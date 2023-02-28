NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) (the "Company" or "INSW"), one of the largest tanker companies worldwide providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS & RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Highest Earnings in Our History: Net income for the fourth quarter was $218.4 million, or $4.40 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $34.0 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year 2022, net income was $387.9 million, or $7.77 per diluted share, representing an increase of $521.4 million compared to the full year of 2021, which was a net loss of $133.5 million, or $3.48 per share.





Adjusted EBITDA (A) for the fourth quarter was $254.3 million and for the full year of 2022 was $549.1 million.





for the fourth quarter was $254.3 million and for the full year of 2022 was $549.1 million. Total liquidity was $541.1 million as of December 31, 2022, which includes cash (and short-term cash investments) (B) of $323.7 million and $217.4 million of remaining undrawn revolver capacity.





of $323.7 million and $217.4 million of remaining undrawn revolver capacity. Fleet Optimization Program: Sold a 2008-built MR in the fourth quarter for net proceeds after debt repayment of approximately $14 million and has agreed to sell another 2008-built MR in the first quarter of 2023, which is expected to generate $14 million in net proceeds after debt repayment. Declared purchase options on two, 2009-built Aframaxes under sale leaseback arrangement for an expected net cash outflow in March 2023 of approximately $41 million in aggregate, representing at a discount of over 45% to current market prices.





Balance Sheet Enhancements: Received commitments from the Company's lenders for the $750 Million Credit Facility to amend the senior secured credit facility, subject to completion of formal documentation and closing, which is expected to occur in March 2023, to among other things: Increase the revolving credit facility ("RCF") by $40 million to nearly $260 million, which remains fully undrawn. Reduce the outstanding balance on the term loan by approximately $100 million, as a result of a prepayment to be made on closing. Reduce the collateral package by 22 vessels, creating unencumbered vessels representing nearly one-third of the total fleet.



Returns to Shareholders: Declared a combined dividend of $2.00 per share composed of a supplemental dividend of $1.88 per share in addition to regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share to be paid in March 2023. During 2022, the Company paid a cumulative $1.42 per share in regular and supplemental dividends and repurchased 687,740 shares for approximately $20 million, representing nearly $90 million in returns to shareholders. Returned to shareholders over $280 million in aggregate since the start of 2020.



"2022 was an outstanding year for Seaways, as we capitalized on our increased scale, further enhanced our financial strength, and continued to return significant capital to shareholders," said Lois K. Zabrocky, International Seaways' President and CEO. "We generated record earnings for the third consecutive quarter as a result of our strategy of building a diverse fleet of crude and product tankers with sizable operating leverage. In 2022, we continued to build our track record of returning cash to shareholders with nearly $90 million in cash returns by doubling our quarterly dividend, adding supplemental dividends and executing our share repurchase program. Today, we're continuing that momentum, announcing a combined dividend of $2.00 per share, representing cumulative returns to shareholders of over $280 million since the start of 2020."

Ms. Zabrocky added, "We are well positioned to carry our significant momentum forward and we anticipate continued market strength based on growing demand and higher tanker utilization from the shifting global energy trade, combined with the lowest orderbook in more than 30 years. We expect near-term catalysts to continue to drive tanker earnings, including sanctions on Russian oil and the reopening of China. Our operating leverage positions us well to capitalize on these trends. Our history of renewing our fleet at cyclical lows continues to serve us well, and we look forward to the delivery of three dual-fuel LNG VLCCs in the first half of 2023, which will not only reduce our carbon footprint today but are well suited to adhere to anticipated environmental regulation into the future."

Jeff Pribor, the Company's CFO stated, "We continue to strengthen our balance sheet, generating significant free cash flow from our diversified fleet. With ample liquidity of over $540 million at year's end and a net loan-to-value ratio of under 24%, we remain focused on executing our disciplined capital allocation strategy, investing in the fleet opportunistically, further de-levering, and continuing to return cash to shareholders. Following the closing of the amendment to our credit facility, our cash break-even levels are expected to decrease by more than $600 per day, which further enhances our ability to generate more free cash flow and continue building our track record of returning cash to shareholders."

