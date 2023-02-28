Anzeige
WKN: A0LE7C ISIN: IL0010996549 Ticker-Symbol: AG6 
Frankfurt
28.02.23
08:01 Uhr
3,220 Euro
-0,020
-0,62 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLOT LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLOT LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0203,16013:47
PR Newswire
28.02.2023 | 11:00
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Allot Ltd.: Allot Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Financial Results

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results.

Financial Highlights

  • Fourth quarter revenues were $33.0 million and full year 2022 revenues were $122.7 million ;
  • SECaaS revenues were $2.2 million for Q4 and $7.2 million for FY 2022, up 79% and 73% year-over-year respectively;
  • December 2022 SECaaS ARR* was $9.2 million ;
  • Q4 GAAP net loss was $6.7 million and non-GAAP net loss was $4.9 million ; full year 2022 GAAP net loss was $32.0 million and non-GAAP net loss was $23.2 million ;
  • Additional recurring security deals to be executed, providing incremental MAR** were reported at $191 million achieved in 2022;

Financial Outlook

Looking ahead, management current expectations are as follows:

  • Full year 2023 revenues of $110 million to $120 million (of which SECaaS revenue are expected to be between $11 million and $13 million ).
  • Fully year 2023 operating loss and net negative cash flow of between $15 million and $20 million .
  • December 2023 total ARR*, including SECaaS ARR* and Support & Maintenance ARR*, is expected to be between $56 and 63 million.
  • Reiterates expectations to be profitable in 2024.

Management Comment

Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot, commented, "Despite a much more challenging economic environment in 2022, we are progressing with our ongoing strategy of transitioning our business to a recurring revenue model, which provides a more predictable and stable long-term revenue stream for our company. 2022 has shown continued growth in our customer roster and revenue for our security as a service product, demonstrating a viable and growing business. We are committed to being profitable in 2024 through ongoing growth of the SECaaS business, combined with tight expense control. We are confident that ultimately the shift of our business to a recurring SECaas revenue model will deliver strong long-term value to our shareholders and drive sustainable profitable growth for years to come."

Q4 2022 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $33.0 million, a decrease of 19% compared to $41.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $21.9 million (gross margin of 66.3%), a 23% decline compared with $28.5 million (gross margin of 69.5%) in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $22.4 million (gross margin of 67.7%), a 22% decline compared with $28.7 million (gross margin of 70.2%) in the fourth quarter of 2021. A one-time write off in the current quarter impacted the gross margin level.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $6.7 million, or $0.18 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $4.0 million, or $0.11 per basic share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net loss on a non-GAAP for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $4.9 million, or $0.13 per basic share compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $2.1 million, or $0.06 per basic share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for 2022 were $122.7 million, a 16% decrease compared to $145.6 million in 2021.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for 2022 was $82.9 million (gross margin of 67.5%), an 18% decline compared with $101.0 million (gross margin of 69.4%) in 2021.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for 2022 was $84.7 million (gross margin of 69.0%), a 17% decline compared with $102.2 million (gross margin of 70.2%) in 2021.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for 2022 was $32.0 million, or $0.87 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $15.0 million, or $0.42 per basic share, in 2021.

Net loss on a non-GAAP basis for 2022 was $23.2 million, or $0.63 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $6.0 million, or $0.17 per basic share, in 2021.

Cash, short-term bank deposits and investments as of December 31, 2022 totaled $86.4 million, compared to $85.7 million as of December 31, 2021 .

ARR - U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)












Dec. 2021


Dec. 2022


Dec. 2023 target


2022 vs. 2021


2023 (target) vs. 2022

Support & maintenance ARR *

42.0


42.5


41-43


1 %


(4%) -1%













SECaaS ARR **


5.2


9.2


15-20


77 %


63%-117%













Total ARR


47.2


51.7


56-63


10 %


8%-22%













* Support & Maintenance ARR measures the current annual run rate of the support & maintenance revenues, which is calculated based on these expected revenues in the fourth quarter and multiplied by 4.

** SECaaS ARR measures the current annual run rate of the SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on these expected revenues in the month of December and multiplied by 12.


