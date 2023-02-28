EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY) ("Bentley Systems" or the "Company"), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced operating results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, and its financial outlook for 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues were $286.9 million, up 7.2% or 12.7% on a constant currency basis, year-over-year;

were $286.9 million, up 7.2% or 12.7% on a constant currency basis, year-over-year; Subscriptions revenues were $251.5 million, up 12.7% or 18.3% on a constant currency basis, year-over-year;

were $251.5 million, up 12.7% or 18.3% on a constant currency basis, year-over-year; Annualized Recurring Revenues ("ARR") was $1,036.5 million as of December 31, 2022, representing a constant currency ARR growth rate of 15% from December 31, 2021, or 12.5% ARR growth from business performance, excluding acquired ARR from our 22Q1 platform acquisition of Power Line Systems;

was $1,036.5 million as of December 31, 2022, representing a of 15% from December 31, 2021, or 12.5% ARR growth from business performance, excluding acquired ARR from our 22Q1 platform acquisition of Power Line Systems; Last twelve-month recurring revenues dollar-based net retention rate was 110%, consistent with the preceding quarter;

was 110%, consistent with the preceding quarter; Operating income was $40.8 million, compared to $43.3 million for the same period last year;

was $40.8 million, compared to $43.3 million for the same period last year; Adjusted operating income was $88.1 million, compared to $83.3 million for the same period last year;

was $88.1 million, compared to $83.3 million for the same period last year; Net income was $25.7 million, compared to $38.6 million for the same period last year. Net income per diluted share was $0.08, compared to $0.12 for the same period last year; Net income margin was 9.0%, compared to 14.4% for the same period last year;

was $25.7 million, compared to $38.6 million for the same period last year. was $0.08, compared to $0.12 for the same period last year; was 9.0%, compared to 14.4% for the same period last year; Adjusted net income was $59.7 million, compared to $72.2 million for the same period last year. Adjusted net income per diluted share (" Adjusted EPS ") was $0.19 compared to $0.22 for the same period last year;

was $59.7 million, compared to $72.2 million for the same period last year. (" ") was $0.19 compared to $0.22 for the same period last year; Adjusted EBITDA was $92.6 million, compared to $88.2 million for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 32.3%, compared to 32.9% for the same period last year; and

was $92.6 million, compared to $88.2 million for the same period last year. was 32.3%, compared to 32.9% for the same period last year; and Cash flow from operations was $36.1 million, compared to $80.6 million for the same period last year, with the decrease mainly due to the timing of renewals and associated billings of certain annual contracts, and the timing of certain vendor payments.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues were $1,099.1 million, up 13.9% or 19.8% on a constant currency basis over 2021;

were $1,099.1 million, up 13.9% or 19.8% on a constant currency basis over 2021; Subscriptions revenues were $960.2 million, up 18.1% or 24.3% on a constant currency basis over 2021;

were $960.2 million, up 18.1% or 24.3% on a constant currency basis over 2021; Operating income was $208.6 million, compared to $94.6 million for 2021. Operating income for 2021 includes a one-time compensation charge of $90.7 million resulting from a modification of our deferred compensation plan;

was $208.6 million, compared to $94.6 million for 2021. for 2021 includes a one-time compensation charge of $90.7 million resulting from a modification of our deferred compensation plan; Adjusted operating income was $348.5 million, compared to $306.2 million for 2021;

was $348.5 million, compared to $306.2 million for 2021; Adjusted operating income inclusive of stock-based compensation ("Adjusted OI w/SBC") was $273.9 million, compared to $258.0 million for 2021;

was $273.9 million, compared to $258.0 million for 2021; Net income was $174.8 million, compared to $93.2 million for 2021. Net income per diluted share was $0.55, compared to $0.30 for 2021. Net income for 2021 includes a one-time compensation charge of $83.4 million, net of tax, resulting from a modification of our deferred compensation plan. Net income margin was 15.9%, compared to 9.7% for 2021;

was $174.8 million, compared to $93.2 million for 2021. was $0.55, compared to $0.30 for 2021. for 2021 includes a one-time compensation charge of $83.4 million, net of tax, resulting from a modification of our deferred compensation plan. was 15.9%, compared to 9.7% for 2021; Adjusted net income was $274.5 million, compared to $267.9 million for 2021. Adjusted EPS was $0.85 compared to $0.83 for 2021;

was $274.5 million, compared to $267.9 million for 2021. was $0.85 compared to $0.83 for 2021; Adjusted EBITDA was $366.4 million, compared to $324.9 million for 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 33.3%, compared to 33.7% for 2021; and

was $366.4 million, compared to $324.9 million for 2021. was 33.3%, compared to 33.7% for 2021; and Cash flow from operations was $274.3 million, compared to $288.0 million for 2021, with the decrease primarily due to the timing of renewals and associated billings of certain annual contracts, and increased interest payments.

Definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and reconciliations of such measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are included below under the heading " Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

CEO Greg Bentley said, " The fourth quarter and thus full-year 2022 operating results quite successfully met the expectations we maintained throughout the year, notwithstanding the loss of Russia and pandemic-compounded headwinds in China. Our operating team colleagues, led by COO Nicholas Cumins, delivered what I consider our best year ever, operationally and financially. Our E365 and SMB growth initiatives hit a new stride, our Seequent and Power Line Systems platform acquisitions continued their breakout new business velocity, and every region throughout the world, other than China, continues to perform and grow at full pace. The stage is set for relatively favorable visibility into comparable growth during 2023, as our accounts and prospects are necessarily prioritizing going digital in order to meet accelerated demand for infrastructure engineering.

Our 2023 annual financial outlook must nonetheless factor in a cautious approach to China, where we are appropriately adapting to improve our long-term prospects under the assumption of continued geopolitical challenges. Our enduring annual commitment to margin improvement is now expressed in terms of Adjusted operating income inclusive of stock-based compensation (rather than Adjusted EBITDA) to align our external reporting with executive incentives that incorporate accountability for the full economic costs of equity awards and of operating capex. We are also announcing further generational management succession, as we round out our expected wave of post-IPO executive retirements with, characteristically, 'no drama.'"

CFO Werner Andre said, " In Q4, as throughout 2022, sustained favorable operating momentum enabled us to achieve our strong results despite the year's challenges in Russia and China. Our Q4 decrease in cash flow from operations stemmed largely from timing and has been fully offset by resulting extraordinary collections in early 2023.

Our 2023 financial outlook reflects our confidence in continued strong market demand for infrastructure engineering going digital-led by our E365 program, SMB initiatives, and enduring strength of our platform acquisitions-subject to wider uncertainty surrounding potential outcomes in China. Our balanced capital allocation provides sufficiently for programmatic acquisitions and for equity and debt repurchase programs, as well as our 2023 increase to our modest dividend payout."

Recent Financial Developments

On November 30, 2022, we completed the acquisition of Vetasi, a leading international consultancy specializing in enterprise asset management (EAM) solutions, with a strong focus on IBM Maximo;

On February 23, 2023, we announced we completed the acquisition of EasyPower, a developer of design and analysis software for power systems engineering and an established market leader in arc-flash hazard resilience;

For the year ended December 31, 2022, to offset dilution from stock-based compensation, we spent approximately $43.6 million on de-facto share repurchases associated mainly with deferred compensation plan distributions, and under the BSY Stock Repurchase Program which we announced in the second quarter of 2022 we repurchased 896,126 shares for $28.3 million, and $2.2 million aggregate principal amount of our outstanding convertible senior notes due 2026 for $2.0 million; and

On January 25, 2023, we announced our board of directors increased our regular quarterly dividend from $0.03 per share to $0.05 per share effective from the first quarter of 2023.

2023 Financial Outlook

The Company is sharing the following financial outlook for the full year 2023:

Total revenues in the range of $1,205 million to $1,235 million, representing growth of approximately 9.5% to 12.5% (10.5% to 13.5% in constant currency);

in the range of $1,205 million to $1,235 million, representing growth of approximately 9.5% to 12.5% (10.5% to 13.5% in constant currency); Constant currency ARR growth rate (business performance) (1) of 11.5% to 13.5%;

of 11.5% to 13.5%; Adjusted OI w/SBC margin of approximately 26%;

of approximately 26%; Effective tax rate of approximately 20%;

of approximately 20%; Cash flow from operations representing a conversion rate from Adjusted EBITDA of approximately 80%; and

representing a conversion rate from of approximately 80%; and Capital expenditures of approximately $30 million, which includes certain IT investments.