FOURTH QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $218.4 million, or $4.40 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $34.0 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income for the quarter reflects the impact of the disposal of older vessels and the write-off of deferred finance costs aggregating $9.7 million. Net income excluding these items was $208.8 million, or $4.21 per diluted share. The increase in the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by a $242.7 million increase in TCE revenues(C) as a result of higher demand for tankers due to seasonality, restocking of historically low global inventories and the effects of sanctions on Russian oil that disrupted trading patterns leading to longer voyages and higher tanker utilization.

Consolidated TCE revenues for the fourth quarter were $335.7 million, compared to $93.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Shipping revenues for the fourth quarter were $338.2 million, compared to $94.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $254.3 million, compared to $11.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Crude Tankers

TCE revenues for the Crude Tankers segment were $150.7 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $42.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in spot rates as the average spot earnings of the VLCC, Suezmax and Aframax sectors were approximately $64,600, $59,100 and $62,000 per day, respectively, compared with approximately $14,300, $13,100 and $11,500 per day, respectively, during the fourth quarter of 2021. Shipping revenues for the Crude Tankers segment were $152.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $44.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Product Carriers

TCE revenues for the Product Carriers segment were $184.9 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $50.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. This significant increase is attributable to substantially higher spot rates with average spot earnings for the LR1 and MR sectors of approximately $64,000 and $39,700 per day, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with approximately $17,400 and $11,300 per day, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Shipping revenues for the Product Carriers segment were $185.2 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $50.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $387.9 million, or $7.77 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $133.5 million, or $3.48 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. The reported net income for 2022 includes the impact of one-time items, consisting of the gain on disposal of vessels, vessel impairments, net loss on sale of investments in affiliated companies, debt modification expenses and write-off of deferred financing costs, which aggregated $7.8 million. Excluding these items, net income for 2022 was $380 million, or $7.62 per diluted share.

Consolidated TCE revenues for the year ended December 31, 2022, were $853.7 million, compared to $255.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Shipping revenues for the year ended December 31, 2022, were $864.7 million, compared to $272.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $549.1 million, compared to $40.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Crude Tankers

TCE revenues for the Crude Tankers segment were $321.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $144.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Shipping revenues for the Crude Tankers segment were $331.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $156.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Product Carriers

TCE revenues for the Product Carriers segment were $531.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $111.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Shipping revenues for the Product Carriers segment were $533.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $116.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

DELEVERAGING INITIATIVES

In August 2022, the Company redeemed the $25 million aggregate principal outstanding of the 8.5% senior notes due June 2023.

In November 2022, the Company repaid the outstanding balance of $17.8 million on the term loan facility with Macquarie Bank, which unencumbered three vessels.

In February 2023, the lending syndicate for the $750 Million Credit Facility unanimously committed to amend the facility whereby the Company will make a prepayment of approximately $100 million on the term loan, the revolving credit facility will increase by $40 million and 22 vessels will be removed from the collateral package. The amendment is subject to formal documentation and signing, which is expected to occur in March 2023.

FLEET OPTIMIZATION PROGRAM

During 2022, the Company sold or recycled eight vessels with an average age of over 16.5 years. Two of the eight vessels were Panamaxes built between 2002 and 2004 that were sold to be recycled in compliance with the Hong Kong Convention. The Company sold all four of its remaining Handysize vessels with an average age of approximately 16 years and two 2008-built MRs, which saved approximately $4 million per vessel on upcoming drydock and ballast water treatment installation expenditures. In total, net proceeds after debt repayments from vessel sales and recycling were approximately $68 million.

In the first quarter of 2023, the Company has also agreed to sell another 2008-built MR, the High Mercury, which is expected to generate approximately $14 million in net proceeds after debt repayment.

In March 2022, the Company also completed the sale of a 2010-built MR and the purchase of a 2011-built LR1 with the same counterparty for a net cost of approximately $3 million. The LR1 was delivered into our niche commercial pool, Panamax International.

In December 2022, the Company exercised its purchase options on two 2009-built Aframax vessels under sale leaseback arrangement, which were accounted for as operating leases prior to declaration of the options. The vessels are expected to deliver in March 2023 at a net purchase price payable at exercise of approximately $41 million, representing a discount of approximately 45% to the current market value of these vessels.

During 2022, the Company completed the installation of a scrubber on a 2012-built Suezmax, increasing the total count of the fleet fitted with scrubbers to 12, of which ten are VLCCs and two are Suezmaxes. Drydockings for 15 vessels were completed during 2022.