Conference Call & Webcast:

The Allot management team will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings results today, February 28, 2023 at 8:30 am ET, 3:30 pm Israel time. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: 1-888-642-5032, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel : +972-3-918-0610

A live webcast and, following the end of the call, an archive of the conference call, will be accessible on the Allot website at: http://investors.allot.com/index.cfm

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1,000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by over 20 million subscribers in Europe . Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

Performance Metrics

* Total ARR - Support & Maintenance ARR (measures the current annual run rate of support & maintenance revenues, which is calculated based on these expected revenues in the fourth quarter and multiplied by 4) and SECaaS ARR (measures the current annual run rate of the SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on these expected revenues in the month of December and multiplied by 12).

** MAR (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) was estimated by Allot upon transaction signature and constitutes an approximation of the theoretical annual revenues Allot would receive if 100% of the applicable customer segments only subscribers, as estimated by Allot, signed up for the service.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation:

Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment, exchange rate differences related to revaluation of assets and liabilities denominated in non-dollar currencies, other acquisition-related expenses and changes in taxes related items.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; court approval of the Company's proposed share buy-back program; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

EK Global Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

+1 212 378 8040

[email protected]

Public Relations Contact:

Seth Greenberg, Allot Ltd.

+972 54 922 2294

[email protected]

TABLE - 1

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)











Three Months Ended



Year Ended


December 31,



December 31,


2022


2021



2022


2021


(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)


(Audited)










Revenues

$ 33,029


$ 40,974



$ 122,737


$ 145,600

Cost of revenues

11,134


12,516



39,831


44,553

Gross profit

21,895


28,458



82,906


101,047










Operating expenses:









Research and development costs, net

12,371


13,005



49,800


47,093

Sales and marketing

12,881


15,025



49,393


52,337

General and administrative

3,703


4,145



15,982


15,145

Total operating expenses

28,955


32,175



115,175


114,575

Operating loss

(7,060)


(3,717)



(32,269)


(13,528)

Financial and other income, net

796


176



2,134


339

Loss before income tax expenses

(6,264)


(3,541)



(30,135)


(13,189)










Tax expenses

474


489



1,895


1,851

Net Loss

(6,738)


(4,030)



(32,030)


(15,040)










Basic net loss per share

$ (0.18)


$ (0.11)



$ (0.87)


$ (0.42)



















Diluted net loss per share

$ (0.18)


$ (0.11)



$ (0.87)


$ (0.42)










Weighted average number of shares used in









computing basic net loss per share

37,325,971


36,426,471



36,975,424


36,050,540










Weighted average number of shares used in









computing diluted net loss per share

37,325,971


36,426,471



36,975,424


36,050,540




























TABLE - 2

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)












Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,


December 31,



2022


2021


2022


2021



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

GAAP cost of revenues

$ 11,134


$ 12,516


$ 39,831


$ 44,553

Share-based compensation (1)

(323)


(137)


(1,133)


(581)

Amortization of intangible assets (2)

(157)


(152)


(613)


(608)

Non-GAAP cost of revenues

$ 10,654


$ 12,227


$ 38,085


$ 43,364










GAAP gross profit

$ 21,895


$ 28,458


$ 82,906


$ 101,047

Gross profit adjustments

480


289


1,746


1,189

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 22,375


$ 28,747


$ 84,652


$ 102,236










GAAP operating expenses

$ 28,955


$ 32,175


$ 115,175


$ 114,575

Share-based compensation (1)

(1,966)


(1,749)


(8,032)


(7,419)

Expenses related to M&A activities (3)

274


-


274


-

Changes in taxes and headcount related items (4)

325


367


325


367

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$ 27,588


$ 30,793


$ 107,742


$ 107,523










GAAP financial and other income

$ 796


$ 176


$ 2,134


$ 339

Expenses related to M&A activities (3)

4


-


4


-

Exchange rate differences*

(85)


12


(442)


454

Non-GAAP Financial and other income

$ 715


$ 188


$ 1,696


$ 793










GAAP taxes on income

$ 474


$ 489


$ 1,895


$ 1,851

Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded

-


(118)


-


(282)

Changes in tax related items

(25)


(100)


(100)


(100)

Non-GAAP taxes on income

$ 449


$ 271


$ 1,795


$ 1,469










GAAP Net Loss

$ (6,738)


