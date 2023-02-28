Allot Ltd.: Allot Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Financial Results

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results.
Financial Highlights
- Fourth quarter revenues were $33.0 million and full year 2022 revenues were $122.7 million ;
- SECaaS revenues were $2.2 million for Q4 and $7.2 million for FY 2022, up 79% and 73% year-over-year respectively;
- December 2022 SECaaS ARR* was $9.2 million ;
- Q4 GAAP net loss was $6.7 million and non-GAAP net loss was $4.9 million ; full year 2022 GAAP net loss was $32.0 million and non-GAAP net loss was $23.2 million ;
- Additional recurring security deals to be executed, providing incremental MAR** were reported at $191 million achieved in 2022;
Financial Outlook
Looking ahead, management current expectations are as follows:
- Full year 2023 revenues of $110 million to $120 million (of which SECaaS revenue are expected to be between $11 million and $13 million ).
- Fully year 2023 operating loss and net negative cash flow of between $15 million and $20 million .
- December 2023 total ARR*, including SECaaS ARR* and Support & Maintenance ARR*, is expected to be between $56 and 63 million.
- Reiterates expectations to be profitable in 2024.
Management Comment
Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot, commented, "Despite a much more challenging economic environment in 2022, we are progressing with our ongoing strategy of transitioning our business to a recurring revenue model, which provides a more predictable and stable long-term revenue stream for our company. 2022 has shown continued growth in our customer roster and revenue for our security as a service product, demonstrating a viable and growing business. We are committed to being profitable in 2024 through ongoing growth of the SECaaS business, combined with tight expense control. We are confident that ultimately the shift of our business to a recurring SECaas revenue model will deliver strong long-term value to our shareholders and drive sustainable profitable growth for years to come."
Q4 2022 Financial Results Summary
Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $33.0 million, a decrease of 19% compared to $41.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $21.9 million (gross margin of 66.3%), a 23% decline compared with $28.5 million (gross margin of 69.5%) in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $22.4 million (gross margin of 67.7%), a 22% decline compared with $28.7 million (gross margin of 70.2%) in the fourth quarter of 2021. A one-time write off in the current quarter impacted the gross margin level.
Net loss on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $6.7 million, or $0.18 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $4.0 million, or $0.11 per basic share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Net loss on a non-GAAP for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $4.9 million, or $0.13 per basic share compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $2.1 million, or $0.06 per basic share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Full Year 2022 Financial Results Summary
Total revenues for 2022 were $122.7 million, a 16% decrease compared to $145.6 million in 2021.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis for 2022 was $82.9 million (gross margin of 67.5%), an 18% decline compared with $101.0 million (gross margin of 69.4%) in 2021.
Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for 2022 was $84.7 million (gross margin of 69.0%), a 17% decline compared with $102.2 million (gross margin of 70.2%) in 2021.
Net loss on a GAAP basis for 2022 was $32.0 million, or $0.87 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $15.0 million, or $0.42 per basic share, in 2021.
Net loss on a non-GAAP basis for 2022 was $23.2 million, or $0.63 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $6.0 million, or $0.17 per basic share, in 2021.
Cash, short-term bank deposits and investments as of December 31, 2022 totaled $86.4 million, compared to $85.7 million as of December 31, 2021 .
ARR - U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)
Dec. 2021
Dec. 2022
Dec. 2023 target
2022 vs. 2021
2023 (target) vs. 2022
Support & maintenance ARR *
42.0
42.5
41-43
1 %
(4%) -1%
SECaaS ARR **
5.2
9.2
15-20
77 %
63%-117%
Total ARR
47.2
51.7
56-63
10 %
8%-22%
* Support & Maintenance ARR measures the current annual run rate of the support & maintenance revenues, which is calculated based on these expected revenues in the fourth quarter and multiplied by 4.
** SECaaS ARR measures the current annual run rate of the SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on these expected revenues in the month of December and multiplied by 12.
