Learning Pool Celebrates 3 Years of Award Wins at Brandon Hall Human Capital Management Excellence Conference

Learning Pool, a leading global provider of corporate learning solutions that deliver extraordinary outcomes, accepted a commemorative plaque to acknowledge three years of excellence in learning and business impact.

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2020, Learning Pool has been awarded eight Brandon Hall Awards from both the Human Capital Management and Excellence in Technology annual programs. This includes Gold for 'Best Advance in Learning Technology Implementation' in partnership with mobile gaming house, Supercell in 2021. Demonstrating a time saving of 8-9 working hours by relieving the L&D team of previously manual processes, this award recognized Supercell's implementation of the Learning Pool Platform that was used to create a complete learning ecosystem built on three transitional layers - learning experience, engaging content and data and insights.





In 2022, Gold for 'Best Results of a Learning Program' was also awarded in partnership with a global leading Fortune 100 pharmaceutical company for a three-year project that used behavioral data insight to optimize learning and measurably reduced learner seat time by 91% between 2019-22.

These achievements not only acknowledge the success of Learning Pool's customers and their L&D goals but validate the company's promise to help them on their journey to extraordinary through its commitment to innovation and data-driven outcomes.

The conference, which took place at the Hilton West Palm Beach in Florida, US in January 2023, was held in person for the first time since 2019 and saw some of the industry's leaders gather to share innovation and thought leadership, as well as celebrate Brandon Hall's award winners from the previous three years. Learning Pool was among those demonstrating the latest developments in its core suite of strategic solutions, including the addition of a leading-edge skills management capability through the acquisition of Swiss-based People-Analytix.

The company's Chief eXperience Officer, Page Chen, took to the stage alongside The Coca-Cola Company's Jerry Thorner to deliver a session on achieving business impact through digital learning. Throughout the talk, The Coca-Cola Company shared how Learning Pool supported its strategic goals and culture of innovation with a modern, scalable and data-enabled environment.

At the awards ceremony on February 1st 2023 Learning Pool received a commemorative plaque to acknowledge three years of learning achievement in the Brandon Hall Spring and Fall awards programs.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest-running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. To learn more about Brandon Hall Group, visit www.brandonhall.com.

About Learning Pool

Learning Pool creates learning experiences that deliver extraordinary outcomes for companies and their people.

Global organizations across dozens of industries choose Learning Pool because the company gets their people ready to perform with learning that is personalized and purposeful. Learning Pool's passion for investing in people and dedication to continuous innovation is why they stay. Learning Pool is used in over forty languages by learners around the world.

Its comprehensive solutions easily integrate with the most common enterprise technology stacks. An expert team offers 24/7 customer support. And a commitment to data-driven outcomes ensures that L&D, HR, and Compliance teams can move beyond discussing learning as a cost center to harnessing its unique ability to produce a highly-skilled workforce, new competitive advantages, and an organization prepared for whatever the future might bring. Wherever you find ambitious companies investing in their people, you'll find Learning Pool.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2009567/Brandon_Hall_Excellence_Awards_Ceremony.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/learning-pool-celebrates-3-years-of-award-wins-at-brandon-hall-human-capital-management-excellence-conference-301757851.html