"We finished 2022 strong, as fourth quarter revenue and EPS came in significantly above our plan. Despite unprecedented macroeconomic challenges, we are delivering on many of our long-term goals, with 2022 revenue and earnings ahead of our Investor Day targets. I want to thank our teams around the world for navigating these near-term external pressures, while setting the foundation for Kontoor's long-term future success," said Scott Baxter, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of Kontoor Brands.

"Even as we anticipate macro headwinds to persist through the year, we begin 2023 from a position of strength. We expect our strategic investments in talent, demand creation and innovation to support continued share gains in our core business, while also driving diversified, accretive growth across DTC channels, categories and international markets. Kontoor's powerful combination of sustained profitability, robust balance sheet, and flexible capital allocation optionality should continue to yield superior returns for all stakeholders," added Baxter.

This release refers to "adjusted" amounts from 2022 and 2021 and "constant currency" amounts, which are further described in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below. All per share amounts are presented on a diluted basis. Unless otherwise noted, "reported" and "constant currency" amounts are the same.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Income Statement Review

Revenue was $732 million, a 7 percent increase (9 percent increase in constant currency) over the same period in the prior year. Revenue increases were primarily driven by strength in domestic wholesale and Digital, somewhat offset by decreases in International with the continued impacts of lockdowns and restrictions in China weighing on the quarter.

U.S. revenue was $605 million, increasing 16 percent over the same period in the prior year, with gains in both the Wrangler and Lee brands. U.S. wholesale increased 17 percent compared to the fourth quarter 2021, including strength in U.S. digital wholesale which increased 66 percent compared to last year. These gains were augmented by continued strength in U.S. own.com revenue, which increased 19 percent compared to the same period last year.

International revenue was $127 million, a 20 percent decrease (12 percent decrease in constant currency) over the same period in the prior year. China decreased 33 percent (25 percent decrease in constant currency) compared to the fourth quarter 2021, driven by impacts from the COVID lockdowns and restrictions in the region. Europe decreased 15 percent (4 percent decrease in constant currency) over the same period last year, with wholesale pressures more than offsetting constant currency gains in DTC.

Wrangler brand global revenue was $509 million, a 15 percent increase (16 percent increase in constant currency) from the same period in the prior year. Wrangler U.S. revenue increased 19 percent compared to the same period last year, primarily driven by increased shipments in U.S. wholesale, with broad-based channel and category strength including Western, Outdoor, Workwear and T-shirts. Wrangler international revenue decreased 17 percent (9 percent decrease in constant currency) compared to the fourth quarter 2021, with gains in DTC more than offset by decreases in wholesale channels.

Lee brand global revenue was $219 million, a 6 percent decrease (3 percent decrease in constant currency) from the same period in the prior year. Lee U.S. revenue increased 5 percent compared to the same period last year, primarily driven by Digital. Globally, non-denim categories such as T-shirts experienced significant year-over-year gains in the quarter. Lee international revenue decreased 21 percent (13 percent decrease in constant currency) compared to the fourth quarter 2021, driven primarily by reductions in China due to the impact of COVID restrictions.

Other global revenue was $4 million, a 19 percent decrease compared to the same period in the prior year.

Gross margin decreased 200 basis points to 40.8 percent of revenue compared to the same period last year. Compared to adjusted gross margin in the fourth quarter 2021, gross margin decreased 180 basis points. Higher inflationary pressures on input costs, inventory provisions and impacts from production downtime, as well as foreign currency, primarily drove the decline. The decline was partially offset by strategic pricing and channel mix, as well as moderating transitory costs such as air freight.

Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses were $214 million in the fourth quarter. Adjusted SG&A expenses were $213 million, or 29.1 percent of revenue, decreasing 290 basis points compared to the same period in the prior year. As expected, tight controls of discretionary expenses as well as lower compensation costs and a decrease in credit loss provisions were somewhat offset by higher distribution expenses, and an increase in strategic investments in IT.

Operating income was $85 million on a reported basis and $86 million on an adjusted basis. Adjusted operating margin of 11.7 percent increased 110 basis points compared to adjusted operating margin during the same period in the prior year. Benefits from tight expense controls, lower compensation costs and strategic pricing more than offset higher inflationary pressures on input costs, inventory provisions and impacts from production downtime.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) was $95 million on a reported basis and $93 million on an adjusted basis. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.7 percent increased 60 basis points compared to adjusted EBITDA margin during the same period in the prior year.