Conference Call & Webcast:
The Allot management team will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings results today, February 28, 2023 at 8:30 am ET, 3:30 pm Israel time. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:
US: 1-888-642-5032, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel : +972-3-918-0610
A live webcast and, following the end of the call, an archive of the conference call, will be accessible on the Allot website at: http://investors.allot.com/index.cfm
About Allot
Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1,000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by over 20 million subscribers in Europe . Allot. See. Control. Secure.
For more information, visit www.allot.com
Performance Metrics
* Total ARR - Support & Maintenance ARR (measures the current annual run rate of support & maintenance revenues, which is calculated based on these expected revenues in the fourth quarter and multiplied by 4) and SECaaS ARR (measures the current annual run rate of the SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on these expected revenues in the month of December and multiplied by 12).
** MAR (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) was estimated by Allot upon transaction signature and constitutes an approximation of the theoretical annual revenues Allot would receive if 100% of the applicable customer segments only subscribers, as estimated by Allot, signed up for the service.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation:
Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment, exchange rate differences related to revaluation of assets and liabilities denominated in non-dollar currencies, other acquisition-related expenses and changes in taxes related items.
These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; court approval of the Company's proposed share buy-back program; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Investor Relations Contact:
EK Global Investor Relations
Ehud Helft
+1 212 378 8040
[email protected]
Public Relations Contact:
Seth Greenberg, Allot Ltd.
+972 54 922 2294
[email protected]
TABLE - 1
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Revenues
$ 33,029
$ 40,974
$ 122,737
$ 145,600
Cost of revenues
11,134
12,516
39,831
44,553
Gross profit
21,895
28,458
82,906
101,047
Operating expenses:
Research and development costs, net
12,371
13,005
49,800
47,093
Sales and marketing
12,881
15,025
49,393
52,337
General and administrative
3,703
4,145
15,982
15,145
Total operating expenses
28,955
32,175
115,175
114,575
Operating loss
(7,060)
(3,717)
(32,269)
(13,528)
Financial and other income, net
796
176
2,134
339
Loss before income tax expenses
(6,264)
(3,541)
(30,135)
(13,189)
Tax expenses
474
489
1,895
1,851
Net Loss
(6,738)
(4,030)
(32,030)
(15,040)
Basic net loss per share
$ (0.18)
$ (0.11)
$ (0.87)
$ (0.42)
Diluted net loss per share
$ (0.18)
$ (0.11)
$ (0.87)
$ (0.42)
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing basic net loss per share
37,325,971
36,426,471
36,975,424
36,050,540
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing diluted net loss per share
37,325,971
36,426,471
36,975,424
36,050,540
TABLE - 2
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
GAAP cost of revenues
$ 11,134
$ 12,516
$ 39,831
$ 44,553
Share-based compensation (1)
(323)
(137)
(1,133)
(581)
Amortization of intangible assets (2)
(157)
(152)
(613)
(608)
Non-GAAP cost of revenues
$ 10,654
$ 12,227
$ 38,085
$ 43,364
GAAP gross profit
$ 21,895
$ 28,458
$ 82,906
$ 101,047
Gross profit adjustments
480
289
1,746
1,189
Non-GAAP gross profit
$ 22,375
$ 28,747
$ 84,652
$ 102,236
GAAP operating expenses
$ 28,955
$ 32,175
$ 115,175
$ 114,575
Share-based compensation (1)
(1,966)
(1,749)
(8,032)
(7,419)
Expenses related to M&A activities (3)
274
-
274
-
Changes in taxes and headcount related items (4)
325
367
325