______________ (1) Business performance excludes ARR acquired from platform acquisitions, but includes ARR acquired from programmatic acquisitions, which generally are immaterial, individually and in the aggregate.

The 2023 outlook information provided above includes non-GAAP financial measures management uses in measuring performance and liquidity. The Company is unable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP without unreasonable efforts because it is not possible to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the actual impact of certain items and unanticipated events, including stock-based compensation charges, depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets, realignment expenses, and other items, which would be included in GAAP results. The impact of such items and unanticipated events could be potentially significant.

The 2023 outlook is forward-looking, subject to significant business, economic, regulatory, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and its management, and based upon assumptions with respect to future decisions, which are subject to change. Actual results may vary and those variations may be material. As such, our results may not fall within the ranges contained in this outlook. The Company uses these forward-looking measures to evaluate its ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes.

Operating Results Call Details

Bentley Systems will host a live Zoom video webinar on February 28, 2023 at 8:15 a.m. EST to discuss operating results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Those wishing to participate should access the live Zoom video webinar of the event through a direct registration link at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KICwUBUARgy6AyL7WgEOMw. Alternatively, the event can be accessed from the Events & Presentations page on Bentley Systems' Investor Relations website at https://investors.bentley.com. In addition, a replay and transcript will be available after the conclusion of the live event on Bentley Systems' Investor Relations website for one year.

Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics

Definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this operating results press release and reconciliations of such measures to their nearest GAAP equivalents are included below under " Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Certain non-GAAP measures included in our financial outlook are not being reconciled to the comparable GAAP financial measures because the GAAP measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis. The Company is unable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because the Company is currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected for these periods not to impact the non-GAAP measures, but would impact GAAP measures. Such unavailable information, which could have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP financial results, may include stock-based compensation charges, depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets, realignment expenses, and other items.

Recurring revenues are subscriptions revenues that recur monthly, quarterly, or annually with specific or automatic renewal clauses and professional services revenues in which the underlying contract is based on a fixed fee and contains automatic annual renewal provisions;

are subscriptions revenues that recur monthly, quarterly, or annually with specific or automatic renewal clauses and professional services revenues in which the underlying contract is based on a fixed fee and contains automatic annual renewal provisions; ARR is defined as the sum of the annualized value of our portfolio of contracts that produce recurring revenues as of the last day of the reporting period, and the annualized value of the last three months of recognized revenues for our contractually recurring consumption-based software subscriptions with consumption measurement durations of less than one year, calculated using the spot foreign exchange rates;

is defined as the sum of the annualized value of our portfolio of contracts that produce recurring revenues as of the last day of the reporting period, and the annualized value of the last three months of recognized revenues for our contractually recurring consumption-based software subscriptions with consumption measurement durations of less than one year, calculated using the spot foreign exchange rates; Business performance excludes the ARR onboarding of our platform acquisitions and includes the impact from the ARR onboarding of programmatic acquisitions , which generally are immaterial, individually and in the aggregate;

excludes the onboarding of our and includes the impact from the onboarding of , which generally are immaterial, individually and in the aggregate; Adjusted OI w/SBC margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted OI w/SBC by total revenues;

is calculated by dividing by total revenues; Net income margin is calculated by dividing net income by total revenues; and

is calculated by dividing net income by total revenues; and Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenues.

Constant Currency Metrics

In reporting period-over-period results, we calculate the effects of foreign currency fluctuations and constant currency information by translating current period results using prior period average foreign currency exchange rates. Our definition of constant currency may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures, and these constant currency performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, our operating performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Our last twelve - month recurring revenues dollar - based net retention rate is calculated, using the average exchange rates for the prior period, as follows: the recurring revenues for the current period, including any growth or reductions from accounts with recurring revenues in the prior period ("existing accounts"), but excluding recurring revenues from any new accounts added during the current period, divided by the total recurring revenues from all accounts during the prior period. A period is defined as any trailing twelve months. Related to our platform acquisitions , recurring revenues into new accounts will be captured as existing accounts starting with the second anniversary of the acquisition when such data conforms to the calculation methodology. This may cause variability in the comparison; and

- - is calculated, using the average exchange rates for the prior period, as follows: the recurring revenues for the current period, including any growth or reductions from accounts with recurring revenues in the prior period ("existing accounts"), but excluding recurring revenues from any new accounts added during the current period, divided by the total recurring revenues from all accounts during the prior period. A period is defined as any trailing twelve months. Related to our , recurring revenues into new accounts will be captured as existing accounts starting with the second anniversary of the acquisition when such data conforms to the calculation methodology. This may cause variability in the comparison; and Our constant currency ARR growth rate is the growth rate of ARR for our business performance, measured on a constant currency basis.

Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we have calculated Adjusted OI w/SBC, Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income, Adjusted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA, each of which are non-GAAP financial measures. In future periods, we will discuss Adjusted OI w/SBC rather than Adjusted EBITDA as our performance measure, as management believes Adjusted OI w/SBC better captures the significant economic costs of stock-based compensation and of operating depreciation and amortization. In future periods, we will discuss Adjusted EBITDA as our liquidity measure in the context of conversion of Adjusted EBITDA to cash flow from operations (i.e., the ratio of GAAP cash flow from operations to Adjusted EBITDA). We have provided tabular reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to such measure's most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate financial performance. Our non-GAAP financial measures are presented as supplemental disclosure as we believe they provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results and prospects period-over-period without the impact of certain items that do not directly correlate to our operating performance and that may vary significantly from period to period for reasons unrelated to our operating performance, as well as to compare our financial results to those of other companies.

Our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read in conjunction with the financial statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

We calculate these non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income adjusted for the following: amortization of purchased intangibles, expense (income) relating to deferred compensation plan liabilities, acquisition expenses, realignment expenses (income), and stock-based compensation, for the respective periods;

is defined as operating income adjusted for the following: amortization of purchased intangibles, expense (income) relating to deferred compensation plan liabilities, acquisition expenses, realignment expenses (income), and stock-based compensation, for the respective periods; Adjusted OI w/SBC is defined as operating income adjusted for the following: amortization of purchased intangibles, expense (income) relating to deferred compensation plan liabilities, acquisition expenses, and realignment expenses (income), for the respective periods;

is defined as operating income adjusted for the following: amortization of purchased intangibles, expense (income) relating to deferred compensation plan liabilities, acquisition expenses, and realignment expenses (income), for the respective periods; Adjusted net income is defined as net income adjusted for the following: amortization of purchased intangibles, stock-based compensation, expense (income) relating to deferred compensation plan liabilities, acquisition expenses, realignment expenses (income), other non-operating (income) expense, net, the tax effect of the above adjustments to net income, and (income) loss from investments accounted for using the equity method, net of tax, for the respective periods. The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments was determined using the applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which income or expense occurred, and represent both current and deferred income tax expense or benefit based on the nature of the non-GAAP adjustments, including the tax effects of non-cash stock-based compensation expense;

is defined as net income adjusted for the following: amortization of purchased intangibles, stock-based compensation, expense (income) relating to deferred compensation plan liabilities, acquisition expenses, realignment expenses (income), other non-operating (income) expense, net, the tax effect of the above adjustments to net income, and (income) loss from investments accounted for using the equity method, net of tax, for the respective periods. The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments was determined using the applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which income or expense occurred, and represent both current and deferred income tax expense or benefit based on the nature of the non-GAAP adjustments, including the tax effects of non-cash stock-based compensation expense; Adjusted EPS is calculated as Adjusted net income , less net income attributable to participating securities, plus interest expense, net of tax, attributable to the convertible senior notes using the if-converted method, if applicable, (numerator) divided by Adjusted weighted average shares, diluted (denominator). Adjusted weighted average shares, diluted is calculated by adding incremental shares related to the dilutive effect of convertible senior notes using the if-converted method, if applicable, to weighted average shares, diluted; and

is calculated as , less net income attributable to participating securities, plus interest expense, net of tax, attributable to the convertible senior notes using the if-converted method, if applicable, (numerator) divided by (denominator). is calculated by adding incremental shares related to the dilutive effect of convertible senior notes using the if-converted method, if applicable, to weighted average shares, diluted; and Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income adjusted for the following: interest expense, net, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, expense (income) relating to deferred compensation plan liabilities, acquisition expenses, realignment expenses (income), other non-operating (income) expense, net, and (income) loss from investments accounted for using the equity method, net of tax.

