent earn-out

(12,706 )

198



2,965

Unrealized loss on foreign currency

3,462



1,006



4,026

Loss on disposal of assets

9



-



-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:











Accounts receivable

(6,190 )

27,977



(28,872 ) Inventories

(61,934 )

(13,259 )

(10,201 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,922



(5,230 )

(9,426 ) Other assets

-



54



884

Accounts payable

9,696



8,194



10,108

Deferred revenue

(383 )

332



(149 ) Income taxes payable, net

8,920



(8,985 )

18,835

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(647 )

436



146

Founders advisory fees - related party (cash settled)

(53,547 )

365,789



-

Operating lease liabilities

(5,072 )

-



-

Other liabilities 73



3,458



3,542

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(40,172 )

4,359



67,991 Cash flows from investing activities:











Acquisition of SK Invictus, net of cash acquired

-



(1,209,155 )

-

Purchase of property and equipment

(8,613 )

(1,468 )

(8,282 ) Purchase price adjustment under Business Combination Agreement

(1,638 )

-



-

Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired -



-



(7,464 ) Net cash used in investing activities

(10,251 )

(1,210,623 )

(15,746 )

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Continued)

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Successor



Predecessor





Year Ended December 31, 2022



November 9, 2021

Through

December 31, 2021



January 1, 2021

Through

November 8, 2021 Cash flows from financing activities:











Ordinary shares repurchased

(49,341 )

-



-

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

529



-



-

Sale of PSSA Ordinary Shares issued to Director Subscribers

-



2,000



-

Shareholders' capital distributions

-



-



(60,000 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility

-



40,000



19,500

Repayments of revolving credit facility

-



(40,000 )

(19,500 ) Repayments of long-term debt

-



(696,971 )

(4,210 ) Payment of debt issue costs -



(2,250 )

-

Net cash used in financing activities

(48,812 )

(697,221 )

(64,210 ) Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents

431



(738 )

435 Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(98,804 )

(1,904,223 )

(11,530 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of year 225,554



2,129,777



22,478 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of year $ 126,750

$ 225,554

$ 10,948 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:











Cash paid for interest $ 35,488

$ 174

$ 24,559

Cash paid for income taxes $ 13,488

$ 4,517

$ 7,092

Non-cash investing and financing activities:











Liability portion of founders advisory fees - related party reclassified to additional paid in capital $ 19,568

$ -

$ -

Redeemable preferred shares issued as consideration for business combination $ -

$ 100,000

$ -

Management Subscribers rollover contribution $ -

$ 11,048

$ -



Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA

The computation of Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income plus income tax expense, net interest and other financing expenses, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted on a consistent basis for certain non-recurring, unusual or non-operational items in a balanced manner. These items include (i) expenses related to the Business Combination, (ii) founder advisory fee expenses, (iii) stock compensation expense, (iv) non-cash impact of purchase accounting on the cost of inventory sold, (v) contingent future payment related to an acquired business, (vi) management fees related to the services provided by SK Capital Partners IV-A, L.P. and SK Capital Partners IV-B, L.P (collectively, the "Sponsor") when acting in a management capacity and (vii) unrealized foreign currency loss (gain). To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Perimeter is providing a summary to show the computations of Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-U.S.GAAP measure used by the Company's management and by external users of Perimeter's financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and others, to assess the Company's operating performance as compared to that of other companies, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP (in thousands).

Three Months Ended





S/P Combined



Successor



Predecessor (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022



Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2021



November 9, 2021

Through

December 31, 2021



October 1, 2021

Through

November 8, 2021 Loss before income taxes $ (65,133 ) $ (696,327 ) $ (688,309 ) $ (8,018 ) Depreciation and amortization

16,259



15,786



9,379



6,407

Interest and financing expense

10,003



21,488



6,352



15,136

Founders advisory fees - related party

36,724



652,990



652,990



-

Non-recurring expenses 1

2,097



(2,380 )

5,580



(7,960 ) Share-based compensation expense

7,098



4,977



4,821



156

Non-cash purchase accounting impact 2

-



6,125



6,125



-

Loss on contingent earn-out

336



400



198



202

Management fees 3

-



136



-



136

Contingent future payments 4

-



2,500



-



2,500

Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss (5,279 )

1,140



1,006



134 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,105

$ 6,835

$ (1,858 ) $ 8,693 Net sales $ 41,273

$ 45,878

$ 21,023

$ 24,855

Year Ended





S/P Combined



Successor



Predecessor (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2022



Year Ended

December 31, 2021



November 9, 2021

Through

December 31, 2021



January 1, 2021

Through

November 8, 2021 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 97,227

$ (653,544 ) $ (688,309 ) $ 34,765

Depreciation and amortization

65,795



61,379



9,379



52,000

Interest and financing expense

42,585



45,439



6,352



39,087

Founders advisory fees - related party

(117,302 )

652,990



652,990



-

Non-recurring expenses 1

6,885



10,425



5,580



4,845

Share-based compensation expense

14,649



4,977



4,821



156

Non-cash purchase accounting impact 2

24,796



6,125



6,125



-

(Gain) loss on contingent earn-out

(12,706 )

3,163



198



2,965

Management fees 3

-



1,073



-



1,073

Contingent future payments 4

-



4,375



-



4,375

Unrealized foreign currency loss 3,462



5,032



1,006



4,026 Adjusted EBITDA $ 125,391

$ 141,434

$ (1,858 ) $ 143,292 Net sales $ 360,505

$ 362,338

$ 21,023

$ 341,315



(1) Adjustment to reflect non-recurring professional fees and integration costs including expenses related to the business combination with Perimeter Solutions.

(2) Represents the non-cash impact of purchase accounting on the cost of inventory sold in connection with the business combination with Perimeter Solutions. The inventory acquired received a purchase accounting step-up in basis, which is a non-cash adjustment to the cost.

(3) Adjustment to reflect fees pertaining to services provided by the Sponsor when acting in a management capacity on strategic and other non-operational matters which do not represent expenses incurred in the normal course of our operations. These fees did not continue following the closing of the business combination.

(4) Adjustment to reflect deferred consideration paid with respect to a 2019 acquisition.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/156449