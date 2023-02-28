Ituran Location and Control Ltd.: Ituran Presents Record Subscriber Growth, Record Revenue & Record Ebitda In Its Full Year 2022 Results

Subscriber-adds in Q4 of 46,000 and 185,000 for FY 2022

Expects recent strong subscriber growth to contribute to accelerated growth in 2023

AZOUR, Israel, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.

Highlights of full year 2022

Number of subscribers reached 2,066,000 at year-end adding a record 185,000 over the year; Surpassed the milestone of 2 million subscribers;

Record revenue of $293.1 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year;

Net income of $37.1, an increase of 8% year-over-year;

Record EBITDA of $78.9 million, an increase of 9% year-over-year;

Generated $45.1 million in full year operating cash flow;

Year-end net cash and marketable securities of $16.0 million ;

Returns to shareholders: issued $12 million in dividends and bought back shares in the amount of $8.4 million during the year;

Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2022

46,000 net subscriber growth: net increase in aftermarket of 44,000 and net increase in OEM of 2,000;

Revenues of $74.9 million, an increase of 7% year-over-year;

Net income was $9.6 million, similar to that of last year;

EBITDA of $20.6 million, up 9% year-over-year;

Generated $15.9 million in quarterly operating cash flow;

Declared dividend of $3 million and continued share buy-back program totaling $3 million in the quarter;

Subscriber Growth Forecast in 2023

Management's expectations for the growth rate of the global after-market subscriber base in 2023 at between 180,000 to 200,000, net new subscribers-adds.

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "2022 was a good year for Ituran and sets us exceptionally well for 2023 and beyond. We expect that 2023 is the year that we will increasingly enjoy the fruits of efforts over the past two years which led us to approximately doubling the quarterly net-adds and growth in our subscriber base. This has been a culmination of our adding new and attractive products and services, focused on bringing strong value and meeting our customer's needs as well as harvesting the synergies of our 2 million-plus subscriber base across all our geographies."

Continued Mr. Sheratzky, "We are very happy with the 2022 financial results, showing continued growth, and record revenue and record EBITDA. We also demonstrated our highest subscriber gross margin since 2018, demonstrating that the operating leverage in our business is now becoming more apparent. The strong growth in our subscriber base is also beginning to be expressed in our subscriber revenue growth, which in local currencies showed a 11% year-over-year growth, and as our subscriber revenues grow, the inherent operating leverage in our model will enable the gross margin to continue to trend upwards. Looking ahead, we are excited for the year ahead, and expect the positive trends that started in 2022 to continue into 2023 and beyond."

Fourth quarter 2022 Results

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $74.9 million, an increase of 7% compared with revenues of $70.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

72% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 28% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees were $53.9 million, an increase of 10% over fourth quarter 2021 revenues. In local currency terms, subscription revenues grew by 14% compared with that of the fourth quarter of last year.

The subscriber base amounted to 2,066,000 as of December 31, 2022 . This represents an increase of 46,000 net over that of the end of the prior quarter, and an increase of 185,000 year-over-year. During the quarter, there was an increase of 44,000 in the aftermarket subscriber base and a increase of 2,000 in the OEM subscriber base.

Product revenues were $21.1 million, a decrease of 2% compared with that of the fourth quarter of 2021. While decreasing in US dollar terms, in local currency terms, product revenues increased by 4%, compared with that of the fourth quarter of last year.

Gross profit for the quarter was $35.9 million (47.8% of revenues), a 6% increase compared with gross profit of $33.8 million (48.1% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of last year.

The gross margin in the quarter on subscription revenues was 57.9%, compared with 56.9% in the fourth quarter of last year. The gross margin on products was 22.0% in the quarter, compared with 28.2% in the fourth quarter of last year.

Operating income for the quarter was $15.3 million (20.4% of revenues), an increase of 8% compared with an operating income of $14.2 million (20.2% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of last year.