$ (4,030)


$ (32,030)


$ (15,040)

Share-based compensation (1)

2,289


1,886


9,165


8,000

Amortization of intangible assets (2)

157


152


613


608

Expenses related to M&A activities (3)


(270)


-


(270)


-

Changes in taxes and headcount related items (4)

(325)


(367)


(325)


(367)

Exchange rate differences*

(85)


12


(442)


454

Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded

-


118


-


282

Changes in tax related items


25


100


100


100

Non-GAAP Net income (loss)

$ (4,947)


$ (2,129)


$ (23,189)


$ (5,963)










GAAP Loss per share (diluted)

$ (0.18)


$ (0.11)


$ (0.87)


$ (0.42)

Share-based compensation

0.06


0.05


0.25


0.22

Amortization of intangible assets

0.01


0.00


0.02


0.02

Expenses related to M&A activities

(0.01)


-


(0.01)


-

Changes in taxes and headcount related items


(0.01)


(0.01)


(0.01)


(0.01)

Exchange rate differences*

(0.00)


0.01


(0.01)


0.02

Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share (diluted)

$ (0.13)


$ (0.06)


$ (0.63)


$ (0.17)



















Weighted average number of shares used in








computing GAAP diluted net loss per share

37,325,971


36,426,471


36,975,424


36,050,540



















Weighted average number of shares used in








computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share

37,325,971


36,426,471


36,975,424


36,050,540










* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.



















TABLE - 2 cont.

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)












Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,


December 31,



2022


2021


2022


2021



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)










(1) Share-based compensation:









Cost of revenues

$ 323


$ 137


$ 1,133


$ 581


Research and development costs, net

775


646


3,168


2,499


Sales and marketing

684


740


2,943


3,212


General and administrative

507


363


1,921


1,708



$ 2,289


$ 1,886


$ 9,165


$ 8,000










(2) Amortization of intangible assets









Cost of revenues

$ 157


$ 152


$ 613


$ 608



$ 157


$ 152


$ 613


$ 608










(3) Expenses related to M&A activities









Research and development costs, net

$ (274)


$ -


$ (274)


$ -


Financial income

4


-


4


-



$ (270)


$ -


$ (270)


$ -










(4) Changes in taxes and headcount related items









Sales and marketing

$ (325)


$ (367)


$ (325)


$ (367)



$ (325)


$ (367)


$ (325)


$ (367)



















TABLE - 3

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)













December 31,


December 31,



2022


2021



(Unaudited)


(Audited)




ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 12,295


$ 11,717

Short-term bank deposits


68,765


60,720

Restricted deposits


1,050


1,480

Available-for-sale marketable securities


4,293


11,531

Trade receivables, net


44,167


30,829

Other receivables and prepaid expenses


7,985


8,490

Inventories


13,262


11,092

Total current assets


151,817


135,859






LONG-TERM ASSETS:





Long-term bank deposits


-


215

Severance pay fund


371


407

Operating lease right-of-use assets


5,387


8,513

Trade receivables, net


4,934


6,643

Other assets


864


1,639

Total long-term assets


11,556


17,417






PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET


14,236


15,000

GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET


35,344


35,138






Total assets


$ 212,953


$ 203,414






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Trade payables


$ 11,661


$ 3,940

Deferred revenues


20,825


22,138

Short-term operating lease liabilities


2,542


2,785

Other payables and accrued expenses


25,573


26,250

Total current liabilities


60,601


55,113






LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Deferred revenues


7,285


15,942

Long-term operating lease liabilities


2,579


5,467

Accrued severance pay


940


884

Convertible debt


39,575


-

Total long-term liabilities


50,379


22,293






SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


101,973


126,008






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 212,953


$ 203,414
















TABLE - 4

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)










Three Months Ended


Year Ended


December 31,


December 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Audited)









Cash flows from operating activities:
















Net Loss

$ (6,738)


$ (4,030)


$ (32,030)


$ (15,040)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:








Depreciation

2,287


1,255


6,406


4,635

Stock-based compensation

2,288


1,886


9,165


8,000

Amortization of intangible assets

241


235


946


941

Increase (Decrease) in accrued severance pay, net

57


(14)


92


(58)

Decrease (Increase) in other assets

196


(138)


