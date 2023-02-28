Perth, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2023) - Pivotal Metals Ltd (ASX: PVT) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

Steven Turner will be presenting on March 2nd at 13:50 Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2023/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Pivotal Metals Ltd

Pivotal Metals holds the large Horden Lake Cu-Ni-PGM deposit undergoing a pre-feasibility study and the high impact Belleterre-Angliers exploration package with intercepts exceeding 5% Ni and Cu. A recent paid research report shows the stock is significantly undervalued compared to its peer group holding similar assets in similar jurisdictions, suggesting a 5.5x uplift with further upside of up to 11x following the active 2023 work programme.

For further information:

Pivotal Metals Ltd

Steven Turner

+34604075456

steven.turner@pivotalmetals.com

info@pivotalmetals.com