Earnings per share was $0.91 on a reported basis and $0.88 on an adjusted basis compared to reported EPS of $0.75 and adjusted EPS of $0.88, in the same period last year.

Full Year 2022 Income Statement Review

Revenue was $2.63 billion, a 6 percent increase (8 percent increase in constant currency) over the prior year. Revenue increases were primarily driven by strength in Digital, including own.com and digital wholesale, as well as strength in U.S. wholesale. These gains were somewhat offset by a decrease in non-U.S. wholesale with the continued impacts of lockdowns and restrictions in China weighing on the year.

U.S. revenue was $2.07 billion, increasing 11 percent over last year, with gains in both the Wrangler and Lee brands. U.S. wholesale increased 11 percent compared to 2021, including strength in digital wholesale which increased 23 percent compared to last year. These gains were augmented by continued strength in U.S. own.com revenue which increased 23 percent compared to 2021.

International revenue was $557 million, an 8 percent decrease (1 percent decrease in constant currency) over the prior year. China decreased 23 percent (20 percent decrease in constant currency) compared to 2021, driven by the impacts of COVID lockdowns and restrictions in the region. Europe decreased 5 percent (a 7 percent increase in constant currency) over the prior year, with DTC driving the constant currency gains.

Wrangler brand global revenue was $1.75 billion, an 11 percent increase (12 percent increase in constant currency) from the prior year, driven by U.S. wholesale and global Wrangler own.com which increased 25 percent. Wrangler U.S. revenue increased 13 percent compared to last year, with broad-based channel and category strength including Western, Outdoor, Workwear and T-shirts. U.S. Wrangler.com increased 27 percent compared to last year. Wrangler international revenue decreased 1 percent (8 percent increase in constant currency) compared to 2021.

Lee brand global revenue was $874 million, a 1 percent decrease (1 percent increase in constant currency) from the prior year. Lee U.S. revenue increased 7 percent compared to last year, primarily driven by Digital. Globally, non-denim categories such as T-shirts experienced significant year-over-year gains. U.S. Lee.com increased 13 percent compared to last year. Lee international revenue decreased 12 percent (6 percent decrease in constant currency) from 2021, driven primarily by the reductions in China due to the impact of COVID lockdowns.

Other global revenue was $11 million, a 17 percent decrease compared to the prior year.

Gross margin was 43.1 percent of revenue, a decrease of 160 basis points compared to 2021 reported gross margin and a 150 basis point decrease compared to 2021 adjusted gross margin. Higher inflationary pressures on input costs, inventory provisions and foreign currency primarily drove the decline. The decline was partially offset by strategic pricing and Digital own.com mix.

Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses were $778 million on a reported basis and $762 million on an adjusted basis in 2022. As a percent of revenue, adjusted SG&A was 29.0 percent, decreasing 140 basis points compared to adjusted SG&A during the prior year. Increased strategic investments and distribution expenses were more than offset by tight controls of discretionary expenses as well as lower compensation costs.

Operating income was $357 million on a reported basis and $372 million on an adjusted basis. Adjusted operating margin of 14.1 percent decreased 10 basis points compared to adjusted operating margin in the prior year. Benefits from tight expense controls, lower compensation costs and strategic pricing were more than offset by higher inflationary pressures on input costs and inventory provisions.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) was $390 million on a reported basis and $402 million on an adjusted basis. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.3 percent decreased 30 basis points compared to adjusted EBITDA margin during the prior year.

Earnings per share was $4.31 on a reported basis and $4.49 on an adjusted basis compared to reported EPS of $3.31 and adjusted EPS of $4.28, in the prior year.

December 31, 2022, Balance Sheet and Liquidity Review

The Company ended fiscal 2022 with $59 million in cash and cash equivalents, and approximately $0.8 billion in long-term debt.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility and $488 million available for borrowing against this facility.

As previously announced, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share, payable on March 20, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2023. With a combination of share repurchases and payout of the dividend, the Company returned a total of $166 million to shareholders during 2022.

Inventory at the end of fiscal 2022 was $597 million, up 64 percent compared to the prior-year period and 30 percent compared to pre-pandemic 2019 levels. Year-end inventory sequentially improved by $81 million from the third quarter of 2022. Approximately 90 percent of inventory at the end of the year was core product. The Company is taking proactive actions and expects inventory to return to more normalized levels in mid-2023.