The newbuilding program, composed of three dual-fuel VLCCs, continues to progress with one vessel scheduled for March 2023 delivery and the remaining two scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2023. The vessels were ordered for an aggregate contract price of $288 million and have approximately $172 million in remaining payments as of December 31, 2022, which are fully financed under a sale leaseback arrangement. Upon delivery, the vessels will commence long term time charters with an oil major for the next seven years.

RETURNING CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS

During 2022, the Company doubled its regular quarterly dividend from $0.06 per share to $0.12 per share. The Company also paid a supplemental dividend of $1.00 per share in December 2022. In total, the Company paid $69.8 million in dividends during 2022.

In August 2022, the Company repurchased 687,740 shares of its common stock in open market purchases, at an average price of $29.08 per share, for a total cost of approximately $20.0 million. The Company's current share repurchase program has approximately $40.0 million remaining and extends through the end of 2023.

The Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock and a supplemental dividend of $1.88 per share of common stock on February 27, 2023. Both dividends will be paid on March 28, 2023, to shareholders with a record date at the close of business on March 14, 2023.

BALANCE SHEET ENHANCEMENTS

In May 2022, the Company refinanced three existing credit facilities into a senior secured credit facility with an aggregate capacity of $750 million (the "$750 Million Credit Facility"), composed of a term loan with an aggregate principal amount of $530 million and a revolving credit facility of $220 million. The five-year agreement, which was nearly two times oversubscribed, extended the Company's debt maturities, reduced the average margin and lowered quarterly amortization payments. The Company also enhanced its sustainability-linked features in the covenant structure of the $750 Million Credit Facility to include a target expenditure on energy efficiency improvements, decarbonization and other environmental related initiatives and a safety target (lost time injury frequency performance) in addition to reduction in carbon emissions outlined in the Poseidon Principles.

In June 2022, the Company sold its 50% stake in two floating storage and offshore ("FSO") vessels to its joint venture partner. The Company received proceeds, net of adjustments for working capital and expenses, of $140 million.

In the first half of 2022, the Company refinanced three MRs through sale and leaseback arrangements with Japanese leasing companies, which generated approximately $21.7 million after debt repayment.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2022 results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time ("ET") on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. To access the call, participants should dial (833) 470-1428 for domestic callers and (929) 526-1599 for international callers and entering 426484. Please dial in ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.intlseas.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available until March 7, 2023 by dialing (866) 813-9403 for domestic callers and +44 204 525 0658 for international callers, and entering Access Code 907092.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) is one of the largest tanker companies worldwide providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in International Flag markets. International Seaways owns and operates a fleet of 77 vessels, including 13 VLCCs (including three newbuildings), 13 Suezmaxes, five Aframaxes/LR2s, eight LR1s and 38 MR tankers. International Seaways has an experienced team committed to the very best operating practices and the highest levels of customer service and operational efficiency. International Seaways is headquartered in New York City, NY. Additional information is available at https://www.intlseas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company may make or approve certain statements in future filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in press releases, or in oral or written presentations by representatives of the Company. All statements other than statements of historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements. These matters or statements may relate plans to issue dividends, the Company's prospects, including statements regarding vessel acquisitions, expected synergies, trends in the tanker markets, and possibilities of strategic alliances and investments. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors. Investors should carefully consider the risk factors outlined in more detail in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2022 for the Company, and in similar sections of other filings made by the Company with the SEC from time to time. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements and written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or its representatives after the date of this release are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in this paragraph and in other reports previously or hereafter filed by the Company with the SEC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Shipping Revenues: Pool revenues $ 311,193 $ 74,340 $ 774,922 $ 175,997 Time and bareboat charter revenues 10,239 10,018 33,034 50,094 Voyage charter revenues 16,725 10,312 56,709 46,455 Total Shipping Revenues 338,157 94,670 864,665 272,546 Operating Expenses: Voyage expenses 2,507 1,665 10,955 16,686 Vessel expenses 62,229 70,679 240,674 183,057 Charter hire expenses 9,333 6,651 32,132 23,934 Depreciation and amortization 28,404 27,035 110,388 86,674 General and administrative 13,499 10,094 46,351 33,235 Third-party debt modification fees - 84 1,158 110 Merger and integration related costs - 3,180 - 50,740 Gain on disposal of vessels and other property, net of impairments (10,308 ) (4,665 ) (19,647 ) (9,753 ) Total operating expenses 105,664 114,723 422,011 384,683 Income/(loss) from vessel operations 232,493 (20,053 ) 442,654 (112,137 ) Equity in (loss)/income of affiliated companies 280 5,265 714 21,838 Operating income/(loss) 232,773 (14,788 ) 443,368 (90,299 ) Other income/(expense) 2,772 (6,393 ) 2,332 (5,947 ) Income/(loss) before interest expense and income taxes 235,545 (21,181 ) 445,700 (96,246 ) Interest expense (17,091 ) (11,871 ) (57,721 ) (36,796 ) Income/(loss) before income taxes 218,454 (33,052 ) 387,979 (133,042 ) Income tax provision (25 ) (1,582 ) (88 ) (1,618 ) Net income/(loss) 218,429 (34,634 ) 387,891 (134,660 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests - (642 ) - (1,168 ) Net income/(loss) attributable to the Company $ 218,429 $ (33,992 ) $ 387,891 $ (133,492 ) Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 49,049,539 50,310,043 49,381,459 38,407,007 Diluted 49,619,307 50,310,043 49,844,904 38,407,007 Per Share Amounts: Basic net earnings/(loss) per share $ 4.45 $ (0.68 ) $ 7.85 $ (3.48 ) Diluted net earnings/(loss) per share $ 4.40 $ (0.68 ) $ 7.77 $ (3.48 )

Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 243,744 $ 97,883 Short-term investments 80,000 - Voyage receivables 289,775 107,096 Other receivables 12,583 5,651 Inventories 531 2,110 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,995 11,759 Current portion of derivative asset 6,987 - Total Current Assets 642,615 224,499 Restricted cash - 1,050 Vessels and other property, less accumulated depreciation 1,680,010 1,802,850 Vessels construction in progress 123,940 49,291 Deferred drydock expenditures, net 65,611 55,753 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,471 23,168 Finance lease right-of-use assets 44,391 - Investments in and advances to affiliated companies 36,414 180,331 Long-term derivative asset 4,662 1,296 Time charter contracts acquired, net - 842 Other assets 9,220 7,700 Total Assets $ 2,615,334 $ 2,346,780 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 51,069 $ 44,964 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,596 8,393 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 41,870 - Current installments of long-term debt 162,854 178,715 Current portion of derivative liability - 2,539 Total Current Liabilities 257,389 234,611 Long-term operating lease liabilities 7,740 12,522 Long-term debt, net 860,578 926,270 Long-term portion of derivative liability - 757 Other liabilities 1,875 2,288 Total Liabilities 1,127,582 1,176,448 Equity: Total Equity 1,487,752 1,170,332 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 2,615,334 $ 2,346,780

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in thousands) Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income/(loss) $ 387,891 $ (134,660 ) Items included in net income/(loss) not affecting cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 110,388 86,674 Loss on write-down of vessels and other assets 1,697 3,497 Amortization of debt discount and other deferred financing costs 5,224 2,313 Amortization of time charter hire contracts acquired 842 2,428 Deferred financing costs write-off 1,266 2,113 Stock compensation 6,746 10,529 Earnings of affiliated companies (10,297 ) (21,838 ) Merger and integration related costs, noncash - 31,053 Change in fair value of interest rate collar recorded through earnings - - Other - net (2,242 ) 2,969 Items included in net income/(loss) related to investing and financing activities: Gain on disposal of vessels and other assets, net (21,344 ) (13,250 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - 4,465 Loss on sale of investments in affiliated companies 9,513 - Cash distributions from affiliated companies 3,111 9,835 Payments for drydocking (43,327 ) (42,416 ) Insurance claims proceeds related to vessel operations 5,301 1,846 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (166,968 ) (21,750 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 287,801 (76,192 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Cash acquired, net of equity issuance costs related to merger - 54,047 Expenditures for vessels, vessel improvements and vessels under construction (115,976 ) (78,035 ) Proceeds from disposal of vessels and other assets 99,157 165,809 Expenditures for other property (710 ) (979 ) Investments in and advances to affiliated companies, net 1,362 (7,554 ) Proceeds from sale of investment in affiliated companies 138,966 - Investments in short term time deposits (105,000 ) - Proceeds from maturities of short term time deposits 25,000 - Net cash provided by investing activities 42,799 133,288 Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Borrowings on long term debt, net of lenders' fees and deferred financing costs 640,141 83,712 Repayments of debt (798,740 ) (619,273 ) Proceeds from sale and leaseback financing, net of issuance and deferred financing costs 108,005 447,086 Payments on sale and leaseback financing and finance lease (39,240 ) (5,678 ) Cash payments on derivatives containing other-than-insignificant financing elements - (15,697 ) Cash dividends paid (69,841 ) (40,939 ) Repurchases of common stock (20,017 ) (16,660 ) Distribution to noncontrolling interest - (5,266 ) Cash paid to tax authority upon vesting or exercise of stock-based compensation (6,097 ) (1,125 ) Other - net - - Net cash used in financing activities (185,789 ) (173,840 ) Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 144,811 (116,744 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 98,933 215,677 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 243,744 $ 98,933

