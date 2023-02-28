DJ Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Feb-2023
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF
DEALING DATE: 27-Feb-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 239.9505
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 101045
CODE: CUK LN
ISIN: FR0010655761
