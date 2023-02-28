DJ Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C) (CSWU LN) Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Feb-2023 / 11:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C)
DEALING DATE: 27-Feb-2023
NAV PER SHARE: CHF: 9.7871
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14927194
CODE: CSWU LN
ISIN: LU1681044993