During the second quarter of 2022, we modified our definitions of Adjusted net income, Adjusted operating income, and Adjusted EBITDA to adjust for realignment expenses (income) relating to our wind down of business in, and exit from, the Russian market, which were subsequently adjusted during the third and fourth quarters of 2022 for our change in estimates. These realignment expenses (income) are comprised of termination benefits for colleagues whose positions were eliminated and corresponding asset impairments. Amounts for all periods herein reflect application of the aforementioned definitions modification.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, payments related to the Company's interest rate swap were recognized in Other income (expense), net in the consolidated statements of operations and the corresponding prior period amounts, which were previously recognized in Interest expense, net, were reclassified to conform to the current presentation. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, the amounts reclassified were not material, and Income before income taxes and Net income in the consolidated statements of operations did not change as a result of these reclassifications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (the "Company," "we," "us," and words of similar import). All such statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations, projections, and assumptions about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and there are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release including: adverse changes in global economic and/or political conditions; the impact of current and future sanctions, embargoes and other similar laws at the state and/or federal level that impose restrictions on our counterparties or upon our ability to operate our business within the subject jurisdictions; political, economic, regulatory and public health and safety risks and uncertainties in the countries and regions in which we operate; failure to retain personnel necessary for the operation of our business or those that we acquire; changes in the industries in which our accounts operate; the competitive environment in which we operate; the quality of our products; our ability to develop and market new products to address our accounts' rapidly changing technological needs; changes in capital markets and our ability to access financing on terms satisfactory to us or at all; and our ability to integrate acquired businesses successfully.

Further information on potential factors that could affect the financial results of the Company are included in the Company's Form 10-K and subsequent Forms 10-Q, which are on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world's infrastructure - sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings, powered by the iTwin Platform for infrastructure digital twins, include MicroStation and Bentley Open applications for modeling and simulation, Seequent's software for geoprofessionals, and Bentley Infrastructure Cloud encompassing ProjectWise for project delivery, SYNCHRO for construction management, and AssetWise for asset operations. Bentley Systems' 5,000 colleagues generate annual revenues of more than $1 billion in 194 countries.

www.bentley.com

© 2023 Bentley Systems, Incorporated. Bentley, the Bentley logo, AssetWise, Bentley Infrastructure Cloud, EasyPower, iTwin, MicroStation, Power Line Systems, ProjectWise, Seequent, SYNCHRO, and Vetasi, are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries. All other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited) December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,684 $ 329,337 Accounts receivable 296,376 241,807 Allowance for doubtful accounts (9,303 ) (6,541 ) Prepaid income taxes 18,406 16,880 Prepaid and other current assets 38,732 34,348 Total current assets 415,895 615,831 Property and equipment, net 32,251 31,823 Operating lease right-of-use assets 40,249 50,818 Intangible assets, net 292,271 245,834 Goodwill 2,237,184 1,588,477 Investments 22,270 6,438 Deferred income taxes 52,636 71,376 Other assets 72,249 48,646 Total assets $ 3,165,005 $ 2,659,243 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,176 $ 16,483 Accruals and other current liabilities 362,048 323,603 Deferred revenues 226,955 224,610 Operating lease liabilities 14,672 17,482 Income taxes payable 4,507 6,696 Current portion of long-term debt 5,000 5,000 Total current liabilities 628,358 593,874 Long-term debt 1,775,696 1,430,992 Deferred compensation plan liabilities 77,014 94,890 Long-term operating lease liabilities 27,670 35,274 Deferred revenues 16,118 7,983 Deferred income taxes 51,235 65,014 Income taxes payable 8,105 7,725 Other liabilities 7,355 14,269 Total liabilities 2,591,551 2,250,021 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 2,890 2,825 Additional paid-in capital 1,030,466 937,805 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (89,740 ) (91,774 ) Accumulated deficit (370,866 ) (439,634 ) Non-controlling interest 704 - Total stockholders' equity 573,454 409,222 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,165,005 $ 2,659,243