EBITDA for the quarter was $20.6 million (27.4% of revenues), an increase of 9% compared with an EBITDA of $18.9 million (26.9% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of last year.

Financial expense for the quarter was $1.3 million compared with a financial expense of $0.8 million in the fourth quarter of last year.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $9.6 million (12.8% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.47, at the similar level of $9.6 million (13.6% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.46 in the fourth quarter of last year.

Cash flow from operations for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $15.9 million .

Full Year 2022 Results

Revenues for 2022 was a record $293.1 million, an 8% increase over the $270.9 million reported in 2021. In local currency terms, revenue grew by 10% compared with that of 2021.

72% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 28% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees were $209.6 million, representing an increase of 10% over 2021. In local currency terms, subscription revenue grew by 11% compared with that of 2021.

Product revenues were $83.5 million, representing an increase of 3% compared with 2021. In local currency terms, product revenue grew by 6% compared with that of 2021.

Gross profit for the year was $137.6 million (46.9% of revenues). This represents an increase of 8% compared with gross profit of $127.8 million (47.2% of revenues) in 2021. The gross margin in the year on subscription revenues was 57.0%, compared with 56.0% in 2021. The gross margin on products was 21.7%, compared with 26.6% in 2021.

Operating profit for 2022 was $58.8 million (20.1% of revenues) an increase of 8% compared with operating profit of $54.6 million (20.2% of revenues) in 2021.

EBITDA for 2022 was a record $78.9 million (26.9% of revenues), an increase of 9% compared to $72.7 million (26.8% of revenues) in 2021.

Net income in 2022 was $37.1 million (12.7% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $1.82, an increase of 8% compared with net income of $34.3 million (12.6% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $1.65 in 2021.

Cash flow from operations for the year was $45.1 million .

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $28.2 million and debt of $12.2 million, amounting to a net cash of $16.0 million . This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $54.7 million and debt of $31.4 million, amounting to a net cash of $23.3 million, as of December 31, 2021 .

Dividend

For the fourth quarter of 2022, a dividend of $3 million was declared.

Buy Back

On August 23, 2021, Ituran announced that its Board of Directors made the decision to continue executing on the $19 million remainder of a $25 million share buy-back program that was first announced in 2019. Share repurchases, were funded by available cash and repurchases of Ituran's ordinary shares under SEC Rule10b-18 terms.

In the fourth quarter, under the renewed program, Ituran purchased 131,000 shares for a total of $3.0 million . During 2022, a total of 357,000 were purchased, totaling $8.4 million .

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America . Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to over 2 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America . Established in 1995, Ituran has 2,800 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States .

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

US dollars

December 31, (In thousands) 2022 2021











Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 27,850 50,306 Investments in marketable securities 316 4,405 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts) 45,821 43,916 Other current assets 48,156 36,979 Inventories 28,509 27,128

150,652 162,734





Long-term investments and other assets



Investments in affiliated companies 1,188 885 Investments in other companies 1,779 1,866 Other non-current assets 3,129 3,146 Deferred income taxes 11,400 11,091 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 15,146 16,205

32,642 33,193





Property and equipment, net 45,598 35,652





Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 9,552 4,690





Intangible assets, net 12,620 16,753





Goodwill 39,510 39,999





























Total assets 290,574 293,021

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)

US dollars

December 31, (In thousands) 2022 2021





Current liabilities



Credit from banking institutions 12,190 18,257 Accounts payable 21,937 21,275 Deferred revenues 21,783 24,333 Other current liabilities 37,373 40,767

93,283 104,632











Long-term liabilities



Long term loan - 13,169 Liability for employee rights upon retirement 21,224 22,476 Deferred income taxes 1,534 1,952 Deferred revenues 13,036 8,902 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 6,567 1,750 Others non-current liabilities 2,071 2,337

44,432 50,586











Stockholders' equity 145,797 132,460 Non-controlling interests 7,062 5,343 Total equity 152,859 137,803