367
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$ 27,588
$ 30,793
$ 107,742
$ 107,523
GAAP financial and other income
$ 796
$ 176
$ 2,134
$ 339
Expenses related to M&A activities (3)
4
-
4
-
Exchange rate differences*
(85)
12
(442)
454
Non-GAAP Financial and other income
$ 715
$ 188
$ 1,696
$ 793
GAAP taxes on income
$ 474
$ 489
$ 1,895
$ 1,851
Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded
-
(118)
-
(282)
Changes in tax related items
(25)
(100)
(100)
(100)
Non-GAAP taxes on income
$ 449
$ 271
$ 1,795
$ 1,469
GAAP Net Loss
$ (6,738)
$ (4,030)
$ (32,030)
$ (15,040)
Share-based compensation (1)
2,289
1,886
9,165
8,000
Amortization of intangible assets (2)
157
152
613
608
Expenses related to M&A activities (3)
(270)
-
(270)
-
Changes in taxes and headcount related items (4)
(325)
(367)
(325)
(367)
Exchange rate differences*
(85)
12
(442)
454
Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded
-
118
-
282
Changes in tax related items
25
100
100
100
Non-GAAP Net income (loss)
$ (4,947)
$ (2,129)
$ (23,189)
$ (5,963)
GAAP Loss per share (diluted)
$ (0.18)
$ (0.11)
$ (0.87)
$ (0.42)
Share-based compensation
0.06
0.05
0.25
0.22
Amortization of intangible assets
0.01
0.00
0.02
0.02
Expenses related to M&A activities
(0.01)
-
(0.01)
-
Changes in taxes and headcount related items
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
Exchange rate differences*
(0.00)
0.01
(0.01)
0.02
Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share (diluted)
$ (0.13)
$ (0.06)
$ (0.63)
$ (0.17)
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing GAAP diluted net loss per share
37,325,971
36,426,471
36,975,424
36,050,540
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share
37,325,971
36,426,471
36,975,424
36,050,540
* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.
TABLE - 2 cont.
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(1) Share-based compensation:
Cost of revenues
$ 323
$ 137
$ 1,133
$ 581
Research and development costs, net
775
646
3,168
2,499
Sales and marketing
684
740
2,943
3,212
General and administrative
507
363
1,921
1,708
$ 2,289
$ 1,886
$ 9,165
$ 8,000
(2) Amortization of intangible assets
Cost of revenues
$ 157
$ 152
$ 613
$ 608
$ 157
$ 152
$ 613
$ 608
(3) Expenses related to M&A activities
Research and development costs, net
$ (274)
$ -
$ (274)
$ -
Financial income
4
-
4
-
$ (270)
$ -
$ (270)
$ -
(4) Changes in taxes and headcount related items
Sales and marketing
$ (325)
$ (367)
$ (325)
$ (367)
$ (325)
$ (367)
$ (325)
$ (367)
TABLE - 3
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 12,295
$ 11,717
Short-term bank deposits
68,765
60,720
Restricted deposits
1,050
1,480
Available-for-sale marketable securities
4,293
11,531
Trade receivables, net
44,167
30,829
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
7,985
8,490
Inventories
13,262
11,092
Total current assets
151,817
135,859
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
Long-term bank deposits
-
215
Severance pay fund
371
407
Operating lease right-of-use assets
5,387
8,513
Trade receivables, net
4,934
6,643
Other assets
864
1,639
Total long-term assets
11,556
17,417
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
14,236
15,000
GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
35,344
35,138
Total assets
$ 212,953
$ 203,414
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
$ 11,661
$ 3,940
Deferred revenues
20,825
22,138
Short-term operating lease liabilities
2,542
2,785
Other payables and accrued expenses
25,573
26,250
Total current liabilities
60,601
55,113
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Deferred revenues
7,285
15,942
Long-term operating lease liabilities
2,579
5,467
Accrued severance pay
940
884
Convertible debt
39,575
-
Total long-term liabilities
50,379
22,293
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
101,973
126,008