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Subscriptions $ 251,489 $ 223,105 $ 960,220 $ 812,807 Perpetual licenses 12,164 19,707 43,377 53,080 Subscriptions and licenses 263,653 242,812 1,003,597 865,887 Services 23,295 24,920 95,485 99,159 Total revenues 286,948 267,732 1,099,082 965,046 Cost of revenues: Cost of subscriptions and licenses 39,674 34,439 147,578 124,321 Cost of services 22,677 25,128 89,435 92,218 Total cost of revenues 62,351 59,567 237,013 216,539 Gross profit 224,597 208,165 862,069 748,507 Operating expense (income): Research and development 67,890 63,002 257,856 220,915 Selling and marketing 53,946 47,394 195,622 162,240 General and administrative 45,666 39,883 174,647 150,116 Deferred compensation plan 6,091 5,719 (15,782 ) 95,046 Amortization of purchased intangibles 10,245 8,898 41,114 25,601 Total operating expenses 183,838 164,896 653,457 653,918 Income from operations 40,759 43,269 208,612 94,589 Interest expense, net (11,114 ) (3,555 ) (34,635 ) (11,221 ) Other income, net 9,505 1,155 24,298 9,961 Income before income taxes 39,150 40,869 198,275 93,329 (Provision) benefit for income taxes (13,062 ) (1,642 ) (21,283 ) 3,448 Loss from investments accounted for using the equity method, net of tax (366 ) (646 ) (2,212 ) (3,585 ) Net income 25,722 38,581 174,780 93,192 Less: Net income attributable to participating securities (11 ) (3 ) (42 ) (9 ) Net income attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders $ 25,711 $ 38,578 $ 174,738 $ 93,183 Per share information: Net income per share, basic $ 0.08 $ 0.13 $ 0.57 $ 0.30 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.12 $ 0.55 $ 0.30 Weighted average shares, basic 310,025,480 307,447,788 309,226,677 305,711,345 Weighted average shares, diluted(1) 323,916,511 325,541,718 331,765,158 314,610,814

_____________ (1) Weighted average shares, diluted for the three months ended December 31, 2021 have been corrected to reflect the dilutive effect of convertible senior notes.

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 174,780 $ 93,192 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 71,537 52,793 Deferred income taxes (5,126 ) (19,745 ) Stock-based compensation expense 75,206 49,045 Deferred compensation plan (15,782 ) 95,046 Amortization and write-off of deferred debt issuance costs 7,291 5,955 Change in fair value of derivative (27,083 ) (9,770 ) Foreign currency remeasurement loss 6,000 64 Other non-cash items, net 2,593 5,338 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquisitions: Accounts receivable (60,938 ) (35,519 ) Prepaid and other assets 14,053 14,260 Accounts payable, accruals, and other liabilities 29,181 47,957 Deferred revenues 2,292 5,340 Income taxes payable, net of prepaid income taxes 320 (15,932 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 274,324 288,024 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment and investment in capitalized software (18,546 ) (17,539 ) Proceeds from sale of aircraft 2,380 - Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (743,007 ) (1,034,983 ) Other investing activities (10,954 ) (4,081 ) Net cash used in investing activities (770,127 ) (1,056,603 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from credit facilities 833,292 745,310 Payments of credit facilities (487,694 ) (991,310 ) Proceeds from convertible senior notes, net of discounts and commissions - 1,233,377 Payments of debt issuance costs - (5,643 ) Purchase of capped call options - (51,605 ) Settlement of convertible senior notes (1,998 ) - Proceeds from term loans - 199,505 Repayments from term loans (5,000 ) - Payments of acquisition debt and other consideration (8,460 ) (2,371 ) Payments of dividends (34,493 ) (33,396 ) Proceeds from stock purchases under employee stock purchase plan 10,335 3,846 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 8,338 5,605 Payments for shares acquired including shares withheld for taxes (43,561 ) (120,539 ) Repurchase of Class B Common Stock under approved program (28,250 ) - Other financing activities 525 (197 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 243,034 982,582 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (4,884 ) (6,672 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (257,653 ) 207,331 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 329,337 122,006 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 71,684 $ 329,337