Total liabilities and equity 290,574 293,021





















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



US dollars US dollars

(in thousands Year ended

December 31, Three months period

ended December 31,

except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021













Revenues:









Telematics services 209,558 189,649 53,887 48,776

Telematics products 83,514 81,235 21,061 21,580



293,072 270,884 74,948 70,356













Cost of revenues:









Telematics services 90,129 83,427 22,674 21,043

Telematics products 65,381 59,619 16,421 15,501



155,510 143,046 39,095 36,544













Gross profit 137,562 127,838 35,853 33,812

Research and development expenses 16,848 14,099 4,616 3,931

Selling and marketing expenses 13,327 13,262 3,302 3,415

General and administrative expenses 48,705 46,118 12,574 12,393

Other expenses (income), net (92) (256) 57 (104)

Operating income 58,774 54,615 15,304 14,177

Other expenses, net - (109) - (106)

Financing income (expenses), net (5,944) (5,538) (1,292) (822)

Income before income tax 52,830 48,968 14,012 13,249

Income tax expenses (12,745) (11,854) (3,747) (2,799)

Share in gains (losses) of affiliated companies, net (585) (102) (173) (63)

Net income for the period 39,500 37,012 10,092 10,387

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (2,397) (2,756) (520) (812)

Net income attributable to the Company 37,103 34,256 9,572 9,575













Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to

Company's stockholders 1.82 1.65 0.47 0.46













Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares

outstanding (in thousands) 20,418 20,769 20,242 20,651























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

US dollars US dollars

Year ended

December 31, Three months period

ended December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities







Net income for the period 39,500 37,012 10,092 10,387 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 20,134 18,096 5,263 4,767 Interest and exchange rate differences on loans - (47) - (47) Loss (gain) in respect of marketable securities and other

investments 3,860 2,387 20 (222) Increase (decrease) in liability for employee rights upon retirement 1,243 2,069 (58) 501 Share in losses of affiliated company, net 585 102 173 63 Deferred income taxes (737) (443) (622) 351 Capital losses (gain) on sale of property and equipment, net (224) (166) 80 (75) Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable (5,104) (3,994) (812) 2,997 Decrease (increase) in other current and non-current assets (11,055) 1,047 (832) (1,961) Decrease (increase) in inventories (5,835) (3,841) 2,975 247 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 1,419 1,776 (1,157) (49) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues 2,169 318 1,162 (181) Increase in obligation for purchase non-controlling interests - 967 - 281 Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities (837) 507 (370) (1,017) Net cash provided by operating activities 45,118 55,790 15,914 16,042









Cash flows from investment activities







Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon







retirement, net of withdrawals (868) (2,097) (320) (240) Capital expenditures (26,505) (16,626) (7,747) (5,380) Investments in affiliated and other companies, net (1,076) (675) (386) (255) Proceed from (repayment of) long term deposit 147 (48) 60 68 Investment in marketable securities (103) - - - Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,051 922 203 225 Net cash used in investment activities (27,354) (18,524) (8,190) (5,582)









Cash flows from financing activities







Repayment of long-term credit (16,269) (23,576) (3,976) (4,403) Short term credit from banking institutions, net (181) (197) (33) (48) Settlement of obligation to purchase non-controlling interests - (11,281) - (11,281) Dividend paid (11,465) (15,809) (2,844) (2,905) Dividend paid to non-controlling interests - (522) - (98) Acquisition of company shares (8,445) (7,281) (2,999) (5,411) Net cash used in financing activities (36,360) (58,666) (9,852) (24,146) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,860) (477) (90) 1,045 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (22,456) (21,877) (2,218) (12,641) Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 50,306 72,183 30,068 62,947 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period 27,850 50,306 27,850 50,306

Supplementary information on financing and investing activities not involving cash flows:

In November 2022, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$ 3 million . The dividend was paid in January 2023 .

