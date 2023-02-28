Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.02.2023
28.02.2023 | 14:00
Comviva introduces 5G-Compatible ADriN platform for intent driven experiences

The platform delivers dynamic and personalized customer experience, agnostic to the experience provider

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, a global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions today announced the launch of its 5G compatible Application Driven Network Platform, ADriN to offer a unified, simplified, secured experience to the B2B2X value chain of Digital Service Providers, Enterprises, Hyperscalers, application developers and the smart device ecosystem.

Comviva_Logo

Comviva's ADriN platform boasts dynamic capabilities that allow it to understand the behavior of connected devices in real-time. This enables the platform to orchestrate and deliver personalized, intent-driven experiences in a secured and controlled environment, regardless of the underlying experience providers - DSPs, Enterprises and Hyperscalers.

Excited at this development, Comviva CEO, Manoranjan (Mao) Mohapatrasaid, "At Comviva, we prioritize creating unique experiences for our customers' end-users to remain relevant. Our commitment to deeper customer engagement and significant investments has led to the development of ADriN, a platform that simplifies the user experience in the untapped B2B2X segment. With new engagement models centered around ARR and Network-as-a-Service, ADriN is positioned to become a critical contributor to any experience provider's top-line growth."

ADriN simplifies the process of capturing and understanding the intentions of end customers of enterprises and digital service providers. It offers an easy-to-use interface that delivers a trusted and secure service experience. Using ADriN, intentions are captured and processed through machine learning applications across various devices, which in turn creates a real-time service catalogue. This enables networks and infrastructures to respond in a specific manner to ever-changing intentions.

This creates lucrative monetization opportunity for the custodians of the B2B2X value chain with the adoption of ARR models, such as Network-as-a-Service. The monetization opportunity is highly attributed to the intents captured from the end consumer's devices or machines or interface through their simple native language. ADriN effectively processes and converts this intent into open call models and open APIs, which seamlessly integrate into the ecosystem. This orchestration results in a personalized experience for the consumer, without the need to worry about the network custodians they are connected to, be it G network or other networks.,

Speaking at the launch, Swapnil Shah, Vice President for 5G and Edge Business Group at Comviva said, "ADriN has received strong validation in recent time from niche ecosystem players like digital service providers, enterprises and hyperscalers. With the growing popularity of AI-based operations, ML-driven devices, and application developer communities, ADriN is poised to make a distinct impact on the B2X and B2B2X value chains in the coming years. The collaborative efforts of CAMARA, 5G PPP, ORAN, TIP, 5G ACIA, GSMA Op, ETSI, 3GPP, VEPP, and DSPs have also contributed to democratizing organic networks for developers, while government-driven initiatives have paved the way for an intent-driven future."

For further enquiries, please contact:

Sundeep Mehta
PR & Corporate Communications
Comviva Technologies Ltd.
Tel +91- 9910030732
sundeep.mehta@comviva.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/995982/Comviva_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/comviva-introduces-5g-compatible-adrin-platform-for-intent-driven-experiences-301757907.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
