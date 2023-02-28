Anzeige
WKN: A2DY2Y ISIN: US24665A1034 Ticker-Symbol: DEH 
Tradegate
24.02.23
19:35 Uhr
25,000 Euro
-0,800
-3,10 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DELEK US HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DELEK US HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,40025,60015:38
25,40025,60015:38
PR Newswire
28.02.2023 | 13:30
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Delek US Holdings, Inc.: Delek US Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and Raises Quarterly Regular Dividend by $0.01 to $0.22 per share

Fourth Quarter

  • Net loss of $118.7 million for fourth quarter or $1.73 per share
  • Adjusted net income of $60.8 million or $0.88 per share, and Adjusted EBITDA of $220.9 million
  • Returned $104.1 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases
  • Refining impacted by unplanned downtime
  • Record contributions from Logistics business
  • Initiated sum of the parts valuation unlock initiative
  • Launched cost reduction and process improvement efforts

Full-Year 2022

  • Delivered $257.1 million of net income and $1,185.8 million of Adjusted EBITDA
  • Returned $236.4 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, $172.4 million in the second half of 2022
  • Capital spending of $343.1 million, with $152.4 million for growth and $190.7 million for sustaining/regulatory
  • Achieved crude utilization rate of 93 percent in Refining
  • Grew Logistics business through Delek Permian Gathering and acquisition of 3 Bear

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) ("Delek US", "Company") today announced financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 .

"2022 was a record year for Delek US. Market conditions were strong for refining and midstream, and we were well positioned to capture opportunities throughout the year," said Avigal Soreq, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delek US. "Refining's crude utilization rate was 93 percent for 2022. This includes unplanned downtime at the Big Spring Refinery during the fourth quarter of 2022. Our Logistics segment ran extremely well all year, its record EBITDA reflects this, as well as the successful integration of the 3 Bear assets."

"During 2022, we returned to shareholder friendly pre-pandemic practices. We returned $236 million through share repurchases and dividends for the year. To improve our cost structure, we launched a cost reduction and process improvement effort. We expect $30 million to $40 million of lower costs in 2023, and $90 million to $100 million on an annual run rate basis once complete. And finally, we are focused on our sum of the parts strategic initiative. Currently, we are evaluating various options and opportunities around logistics and retail, we look forward to unlocking value for our stakeholders," Mr. Soreq continued.

"Looking ahead, the refining cracks remain elevated. We believe we are well positioned to capture opportunities in the market, given the successful turnaround at the Tyler Refinery, and no significant planned downtime scheduled until late 2024. With this, the board was very supportive and approved an additional 5 percent increase to the quarterly regular dividend, raising it to 22 cents per share," Mr. Soreq concluded.

1 |

Delek US Holdings Results



Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,

($ in millions, except per share data)


2022


2021

As Adjusted (1)


2022


2021

As Adjusted (1)

Net income (loss) attributable to Delek


$ (118.7)


$ (13.4)


$ 257.1


$ (128.3)

Diluted income (loss) per share


$ (1.73)


$ (0.18)


$ 3.59


$ (1.73)

Adjusted net income (loss)


$ 60.8


$ (63.2)


$ 525.6


$ (294.0)

Adjusted net income (loss) per share


$ 0.88


$ (0.86)


$ 7.33


$ (3.95)

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 220.9


$ 32.8


$ 1,185.8


$ 37.7


(1)Adjusted to reflect the retrospective change in accounting policy from LIFO to FIFO for certain inventories.

Refining Segment

The refining segment Adjusted EBITDA was $182.0 million in the fourth quarter 2022 compared with a loss of $(3.3) million in the same quarter last year. The increase over 2021, is primarily due to higher refining crack spreads. During the fourth quarter 2022, Delek US's benchmark crack spreads were up an average of 76.0% from prior-year levels.

Logistics Segment

The logistics segment Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter 2022 was $90.6 million compared with $68.1 million in the prior year quarter. The increase over last year's fourth quarter was driven by strong contributions from the Delek Permian Gathering system and the acquisition of 3 Bear Delaware Holding - NM, LLC ("3 Bear") on June 1, 2022 .