Spot and Fixed TCE Rates Achieved and Revenue Days

The following tables provides a breakdown of TCE rates achieved for spot and fixed charters and the related revenue days for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 and the comparable period of 2021. Revenue days in the quarter ended December 31, 2022 totaled 6,620 compared with 6,642 in the prior year quarter. A summary fleet list by vessel class can be found later in this press release. The information in these tables excludes commercial pool fees/commissions averaging approximately $723 and $575 per day for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and approximately $706 and $610 per day for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Three Months Ended December 31,

2022 Three Months Ended December 31,

2021 Spot Fixed Total Spot Fixed Total Crude Tankers VLCC Average TCE Rate $ 64,596 $ 43,883 $ 14,326 $ 44,200 Number of Revenue Days 799 92 891 778 74 852 Suezmax Average TCE Rate $ 59,064 $ 32,095 $ 13,069 $ 27,354 Number of Revenue Days 1,029 92 1,121 1,084 78 1,162 Aframax Average TCE Rate $ 62,030 $ - $ 11,537 $ 25,733 Number of Revenue Days 284 - 284 275 69 344 Panamax Average TCE Rate $ - $ - $ 15,037 $ 10,237 Number of Revenue Days - - - 105 66 171 Total Crude Tankers Revenue Days 2,112 184 2,296 2,242 287 2,529 Product Carriers Aframax (LR2) Average TCE Rate $ - $ 18,994 $ - $ 17,190 Number of Revenue Days - 92 92 - 91 91 Panamax (LR1) Average TCE Rate $ 63,950 $ - $ 17,422 $ - Number of Revenue Days 818 - 818 614 - 614 MR Average TCE Rate $ 39,678 $ 20,816 $ 11,311 $ 16,789 Number of Revenue Days 3,350 64 3,414 3,040 52 3,092 Handy Average TCE Rate $ - $ - $ 11,300 $ - Number of Revenue Days - - - 316 - 316 Total Product Carriers Revenue Days 4,168 156 4,324 3,970 143 4,113 Total Revenue Days 6,280 340 6,620 6,212 430 6,642 Fiscal Year Ended December 31,

2022 Fiscal Year Ended December 31,

2021 Spot Fixed Total Spot Fixed Total Crude Tankers VLCC Average TCE Rate $ 29,361 $ 44,043 $ 13,604 $ 45,280 Number of Revenue Days 3,220 310 3,530 2,948 412 3,360 Suezmax Average TCE Rate $ 32,579 $ 28,287 $ 12,624 $ 26,953 Number of Revenue Days 3,901 365 4,266 2,193 168 2,361 Aframax Average TCE Rate $ 36,488 $ - $ 10,803 $ 25,740 Number of Revenue Days 1,283 - 1,283 1,087 144 1,231 Panamax Average TCE Rate $ 19,851 $ - $ 13,346 $ 11,007 Number of Revenue Days 70 - 70 437 1,370 1,807 Total Crude Tankers Revenue Days 8,474 675 9,149 6,665 2,094 8,759 Product Carriers LR2 Average TCE Rate $ - $ 17,613 $ - $ 17,637 Number of Revenue Days - 362 362 - 364 364 LR1 Average TCE Rate $ 38,706 $ - $ 14,768 $ - Number of Revenue Days 3,113 - 3,113 2,052 - 2,052 MR Average TCE Rate $ 30,345 $ 20,927 $ 10,506 $ 16,044 Number of Revenue Days 13,262 140 13,402 6,492 176 6,668 Handy Average TCE Rate $ 13,861 $ - $ 8,790 $ - Number of Revenue Days 469 - 469 635 - 635 Total Product Carriers Revenue Days 16,844 502 17,346 9,179 540 9,719 Total Revenue Days 25,318 1,177 26,495 15,844 2,634 18,478

Revenue days in the above tables exclude days related to full service lighterings and days for which recoveries were recorded under the Company's loss of hire insurance policies. In addition, during 2022 and 2021, certain of the Suezmaxes and MRs acquired by the Company through the merger were employed on transitional voyages in the spot market prior to delivering to pools. These transitional voyages are excluded from the tables above.

