Perth, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2023) - Pivotal Metals Ltd (ASX: PVT) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.
The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.
Steven Turner will be presenting on March 2nd at 13:50 Eastern Standard time.
For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2023/.
We look forward to seeing you there.
About Pivotal Metals Ltd
Pivotal Metals holds the large Horden Lake Cu-Ni-PGM deposit undergoing a pre-feasibility study and the high impact Belleterre-Angliers exploration package with intercepts exceeding 5% Ni and Cu. A recent paid research report shows the stock is significantly undervalued compared to its peer group holding similar assets in similar jurisdictions, suggesting a 5.5x uplift with further upside of up to 11x following the active 2023 work programme.
