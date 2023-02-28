

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economy contracted more than initially estimated in the fourth quarter of 2022 as rising inflationary pressures halted household spending along with a decline in foreign demand, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



Gross domestic product fell a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.6 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, following a revised 0.1 percent drop in the third quarter.



In the flash report, the rate of decline for the December quarter was only 0.2 percent.



Thus, the economy entered a technical recession due to back-to-back declines in GDP.



On the expenditure side, private consumption fell 0.6 percent over the quarter, and government consumption was 1.2 percent lower.



Gross fixed capital formation also logged a negative growth of 2.0 percent, as both private and public investment contracted.



The volume of exports decreased 2.9 percent, and that of imports slid 2.4 percent.



On a yearly basis, GDP growth slowed sharply to 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter from 1.6 percent in the third quarter.