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 212,953
$ 203,414
TABLE - 4
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net Loss
$ (6,738)
$ (4,030)
$ (32,030)
$ (15,040)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation
2,287
1,255
6,406
4,635
Stock-based compensation
2,288
1,886
9,165
8,000
Amortization of intangible assets
241
235
946
941
Increase (Decrease) in accrued severance pay, net
57
(14)
92
(58)
Decrease (Increase) in other assets
196
(138)
775
1,006
Decrease (Increase) in accrued interest and amortization of premium on marketable securities
(13)
17
71
182
Changes in operating leases, net
979
(84)
(5)
(451)
Increase in trade receivables
(7,189)
(6,250)
(11,629)
(16,787)
Decrease (Increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses
(338)
1,197
(55)
4,902
Decrease (Increase) in inventories
(586)
(2,194)
(2,170)
1,494
Decrease in long-term deferred taxes, net
-
255
-
420
Increase in trade payables
5,608
2,552
7,721
1,848
Increase (Decrease) in employees and payroll accruals
1,873
2,531
(385)
458
Increase (Decrease) in deferred revenues
(6,815)
(9,684)
(9,970)
1,640
Increase (Decrease) in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities
(1,586)
1,938
(1,668)
(1,559)
Amortization of issuance costs of Convertible debt
50
-
171
-
Net cash used in operating activities
(9,686)
(10,528)
(32,565)
(8,369)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit
50
120
430
(280)
Redemption of (Investment in) short-term deposits
15,350
14,205
(7,830)
(13,495)
Purchase of property and equipment
(1,507)
(3,051)
(5,642)
(7,642)
Acquisitions, net of Cash acquired, and other
(500)
-
(500)
-
Proceeds from redemption or sale of available-for sale marketable securities
-
5,162
7,030
15,094
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
13,393
16,436
(6,512)
(6,323)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
1
150
251
2,810
Issuance of convertible debt
-
-
39,404
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
1
150
39,655
2,810
Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
3,708
6,058
578
(11,882)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
8,587
5,659
11,717
23,599
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
$ 12,295
$ 11,717
$ 12,295
$ 11,717
Other financial metrics (Unaudited)
U.S. dollars in millions, except number of full time employees, % of top-10 end-customers out of revenues and number of shares
Q4-2022
FY 2022
FY 2021
Revenues geographic breakdown
Americas
5.6
17 %
21.8
18 %
19.4
14 %
EMEA
21.2
64 %
71.2
58 %
82.0
56 %
Asia Pacific
6.2
19 %
29.7
24 %
44.2
30 %
33.0
100 %
122.7
100 %
145.6
100 %
Revenue breakdown by type
Products
17.2
52 %
61.1
50 %
88.1
60 %
Professional Services
3.0
9 %
11.6
9 %
15.2
11 %
SECaaS (Security as a Service)
2.2
7 %
7.2
6 %
4.1
3 %
Support & Maintenance
10.6
32 %
42.8
35 %
38.2
26 %
33.0
100 %
122.7
100 %
145.6
100 %
Revenues per customer type
CSP
27.0
82 %
98.3
80 %
116.9
80 %
Enterprise
6.0
18 %
24.4
20 %
28.7
20 %
33.0
100 %
122.7
100 %
145.6
100 %
Security revenues
28.5
40.1
Incremental MAR*
191.0
193.0
Backlog (end of period)
87.7
88.6
% of top-10 end-customers out of revenues
57 %
44 %
51 %
Total number of full time employees
749
749
741
(end of period)
Non-GAAP Weighted average number of basic shares
37.3
37.0
36.1
Non-GAAP weighted average number of fully diluted shares
39.4
39.5
38.4
*MAR (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) was estimated by Allot upon transaction signature and
SECaaS (Security as a Service) revenues - U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)
Q4-2022:
2.2
Q3-2022:
1.7
Q2-2022:
1.7
Q1-2022:
1.5
SECaaS ARR* (annualized recurring revenues)- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)
Dec. 2022:
9.2
Dec. 2021:
5.2
Dec. 2020:
2.7
Dec. 2019:
0.5
*ARR: annualized recurring SECaaS revenues, calculated based on the monthly revenues multiplied by 12
SOURCE Allot Ltd.