2023 Outlook

The Company's strategic initiatives are working as evidenced by fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. Although the impacts from near-term macroeconomic factors are uncertain, the Company remains focused on execution to deliver continued strong share gains in the U.S. and to drive structural gross margin improvement in accretive categories, channels and geographies. Accordingly, the Company remains confident in its strategy and expects to continue investing in its brands and capabilities in support of longer-term profitable revenue growth and anticipates robust cash generation as inventory normalizes in 2023.

Thus, the Company is providing its 2023 guidance including the following:

Revenue is expected to increase at a low-single digit percentage over 2022 with growth fairly balanced between the first and second half. The Company expects first half growth to be driven by the U.S. with continued momentum in POS, share gains and Digital, somewhat tempered by softness in China as the region continues to recover from COVID lockdowns and restrictions. During the second half of 2023, the Company assumes macro consumer demand conditions to be more challenged in the U.S., with the China market more fully reopening.

Gross margin is expected to be in the range of 43.5 percent to 44.0 percent, increasing 40 to 90 basis points compared to gross margin of 43.1 percent in 2022. Expected increases from continued structural mix shifts to accretive channels such as Digital and International, lower inflationary pressures on input costs and higher AURs, are anticipated to be somewhat offset by impacts from production downtime. The Company expects gross margin benefits to be more second half weighted, driven by geographic and DTC mix, lower production downtime and reduced input cost pressures.

SG&A investments will continue to be made in the Company's brands and capabilities in support of longer-term profitable revenue growth, including demand creation, DTC, and International expansion, as well as planned normalization of compensation expenses. Compared to adjusted SG&A in 2022, the Company expects full year SG&A to increase at a mid-single digit percentage, with second half investments anticipated to be stronger than in the first half.

EPS is expected to be in the range of $4.55 to $4.75. Due primarily to gross margin, the Company expects EPS on a dollar basis to be more weighted to the second half of 2023.

Capital Expenditures are expected to be in the range of $35 million to $40 million, primarily to support growth in owned brick and mortar stores, manufacturing, distribution and IT projects.

The Company expects an effective tax rate of 20 percent to 21 percent. Interest expense is expected to be in the range of $33 million to $38 million. Other Expense is expected to be in the range of $5 million to $10 million. Average shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 57 million, excluding the impact of additional share repurchases.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Amounts - This release refers to "adjusted" amounts. Adjustments during 2022 represent charges related to the globalization of the Company's operating model and relocation of the European headquarters. Adjustments during 2021 primarily represent costs associated with the Company's global ERP implementation and information technology infrastructure build-out. Additional information regarding adjusted amounts is provided in notes to the supplemental financial information included with this release.

Constant Currency - This release refers to "reported" amounts in accordance with GAAP, which include translation and transactional impacts from changes in foreign currency exchange rates. This release also refers to "constant currency" amounts, which exclude the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are presented in the supplemental financial information included with this release that identifies and quantifies all reconciling adjustments and provides management's view of why this non-GAAP information is useful to investors. While management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating the business, this information should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternate for, reported results under GAAP. The non-GAAP measures used by the Company in this release may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December % Twelve Months Ended December % (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Net revenues $ 731,608 $ 681,091 7 % $ 2,631,444 $ 2,475,916 6 % Costs and operating expenses Cost of goods sold 432,886 389,632 11 % 1,497,076 1,368,190 9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 214,089 222,813 (4 )% 777,703 824,747 (6 )% Total costs and operating expenses 646,975 612,445 6 % 2,274,779 2,192,937 4 % Operating income 84,633 68,646 23 % 356,665 282,979 26 % Interest expense (9,804 ) (12,312 ) (20 )% (34,919 ) (38,900 ) (10 )% Interest income 324 456 (29 )% 1,352 1,480 (9 )% Other income (expense), net 1,225 114 975 % (3,962 ) (959 ) 313 % Income before income taxes 76,378 56,904 34 % 319,136 244,600 30 % Income taxes 24,773 12,994 91 % 73,643 49,177 50 % Net income $ 51,605 $ 43,910 18 % $ 245,493 $ 195,423 26 % Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.93 $ 0.77 $ 4.40 $ 3.40 Diluted $ 0.91 $ 0.75 $ 4.31 $ 3.31 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 55,485 56,972 55,744 57,394 Diluted 56,666 58,804 56,962 59,086

Basis of presentation for all financial tables within this release: The Company operates and reports using a 52/53 week fiscal year ending on the Saturday closest to December 31 each year. For presentation purposes herein, all references to periods ended December 2022 and December 2021 correspond to the 13-week and 52-week fiscal periods ended December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2022, respectively. References to December 2022 and December 2021 relate to the balance sheets as of December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2022, respectively. Amounts herein may not recalculate due to the use of unrounded numbers.

