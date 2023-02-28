ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - 3rd Quarter Results
London, February 28
Ashtead Group plc
28thFebruary 2023
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Announcement of Q3 Results
Ashtead Group plc announces that its third quarter results for the period ended 31stJanuary 2023 will be announced on 7thMarch 2023.
A live webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 10.00am in the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.
