ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - 3rd Quarter Results

Ashtead Group plc

28thFebruary 2023

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Announcement of Q3 Results

Ashtead Group plc announces that its third quarter results for the period ended 31stJanuary 2023 will be announced on 7thMarch 2023.

A live webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 10.00am in the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700

Maitland

Sam Cartwright - 0207 379 5151