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) December 2022 December 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,179 $ 185,322 Accounts receivable, net 225,858 289,800 Inventories 596,836 362,957 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 100,396 72,579 Total current assets 982,269 910,658 Property, plant and equipment, net 104,465 105,155 Operating lease assets 51,029 54,950 Intangible assets, net 13,361 14,638 Goodwill 209,627 212,213 Deferred income taxes 67,282 74,876 Other assets 154,228 160,534 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,582,261 $ 1,533,024 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 7,280 $ 249 Current portion of long-term debt 10,000 - Accounts payable 206,262 214,204 Accrued liabilities 196,989 217,164 Operating lease liabilities, current 19,898 24,195 Total current liabilities 440,429 455,812 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 31,506 32,993 Deferred income taxes 6,919 5,572 Other liabilities 70,031 99,192 Long-term debt 782,619 791,317 Commitments and contingencies Total liabilities 1,331,504 1,384,886 Total equity 250,757 148,138 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 1,582,261 $ 1,533,024

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December (In thousands) 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 245,493 $ 195,423 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 37,126 36,599 Stock-based compensation 21,891 38,516 Other, including working capital changes (220,925 ) 13,324 Cash provided by operating activities 83,585 283,862 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Property, plant and equipment expenditures (18,375 ) (10,551 ) Capitalized computer software (10,022 ) (26,322 ) Other (1,721 ) (2,498 ) Cash used by investing activities (30,118 ) (39,371 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings under revolving credit facility 163,000 - Repayments under revolving credit facility (163,000 ) - Proceeds from issuance of senior notes - 400,000 Payment of deferred financing costs (298 ) (8,010 ) Repayments of term loans - (523,000 ) Repurchases of Common Stock (62,494 ) (75,462 ) Dividends paid (103,661 ) (95,081 ) Shares withheld for taxes, net of proceeds from issuance of Common Stock (11,700 ) (1,951 ) Other 7,246 (562 ) Cash used by financing activities (170,907 ) (304,066 ) Effect of foreign currency rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (8,703 ) (3,241 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (126,143 ) (62,816 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 185,322 248,138 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 59,179 $ 185,322

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Supplemental Financial Information Business Segment Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December % Change % Change Constant Currency (a) (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Segment revenues: Wrangler $ 509,277 $ 443,600 15 % 16 % Lee 218,628 232,917 (6 )% (3 )% Total reportable segment revenues 727,905 676,517 8 % 9 % Other revenues (b) 3,703 4,574 (19 )% (19 )% Total net revenues $ 731,608 $ 681,091 7 % 9 % Segment profit: Wrangler $ 95,124 $ 80,152 19 % 19 % Lee 19,219 15,722 22 % 27 % Total reportable segment profit $ 114,343 $ 95,874 19 % 20 % Corporate and other expenses (28,158 ) (27,375 ) 3 % 3 % Interest expense (9,804 ) (12,312 ) (20 )% (20 )% Interest income 324 456 (29 )% (18 )% (Loss) profit related to other revenues (b) (327 ) 261 (225 )% (230 )% Income before income taxes $ 76,378 $ 56,904 34 % 36 % Twelve Months Ended December % Change % Change Constant Currency (a) (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Segment revenues: Wrangler $ 1,745,805 $ 1,575,231 11 % 12 % Lee 874,366 887,052 (1 )% 1 % Total reportable segment revenues 2,620,171 2,462,283 6 % 8 % Other revenues (b) 11,273 13,633 (17 )% (17 )% Total net revenues $ 2,631,444 $ 2,475,916 6 % 8 % Segment profit: Wrangler $ 321,173 $ 294,153 9 % 10 % Lee 121,056 128,305 (6 )% (3 )% Total reportable segment profit $ 442,229 $ 422,458 5 % 6 % Corporate and other expenses (88,932 ) (140,960 ) (37 )% (35 )% Interest expense (34,919 ) (38,900 ) (10 )% (10 )% Interest income 1,352 1,480 (9 )% 1 % (Loss) profit related to other revenues (b) (594 ) 522 (214 )% (216 )% Income before income taxes $ 319,136 $ 244,600 30 % 31 %

(a) Refer to constant currency definition on the following pages.

