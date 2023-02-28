As Pathogens, Viruses and Superbugs Surge, the Microarray Technology Leader's Innovations Are Working to Address Some of the World's Most Urgent Challenges

Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2023) - Inc. magazine revealed that PathogenDx ("PathogenDx" or "Company"), a leader in next-generation microarray technology for better health and safety, is No. 50 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list1, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southwest economy's most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses.

"We are once again honored to be named as one of the fastest growing private companies in the Southwest," said PathogenDx Co-founder and CEO Milan Patel. "While the pandemic elevated people's awareness of the dangers of pathogens - viruses and antibiotic-resistant superbugs continue to surge. Just in the last few months alone, we've seen: an uptick in polio and monkeypox cases; new strains of parvo killing dogs; the USDA declaring Salmonella an adulterant in chicken products; a multistate Norovirus outbreak from contaminated oysters; antibiotic-resistant gonorrhea strains emerging; and the 'tripledemic' of COVID-19, R.S.V. and the flu wreaking havoc on individuals across the world. These issues are not a mere coincidence - they're a sign that we need to be paying better attention to global health and safety issues. At PathogenDx, we are working hard to develop our next-generation technologies, which have been instrumental in not only saving lives, but also saving significant time and money as we fight these grave public health concerns across multiple sectors."

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine. "They're disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsized impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come."

This leader in next-generation microarray technology for better health and safety saw a two-year 276% uptick in revenue, and was the recipient of numerous awards and honors, including: the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Fast Company World Changing Ideas Award and Inc. 5000. With more than 50 Patents, the Company achieved several industry firsts, such as: securing the first CE mark for COVID-19 Variant testing and AOAC® Performance Tested Methods Certificate for Quantitative Yeast & Mold for a Microarray. PathogenDx also debuted Phytox to curb the spread of new and existing plant-born pathogens currently on the rise; and PathogenDx launched Octa AutoPrep Station, an ultra-simple and easy-to-use automated sample preparation system for bacterial and fungal pathogen testing in the cannabis and hemp sectors.

The companies on the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southwest region. Between 2019 and 2021, these private companies added 16,116 jobs and nearly $5.5 billion to the Southwest region's economy. Companies based in the Austin, Texas, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Fort Worth, Texas, areas had the highest growth rates overall.



Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/southwest starting February 28, 2023.

About PathogenDx

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, PathogenDx ("PathogenDx" or "Company") is a leader in next-generation microarray technology for better health and safety. Its mission is to become the new standard in DNA-based testing through widespread adoption of its advanced microarray testing platform for the human diagnostics, food and agricultural industries. PathogenDx's technology can rapidly identify and detect up to 50 pathogens all in a single test, in six hours providing triplicate data per analyte for certainty in results with a simple and easy process. The company's DNA-testing products - Detectx, Quantx and Envirox are disrupting the century old practice of petri dish testing to identify, detect and quantify pathogens that threaten human health, our ecosystem and the environment. This technology will help growing businesses deliver safer products leading to healthier lives, while preventing billions of dollars in losses from infection and contamination. For more information on how you can utilize this simple, powerful and inexpensive DNA-based pathogen testing, visit www.pathogendx.com.



