Stoma Care Market Revenue To Be USD 3,882.1 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, the stoma care market had a total size of USD 2,732.1 million, and it is projected to hit USD 3,882.1 million by 2030, progressing at a rate of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030, according to P&S Intelligence.





This growth can be ascribed to the rising aging populace, the mounting population of people suffering from inflammatory bowel illnesses and bladder and colorectal cancers, the improving technology, the growing number of ostomies of the intestine, and the favorable reimbursement systems for these surgeries in developed countries.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/stoma-care-market/report-sample

Increasing Occurrence of Inflammatory Bowel Conditions Boosts Market

The increasing frequency of several inflammatory bowel conditions, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, fecal incontinence, and diverticular disease, as well as colorectal and intestinal cancer, apart from the rising healthcare investment and the arrival of novel items for stoma care, are contributing to the market growth.

Europe Creates Highest Demand for Stoma Care Products

Europe had the largest revenue share, of approximately 40%, in 2022, and it is projected to continue with the dominance in the future.

This can be credited to the strong healthcare infrastructure, the rising frequency of inflammatory bowel illnesses, the existence of key players, the provision of reimbursement for ostomies by private insurance firms, and the increasing government investment in the region.

Ostomy Bag Demand Is Projected To Grow at Considerable Pace

In the coming few years, the ostomy bags category is projected to experience a CAGR of approximately 6%. This is because of the growth in the number of temporary and permanent ostomies among individuals suffering from small and large intestine cancers and inflammatory bowel disease and the technological improvements in the bags needed after stoma operations.

Colostomy Is Widest-Performed Kind of Ostomy Globally

Colostomy surgery is leading the industry, on the basis of surgery type. This can be ascribed to the increasing occurrence of colon cancer and the growing number of colostomies.

As per the United Ostomy Associations of America, around 100,000 ostomy operations are conducted in the U.S. annually.

Browse detailed report on Stoma Care Market Share, Growth, Development and Demand Forecast to 2030

The hospitals and specialty clinics category led the industry, mainly due to a huge number of patients suffering from discomfort or inflammatory illnesses choosing these medical settings and the improvement of the healthcare infrastructure by private players and governments.

Furthermore, the increasing number of specialty clinics and hospitals and the rising acceptance of advanced technologies at these places are boosting the market growth.

Product Demand To Skyrocket in APAC

The highest CAGR in the market in the coming years will be seen in the APAC region. China and India are home to a huge patient pool suffering from GI diseases, and they are witnessing an improvement in their healthcare ecosystem.

Stoma Care Market Segmentation Analysis

Stoma Care Market by End User

Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Homecare Settings

Stoma Care Market by Surgery Type

Colostomy

Ileostomy

Urostomy

Stoma Care Market by Product

Bags

Accessories

Stoma Care Market Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa



U.A.E.

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market Growth, Development and Demand Forecast to 2030

Micropropagation Market Share, Growth, Development and Demand Forecast to 2030

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Share, Growth, Development and Demand Forecast to 2030

Ambulatory EHR Market Share, Growth, Development and Demand Forecast to 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stoma-care-market-revenue-to-be-usd-3-882-1-million-by-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301757585.html