(b) We report an "Other" category in order to reconcile segment revenues and segment profit to the Company's operating results, but the Other category does not meet the criteria to be considered a reportable segment. Other primarily includes sales and licensing of Rock & Republic®, other company-owned brands and private label apparel. Other also included sales of third-party branded merchandise at company-owned outlet stores through the first quarter of 2021, after which they were discontinued.

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Supplemental Financial Information Business Segment Information - Constant Currency Basis (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 2022 As Reported Adjust for Foreign (In thousands) under GAAP Currency Exchange Constant Currency Segment revenues: Wrangler $ 509,277 $ 4,633 $ 513,910 Lee 218,628 7,310 225,938 Total reportable segment revenues 727,905 11,943 739,848 Other revenues 3,703 1 3,704 Total net revenues $ 731,608 $ 11,944 $ 743,552 Segment profit: Wrangler $ 95,124 $ 309 $ 95,433 Lee 19,219 786 20,005 Total reportable segment profit $ 114,343 $ 1,095 $ 115,438 Corporate and other expenses (28,158 ) (30 ) (28,188 ) Interest expense (9,804 ) (16 ) (9,820 ) Interest income 324 52 376 (Loss) profit related to other revenues (327 ) (12 ) (339 ) Income before income taxes $ 76,378 $ 1,089 $ 77,467 Twelve Months Ended December 2022 As Reported Adjust for Foreign (In thousands) under GAAP Currency Exchange Constant Currency Segment revenues: Wrangler $ 1,745,805 $ 18,202 $ 1,764,007 Lee 874,366 23,887 898,253 Total reportable segment revenues 2,620,171 42,089 2,662,260 Other revenues 11,273 15 11,288 Total net revenues $ 2,631,444 $ 42,104 $ 2,673,548 Segment profit: Wrangler $ 321,173 $ 1,643 $ 322,816 Lee 121,056 3,507 124,563 Total reportable segment profit $ 442,229 $ 5,150 $ 447,379 Corporate and other expenses (88,932 ) (2,753 ) (91,685 ) Interest expense (34,919 ) (27 ) (34,946 ) Interest income 1,352 137 1,489 (Loss) profit related to other revenues (594 ) (11 ) (605 ) Income before income taxes $ 319,136 $ 2,496 $ 321,632

Constant Currency Financial Information

The Company is a global company that reports financial information in U.S. dollars in accordance with GAAP. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations affect the amounts reported by the Company from translating its foreign revenues and expenses into U.S. dollars. These rate fluctuations can have a significant effect on reported operating results. As a supplement to our reported operating results, we present constant currency financial information, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of translating foreign currencies into U.S. dollars. We use constant currency information to provide a framework to assess how our business performed excluding the effects of changes in the rates used to calculate foreign currency translation. Management believes this information is useful to investors to facilitate comparison of operating results and better identify trends in our businesses.

To calculate foreign currency translation on a constant currency basis, operating results for the current year period for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average exchange rates in effect during the comparable period of the prior year (rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current year period).

These constant currency performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, reported results under GAAP. The constant currency information presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Supplemental Financial Information Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December (In thousands, except for per share amounts) 2022 2021 Cost of goods sold - as reported under GAAP $ 432,886 $ 389,632 Restructuring & separation costs (a) - 1,392 Adjusted cost of goods sold $ 432,886 $ 391,024 Selling, general and administrative expenses - as reported under GAAP $ 214,089 $ 222,813 Restructuring & separation costs (a) (869 ) (4,770 ) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 213,220 $ 218,043 Interest expense - as reported under GAAP $ (9,804 ) $ (12,312 ) Financing costs (b) - 4,655 Other adjustments (c) - (445 ) Adjusted interest expense $ (9,804 ) $ (8,102 ) Other income, net - as reported under GAAP $ 1,225 $ 114 Restructuring & separation benefits (a) (2,983 ) - Other adjustments (c) - 445 Adjusted other (expense) income, net $ (1,758 ) $ 559 Diluted earnings per share - as reported under GAAP $ 0.91 $ 0.75 Restructuring & separation (benefits) costs (a) (0.03 ) 0.07 Financing costs (b) - 0.06 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.88 $ 0.88 Net income - as reported under GAAP $ 51,605 $ 43,910 Income taxes 24,773 12,994 Interest expense 9,804 12,312 Interest income (324 ) (456 ) EBIT $ 85,858 $ 68,760 EBITDA $ 95,157 $ 78,684 Restructuring & separation (benefits) costs (a) (2,114 ) 3,378 Other adjustments (c) - 445 Adjusted EBITDA $ 93,043 $ 82,507