775


1,006

Decrease (Increase) in accrued interest and amortization of premium on marketable securities

(13)


17


71


182

Changes in operating leases, net

979


(84)


(5)


(451)

Increase in trade receivables

(7,189)


(6,250)


(11,629)


(16,787)

Decrease (Increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses

(338)


1,197


(55)


4,902

Decrease (Increase) in inventories

(586)


(2,194)


(2,170)


1,494

Decrease in long-term deferred taxes, net

-


255


-


420

Increase in trade payables

5,608


2,552


7,721


1,848

Increase (Decrease) in employees and payroll accruals

1,873


2,531


(385)


458

Increase (Decrease) in deferred revenues

(6,815)


(9,684)


(9,970)


1,640

Increase (Decrease) in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities

(1,586)


1,938


(1,668)


(1,559)

Amortization of issuance costs of Convertible debt

50


-


171


-

Net cash used in operating activities

(9,686)


(10,528)


(32,565)


(8,369)









Cash flows from investing activities:








Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit

50


120


430


(280)

Redemption of (Investment in) short-term deposits

15,350


14,205


(7,830)


(13,495)

Purchase of property and equipment

(1,507)


(3,051)


(5,642)


(7,642)

Acquisitions, net of Cash acquired, and other

(500)


-


(500)


-

Proceeds from redemption or sale of available-for sale marketable securities

-


5,162


7,030


15,094

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

13,393


16,436


(6,512)


(6,323)









Cash flows from financing activities:








Proceeds from exercise of stock options

1


150


251


2,810

Issuance of convertible debt

-


-


39,404


-

Net cash provided by financing activities

1


150


39,655


2,810

















Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

3,708


6,058


578


(11,882)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

8,587


5,659


11,717


23,599









Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$ 12,295


$ 11,717


$ 12,295


$ 11,717

























Other financial metrics (Unaudited)


U.S. dollars in millions, except number of full time employees, % of top-10 end-customers out of revenues and number of shares






Q4-2022


FY 2022


FY 2021


Revenues geographic breakdown








Americas


5.6

17 %

21.8

18 %

19.4

14 %


EMEA


21.2

64 %

71.2

58 %

82.0

56 %


Asia Pacific


6.2

19 %

29.7

24 %

44.2

30 %




33.0

100 %

122.7

100 %

145.6

100 %










Revenue breakdown by type








Products


17.2

52 %

61.1

50 %

88.1

60 %


Professional Services

3.0

9 %

11.6

9 %

15.2

11 %


SECaaS (Security as a Service)

2.2

7 %

7.2

6 %

4.1

3 %


Support & Maintenance

10.6

32 %

42.8

35 %

38.2

26 %




33.0

100 %

122.7

100 %

145.6

100 %










Revenues per customer type








CSP


27.0

82 %

98.3

80 %

116.9

80 %


Enterprise


6.0

18 %

24.4

20 %

28.7

20 %




33.0

100 %

122.7

100 %

145.6

100 %










Security revenues




28.5


40.1











Incremental MAR*




191.0


193.0











Backlog (end of period)




87.7


88.6











% of top-10 end-customers out of revenues

57 %


44 %


51 %











Total number of full time employees

749


749


741


(end of period)

















Non-GAAP Weighted average number of basic shares
(in millions)

37.3


37.0


36.1

















Non-GAAP weighted average number of fully diluted shares
(in millions)

39.4


39.5


38.4


*MAR (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) was estimated by Allot upon transaction signature and
constitutes an approximation of the theoretical annual revenues Allot would receive if 100% of the customer's subscribers, as
estimated by Allot, signed up for the service (the MAR of previous years ($ millions): 2019- 85, 2020- 192)










SECaaS (Security as a Service) revenues - U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)















Q4-2022:

2.2









Q3-2022:

1.7









Q2-2022:

1.7









Q1-2022:

1.5



















SECaaS ARR* (annualized recurring revenues)- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)















Dec. 2022:

9.2









Dec. 2021:

5.2









Dec. 2020:

2.7









Dec. 2019:

0.5



















*ARR: annualized recurring SECaaS revenues, calculated based on the monthly revenues multiplied by 12














SOURCE Allot Ltd.