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

For the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Reconciliation of operating income to Adjusted OI w/SBC and to Adjusted operating income:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating income $ 40,759 $ 43,269 $ 208,612 $ 94,589 Amortization of purchased intangibles 13,418 11,998 53,592 34,001 Deferred compensation plan 6,091 5,719 (15,782 ) 95,046 Acquisition expenses 4,342 6,369 25,398 34,368 Realignment (income) expenses (114 ) - 2,109 - Adjusted OI w/SBC 64,496 67,355 273,929 258,004 Stock-based compensation 23,592 15,966 74,566 48,152 Adjusted operating income $ 88,088 $ 83,321 $ 348,495 $ 306,156

Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted net income:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 $ EPS(1) $ EPS(1) $ EPS(1) $ EPS(1) Net income $ 25,722 $ 0.08 $ 38,581 $ 0.12 $ 174,780 $ 0.55 $ 93,192 $ 0.30 Non-GAAP adjustments, prior to income taxes: Amortization of purchased intangibles 13,418 0.04 11,998 0.04 53,592 0.16 34,001 0.10 Stock-based compensation 23,592 0.07 15,966 0.05 74,566 0.22 48,152 0.15 Deferred compensation plan 6,091 0.02 5,719 0.02 (15,782 ) (0.05 ) 95,046 0.29 Acquisition expenses 4,342 0.01 6,369 0.02 25,398 0.08 34,368 0.10 Realignment (income) expenses (114 ) - - - 2,109 0.01 - - Other income, net (9,505 ) (0.03 ) (1,155 ) - (24,298 ) (0.07 ) (9,961 ) (0.03 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments, prior to income taxes 37,824 0.11 38,897 0.12 115,585 0.35 201,606 0.61 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (4,227 ) (0.01 ) (5,909 ) (0.02 ) (18,059 ) (0.05 ) (30,491 ) (0.09 ) Loss from investments accounted for using the equity method, net of tax 366 - 646 - 2,212 0.01 3,585 0.01 Adjusted net income(2)(3) $ 59,685 $ 0.19 $ 72,215 $ 0.22 $ 274,518 $ 0.85 $ 267,892 $ 0.83 Adjusted weighted average shares, diluted(4) 330,825,309 332,450,516 331,765,158 328,085,393

____________ (1) Adjusted EPS was computed independently for each reconciling item presented; therefore, the sum of Adjusted EPS for each line item may not equal total Adjusted EPS due to rounding. (2) Total Adjusted EPS for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 have been corrected to reflect the dilutive effect of convertible senior notes. (3) Adjusted EPS numerator includes $1,695 and $1,706 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $6,810 and $4,843 for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, related to interest expense, net of tax, attributable to the convertible senior notes using the if-converted method. (4) Adjusted weighted average shares, diluted includes incremental shares, which were considered anti-dilutive on a GAAP basis, of 6,908,798 shares for both the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, and 13,474,579 shares for the year ended December 31, 2021 related to the dilutive effect of convertible senior notes using the if-converted method.

Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 25,722 $ 38,581 $ 174,780 $ 93,192 Interest expense, net 11,114 3,555 34,635 11,221 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 13,062 1,642 21,283 (3,448 ) Depreciation and amortization 17,893 16,847 71,537 52,793 Stock-based compensation 23,592 15,966 74,566 48,152 Deferred compensation plan 6,091 5,719 (15,782 ) 95,046 Acquisition expenses 4,342 6,369 25,398 34,368 Realignment (income) expenses (114 ) - 2,109 - Other income, net (9,505 ) (1,155 ) (24,298 ) (9,961 ) Loss from investments accounted for using the equity method, net of tax 366 646 2,212 3,585 Adjusted EBITDA $ 92,563 $ 88,170 $ 366,440 $ 324,948

Reconciliation of cash flow from operations to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flow from operations $ 36,126 $ 80,607 $ 274,324 $ 288,024 Cash interest 8,934 1,350 26,581 4,631 Cash taxes 7,388 6,292 25,890 30,831 Cash deferred compensation plan distributions - - 7,336 - Cash acquisition expenses 2,999 4,416 26,168 27,873 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 38,588 (4,823 ) 8,088 (27,681 ) Other(1) (1,472 ) 328 (1,947 ) 1,270 Adjusted EBITDA $ 92,563 $ 88,170 $ 366,440 $ 324,948

_____________ (1) Includes payments related to interest rate swap.

Contacts

BSY Investor Contact:

Eric Boyer

Investor Relations Officer

ir@bentley.com