Non-GAAP Financial Information: The financial information above has been presented on a GAAP basis and on an adjusted basis. These adjusted presentations are non-GAAP measures. See "Notes to Supplemental Financial Information - Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures" at the end of this document. Amounts herein may not recalculate due to the use of unrounded numbers.

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Supplemental Financial Information Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures - Year-to-Date (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December (In thousands, except for per share amounts) 2022 2021 Cost of goods sold - as reported under GAAP $ 1,497,076 $ 1,368,190 Restructuring & separation costs (a) - 2,662 Adjusted cost of goods sold $ 1,497,076 $ 1,370,852 Selling, general and administrative expenses - as reported under GAAP $ 777,703 $ 824,747 Restructuring & separation costs (a) (15,609 ) (71,820 ) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 762,094 $ 752,927 Interest expense - as reported under GAAP $ (34,919 ) $ (38,900 ) Financing costs (b) - 4,655 Other adjustments (c) - (1,888 ) Adjusted interest expense $ (34,919 ) $ (36,133 ) Other expense, net - as reported under GAAP $ (3,962 ) $ (959 ) Restructuring & separation benefits (a) (2,983 ) - Other adjustments (c) - 1,888 Adjusted other (expense) income, net $ (6,945 ) $ 929 Diluted earnings per share - as reported under GAAP $ 4.31 $ 3.31 Restructuring & separation costs (a) 0.18 0.92 Financing costs (b) - 0.06 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 4.49 $ 4.28 Net income - as reported under GAAP $ 245,493 $ 195,423 Income taxes 73,643 49,177 Interest expense 34,919 38,900 Interest income (1,352 ) (1,480 ) EBIT $ 352,703 $ 282,020 Depreciation and amortization - as reported under GAAP $ 37,126 $ 36,599 Restructuring & separation costs (a) - (2,823 ) Adjusted depreciation and amortization $ 37,126 $ 33,776 EBITDA $ 389,829 $ 318,619 Restructuring & separation costs (a) 12,626 66,335 Other adjustments (c) - 1,888 Adjusted EBITDA $ 402,455 $ 386,842

Non-GAAP Financial Information: The financial information above has been presented on a GAAP basis and on an adjusted basis. These adjusted presentations are non-GAAP measures. See "Notes to Supplemental Financial Information - Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures" at the end of this document. Amounts herein may not recalculate due to the use of unrounded numbers.

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Supplemental Financial Information Summary of Select GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP Adjusted GAAP Adjusted Net revenues $ 731,608 $ 731,608 $ 681,091 $ 681,091 Gross margin $ 298,722 $ 298,722 $ 291,459 $ 290,067 As a percentage of total net revenues 40.8 % 40.8 % 42.8 % 42.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 214,089 $ 213,220 $ 222,813 $ 218,043 As a percentage of total net revenues 29.3 % 29.1 % 32.7 % 32.0 % Operating income $ 84,633 $ 85,502 $ 68,646 $ 72,024 As a percentage of total net revenues 11.6 % 11.7 % 10.1 % 10.6 % Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.91 $ 0.88 $ 0.75 $ 0.88 Net income $ 51,605 $ 49,816 $ 43,910 $ 51,499 Income taxes 24,773 24,448 12,994 13,438 Interest expense 9,804 9,804 12,312 8,102 Interest income (324 ) (324 ) (456 ) (456 ) EBIT $ 85,858 $ 83,744 $ 68,760 $ 72,583 Depreciation and amortization $ 9,299 $ 9,299 $ 9,924 $ 9,924 EBITDA $ 95,157 $ 93,043 $ 78,684 $ 82,507 As a percentage of total net revenues 13.0 % 12.7 % 11.6 % 12.1 %

