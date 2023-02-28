SambaNova Systems, the company that was first to market with pre-trained foundation models to underpin generative AI, announces the new SambaNova Suite, a collection of the most accurate generative AI models optimized for the enterprise, deployed on-premises or in the cloud.

"For enterprises to continue to be competitive in almost any arena, they will need their own foundation model with generative AI capabilities. The new SambaNova Suite snaps into existing workflows and applications in a secure and open way to enable rapid adoption of generative AI across the enterprise," said Marshall Choy, SVP of Product at SambaNova Systems.

SambaNova Suite provides both state-of-the-art open-source models and models pre-trained by SambaNova, such as SambaNova's GPT offering, all of which can be fine-tuned on a company's data for greater accuracy. The SambaNova Suite is easily accessible through simple APIs and integrates with existing business processes to provide immediate value.

"Generative AI has captured the world's attention, excitement, and imagination. SambaNova is optimizing generative AI models for the enterprise with accuracy and is providing the ability for enterprises to adapt models with their own data and deploy anywhere in the cloud or in a data center. Ultimately, this enables generative AI to evolve from merely hype and excitement to delivering real value for the enterprise," says Ritu Jyoti, group vice president, Worldwide Artificial Intelligence and Automation market research and advisory services at IDC.

The SambaNova Suite delivers:

The most accurate pre-trained generative AI models , optimized for the enterprise

, optimized for the enterprise State-of-the-art open-source models that enable enterprises to benefit from the latest models ahead of their competition

that enable enterprises to benefit from the latest models ahead of their competition Customer ownership of models, fine-tuned within a customer's own environment, with their own data, enabling the highest level of security, flexibility, and confidentiality

fine-tuned within a customer's own environment, with their own data, enabling the highest level of security, flexibility, and confidentiality A dedicated AI backbone provides a higher degree of data governance and customer and industry adaptation than other cloud-based alternatives

provides a higher degree of data governance and customer and industry adaptation than other cloud-based alternatives Enterprise-class security that is scalable and meets the needs of enterprises at different stages of their AI journey

that is scalable and meets the needs of enterprises at different stages of their AI journey A fully integrated, full-stack AI platform optimized for model development and inference and powered by the SambaNova DataScale® platform

optimized for model development and inference and powered by the SambaNova DataScale® platform Deployment flexibility, enabling businesses to deploy on-premises in the datacenter for total control of infrastructure or as an easy-to-deploy cloud service

Applications for SambaNova Suite include:

SambaNova Contact Center Intelligence uses generative AI to deliver contact centers with real time, hyper-personalized information that can improve the customer experience, drive greater customer retention, increase operational efficiency, and streamline data governance and regulatory compliance.

uses generative AI to deliver contact centers with real time, hyper-personalized information that can improve the customer experience, drive greater customer retention, increase operational efficiency, and streamline data governance and regulatory compliance. SambaNova Document Intelligence enables enterprises to manage, understand, and extract actionable information from the most complex documents, in any volume, using natural language.

"With generative AI, businesses will transform rapidly over the next year," said Rodrigo Liang, CEO of SambaNova Systems. "The challenge that must be solved is how companies leverage the innovation to make it productive in enterprise environments that's what the SambaNova Suite does."

To learn more about the SambaNova Suite and the future of generative AI in the enterprise, register for the webinar that will be available for viewing on March 2nd, 2023 at 6:00am EST.

About SambaNova Suite

SambaNova Suite delivers the most accurate, integrated full stack generative AI platform, optimized for the enterprise, government organizations, and start-ups. Delivered through SambaNova's integrated AI platform, which can be deployed on-premises or through the cloud, SambaNova Suite seamlessly integrates into existing business processes to deliver transformative capabilities. With the capacity to be further refined using customer data, these models can deliver unparalleled accuracy while providing enterprise grade security and data governance.

About SambaNova Systems

Customers turn to SambaNova to quickly deploy state-of-the-art generative AI capabilities within the enterprise. Our purpose-built enterprise-scale AI platform is the technology backbone for the next generation of AI computing.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, SambaNova Systems was founded in 2017 by industry luminaries, and hardware and software design experts from Sun/Oracle and Stanford University. Investors include SoftBank Vision Fund 2, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Intel Capital, GV, Walden International, Temasek, GIC, Redline Capital, Atlantic Bridge Ventures, Celesta, and several others. Visit us at sambanova.ai or contact us at info@sambanova.ai. Follow SambaNova Systems on LinkedIn.