During the 2022 and 2021 periods, each of the Company's LR1s participated in the Panamax International Pool and transported crude oil cargoes exclusively.

Fleet Information

As of December 31, 2022, INSW's fleet totaled 77 vessels, including three newbuilds and 74 operating vessels, of which 61 were owned and 16 were chartered in.

Total at December 31, 2022 Vessel Fleet and Type Vessels Owned Vessels Chartered-

in1 Total

Vessels Total Dwt Operating Fleet VLCC 4 6 10 3,012,171 Suezmax 13 0 13 2,061,754 Aframax 1 3 4 452,375 Crude Tankers 18 9 27 5,526,300 LR2 - 1 1 112,691 LR1 6 2 8 595,134 MR 34 4 38 1,905,176 Product Carriers 40 7 47 2,613,001 Total Operating Fleet 58 16 74 8,139,301 Newbuild Fleet VLCC 3 0 3 900,000 Total Newbuild Fleet 3 - 3 900,000 Total Operating and Newbuild Fleet 61 16 77 9,039,301

1 Includes both bareboat charters and time charters, but excludes vessels chartered in where the duration of the charter was one year or less at inception.

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, the following non-GAAP measures may provide certain investors with additional information that will better enable them to evaluate the Company's performance. Accordingly, these non-GAAP measures are intended to provide supplemental information, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared with GAAP.

(A) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA represents net income/(loss) before interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA consists of EBITDA adjusted for the impact of certain items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent, and should not be a substitute for, net income or cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (ii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; and (iii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used as a measure of operating results and performance, neither of them is necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. The following table reconciles net income/(loss) as reflected in the condensed consolidated statements of operations, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income/(loss) $ 218,429 $ (34,634 ) $ 387,891 $ (134,660 ) Income tax provision 25 1,582 88 1,618 Interest expense 17,091 11,871 57,721 36,796 Depreciation and amortization 28,404 27,035 110,388 86,674 Noncontrolling interest - 138 - (174 ) EBITDA 263,949 5,992 556,088 (9,746 ) Amortization of time charter contracts acquired - 685 842 2,428 Third-party debt modification fees - 84 1,158 110 Loss on sale of investments in affiliated companies - - 9,513 - Merger and integration related costs - 3,180 - 50,740 Gain on disposal of vessels and other property, net of impairments (10,308 ) (4,665 ) (19,647 ) (9,753 ) Gain on sale of interest in DASM - - (135 ) - Write-off of deferred financing costs 656 2,113 1,266 2,113 Loss on extinguishment of debt 4,465 - 4,465 Adjusted EBITDA $ 254,297 $ 11,854 $ 549,085 $ 40,357

(B) Cash

December 31, December 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 243,744 $ 97,883 Short-term investments 80,000 - Restricted cash - 1,050 Total Cash $ 323,744 $ 98,933

(C) Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) Revenues

Consistent with general practice in the shipping industry, the Company uses TCE revenues, which represents shipping revenues less voyage expenses, as a measure to compare revenue generated from a voyage charter to revenue generated from a time charter. Time charter equivalent revenues, a non-GAAP measure, provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with shipping revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because it assists Company management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of its vessels and in evaluating their financial performance. Reconciliation of TCE revenues of the segments to shipping revenues as reported in the consolidated statements of operations follow:

Three Months Ended December 31, Fiscal Year Ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Time charter equivalent revenues $ 335,650 $ 93,005 $ 853,710 $ 255,860 Add: Voyage expenses 2,507 1,665 10,955 16,686 Shipping revenues $ 338,157 $ 94,670 $ 864,665 $ 272,546

Contacts

Investor Relations & Media:

Tom Trovato, International Seaways, Inc.

(212) 578-1602

ttrovato@intlseas.com

Category: Earnings