Twelve Months Ended December 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP Adjusted GAAP Adjusted Net revenues $ 2,631,444 $ 2,631,444 $ 2,475,916 $ 2,475,916 Gross margin $ 1,134,368 $ 1,134,368 $ 1,107,726 $ 1,105,064 As a percentage of total net revenues 43.1 % 43.1 % 44.7 % 44.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 777,703 $ 762,094 $ 824,747 $ 752,927 As a percentage of total net revenues 29.6 % 29.0 % 33.3 % 30.4 % Operating income $ 356,665 $ 372,274 $ 282,979 $ 352,137 As a percentage of total net revenues 13.6 % 14.1 % 11.4 % 14.2 % Earnings per common share - diluted $ 4.31 $ 4.49 $ 3.31 $ 4.28 Net income $ 245,493 $ 255,608 $ 195,423 $ 253,097 Income taxes 73,643 76,154 49,177 65,316 Interest expense 34,919 34,919 38,900 36,133 Interest income (1,352 ) (1,352 ) (1,480 ) (1,480 ) EBIT $ 352,703 $ 365,329 $ 282,020 $ 353,066 Depreciation and amortization $ 37,126 $ 37,126 $ 36,599 $ 33,776 EBITDA $ 389,829 $ 402,455 $ 318,619 $ 386,842 As a percentage of total net revenues 14.8 % 15.3 % 12.9 % 15.6 %

Non-GAAP Financial Information: The financial information above has been presented on a GAAP basis and on an adjusted basis. These adjusted presentations are non-GAAP measures. See "Notes to Supplemental Financial Information - Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures" at the end of this document.

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Supplemental Financial Information Disaggregation of Revenue (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 2022 Revenues - As Reported (In thousands) Wrangler Lee Other Total Channel revenues U.S. Wholesale $ 420,004 $ 119,674 $ 3,478 $ 543,156 Non-U.S. Wholesale 39,990 53,610 - 93,600 Direct-to-Consumer 49,283 45,344 225 94,852 Total $ 509,277 $ 218,628 $ 3,703 $ 731,608 Geographic revenues U.S. $ 463,595 $ 137,601 $ 3,703 $ 604,899 International 45,682 81,027 - 126,709 Total $ 509,277 $ 218,628 $ 3,703 $ 731,608

Twelve Months Ended December 2022 Revenues - As Reported (In thousands) Wrangler Lee Other Total Channel revenues U.S. Wholesale $ 1,423,757 $ 460,799 $ 9,903 $ 1,894,459 Non-U.S. Wholesale 183,714 266,201 903 450,818 Direct-to-Consumer 138,334 147,366 467 286,167 Total $ 1,745,805 $ 874,366 $ 11,273 $ 2,631,444 Geographic revenues U.S. $ 1,542,593 $ 521,636 $ 10,370 $ 2,074,599 International 203,212 352,730 903 556,845 Total $ 1,745,805 $ 874,366 $ 11,273 $ 2,631,444

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Supplemental Financial Information Disaggregation of Revenue (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 2021 Revenues - As Reported (In thousands) Wrangler Lee Other Total Channel revenues U.S. Wholesale $ 350,542 $ 111,047 $ 3,593 $ 465,182 Non-U.S. Wholesale 49,149 68,348 966 118,463 Direct-to-Consumer 43,909 53,522 2 97,433 Other - - 13 13 Total $ 443,600 $ 232,917 $ 4,574 $ 681,091 Geographic revenues U.S. $ 388,384 $ 130,852 $ 3,608 $ 522,844 International 55,216 102,065 966 158,247 Total $ 443,600 $ 232,917 $ 4,574 $ 681,091

Twelve Months Ended December 2021 Revenues - As Reported (In thousands) Wrangler Lee Other Total Channel revenues U.S. Wholesale $ 1,269,718 $ 420,720 $ 9,979 $ 1,700,417 Non-U.S. Wholesale 186,355 301,332 2,854 490,541 Direct-to-Consumer 119,158 165,000 21 284,179 Other - - 779 779 Total $ 1,575,231 $ 887,052 $ 13,633 $ 2,475,916 Geographic revenues U.S. $ 1,370,916 $ 487,214 $ 10,779 $ 1,868,909 International 204,315 399,838 2,854 607,007 Total $ 1,575,231 $ 887,052 $ 13,633 $ 2,475,916

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Supplemental Financial Information Summary of Select Revenue Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 2022 2021 2022 to 2021 (Dollars in thousands) As Reported under GAAP % Change

Reported % Change

Constant

Currency Wrangler U.S. $ 463,595 $ 388,384 19 % 19 % Lee U.S. 137,601 130,852 5 % 5 % Other 3,703 3,608 3 % 3 % Total U.S. revenues $ 604,899 $ 522,844 16 % 16 % Wrangler International $ 45,682 $ 55,216 (17 )% (9 )% Lee International 81,027 102,065 (21 )% (13 )% Other - 966 (100 )% (100 )% Total International revenues $ 126,709 $ 158,247 (20 )% (12 )% Global Wrangler $ 509,277 $ 443,600 15 % 16 % Global Lee 218,628 232,917 (6 )% (3 )% Global Other 3,703 4,574 (19 )% (19 )% Total revenues $ 731,608 $ 681,091 7 % 9 %

Twelve Months Ended December 2022 2021 2022 to 2021 (Dollars in thousands) As Reported Under GAAP % Change

Reported % Change

Constant

Currency Wrangler U.S. $ 1,542,593 $ 1,370,916 13 % 13 % Lee U.S. 521,636 487,214 7 % 7 % Other 10,370 10,779 (4 )% (4 )% Total U.S. revenues $ 2,074,599 $ 1,868,909 11 % 11 % Wrangler International $ 203,212 $ 204,315 (1 )% 8 % Lee International 352,730 399,838 (12 )% (6 )% Other 903 2,854 (68 )% (68 )% Total International revenues $ 556,845 $ 607,007 (8 )% (1 )% Global Wrangler $ 1,745,805 $ 1,575,231 11 % 12 % Global Lee 874,366 887,052 (1 )% 1 % Global Other 11,273 13,633 (17 )% (17 )% Total revenues $ 2,631,444 $ 2,475,916 6 % 8 %

Non-GAAP Financial Information: The financial information above has been presented on a GAAP basis and on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Business Segment Information - Constant Currency Basis (Non-GAAP)" for additional information on constant currency financial calculations.

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Financial Information

Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures - Notes (Non-GAAP)

(Unaudited)

Notes to Supplemental Financial Information - Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally in its budgeting and review process and, in some cases, as a factor in determining compensation. In addition, adjusted EBITDA is a key financial measure for the Company's shareholders and financial leaders, as the Company's debt financing agreements require the measurement of adjusted EBITDA, along with other measures, in connection with the Company's compliance with debt covenants. While management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating the business, this information should be considered supplemental in nature and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternate for, reported results under GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

(a) During the three months ended December 2022, restructuring and separation benefits included a $2.6 million pension curtailment gain, $0.4 million of other employee-related benefits and $0.9 million of other costs. During the twelve months ended December 2022, restructuring and separation costs included $13.7 million of severance and employee-related benefit costs, a $2.6 million pension curtailment gain, $0.4 million of other employee-related benefits and $1.9 million of other costs. All restructuring and separation costs during the year ended December 2022 are attributable to the globalization of the Company's operating model and relocation of the European headquarters. During the three and twelve months ended December 2021, restructuring and separation costs primarily related to the Company's global ERP system and information technology infrastructure build-out, as well as strategic actions taken by the Company to exit certain company-owned outlet stores and transition our India business to a licensed model. Total restructuring and separation adjustments resulted in a corresponding tax impact of $(0.3) million and $(0.7) million for the three months ended December 2022 and December 2021, respectively, and $2.5 million and $15.0 million for the twelve months ended December 2022 and December 2021, respectively.

(b) Financing costs related to expenses incurred to amend the Company's senior secured credit facility and to issue $400.0 million of senior notes. These adjustments had a corresponding tax impact of $1.1 million for the three and twelve months ended December 2021.

(c) Other adjustments have been made for the three and twelve months ended December 2021 to remove the funding fees related to the accounts receivable sale arrangement, as they are treated as interest expense in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA for debt compliance purposes. Management believes these funding fees are not material to evaluating the overall results of the Company and thus has discontinued this adjustment effective in the first quarter of 2022.