Retail Segment

For the fourth quarter 2022, Adjusted EBITDA was $7.8 million compared with $10.0 million in the prior-year period for the retail segment. The decrease was primarily driven by reduced volumes and lower average margins during the fourth quarter in 2022 compared with the fourth quarter of 2021.

Corporate and Other Activity

Adjusted EBITDA from Corporate, Other and Eliminations was a loss of $(59.5) million in the fourth quarter 2022 compared to a loss of $(42.0) million in the prior-year period. The higher losses are driven by general and administrative costs, primarily related to benefit related expenses.

Shareholder Distributions

During the fourth quarter 2022, Delek US repurchased approximately 2.8 million shares of Delek US common stock for approximately $89.6 million, with an average price of $31.70 per share. In addition, in the fourth quarter, the Board of Directors increased the quarterly regular dividend by $0.01 per share to $0.21 per share. On February 27, 2023, the Board of Directors approved an additional $0.01 per share increase in the quarterly regular dividend to $0.22 per share that will be paid on March 17, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 10, 2023 .

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2022, Delek US had a cash balance of $841.3 million and total consolidated long-term debt of $3,053.7 million, resulting in Net debt of $2.21 billion . As of December 31, 2022, Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics") had $8.0 million of cash and $1,661.6 million of total long-term debt, which are included in the consolidated amounts on Delek US' balance sheet. Excluding Delek Logistics, Delek US had $833.3 million in cash and $1,392.1 million of long-term debt, or a $558.8 million net debt position.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results | Conference Call Information

Delek US will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Central Time . Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the conference call live by going to www.DelekUS.com and clicking on the Investor Relations tab. Participants are encouraged to register at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary software. Presentation materials accompanying the call will be available on the investor relations tab of the Delek US website approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, the online replay will be available on the website for 90 days.

Investors may also wish to listen to Delek Logistics' (NYSE: DKL) fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call that will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. Central Time and review Delek Logistics' earnings press release. Market trends and information disclosed by Delek Logistics may be relevant to the logistics segment reported by Delek US. Both a replay of the conference call and press release for Delek Logistics will be available online at www.deleklogistics.com.

2 |

About Delek US Holdings, Inc.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, pipelines, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist primarily of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day. Pipeline assets include an ownership interest in the 650-mile Wink to Webster long-haul crude oil pipeline. The convenience store retail segment operates approximately 249 convenience stores in West Texas and New Mexico .

The logistics operations include Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL). Delek Logistics Partners, LP is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets. Delek US Holdings, Inc. and its affiliates owned approximately 78.8% (including the general partner interest) of Delek Logistics Partners, LP at December 31, 2022 .

Safe Harbor Provisions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements concerning current estimates, expectations and projections about future results, performance, prospects, opportunities, plans, actions and events and other statements, concerns, or matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. These statements contain words such as "possible," "believe," "should," "could," "would," "predict," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "will," "if", "potential," "expect" or similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding throughput at the Company's refineries; crude oil prices, discounts and quality and our ability to benefit therefrom; cost reductions; growth; scheduled turnaround activity; investments into our business; the performance and execution of our midstream growth initiatives, including the Permian Gathering System, the Red River joint venture and the Wink to Webster long-haul crude oil pipeline, and the flexibility, benefits and the expected returns therefrom; projected benefits of the 3 Bear Acquisition, renewable identification numbers ("RINs") waivers and tax credits and the value and benefit therefrom; cash and liquidity; emissions reductions; opportunities and anticipated performance and financial position.

Investors are cautioned that the following important factors, among others, may affect these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainty related to timing and amount of future share repurchases and dividend payments; risks and uncertainties with respect to the quantities and costs of crude oil we are able to obtain and the price of the refined petroleum products we ultimately sell, uncertainties regarding future decisions by OPEC regarding production and pricing disputes between OPEC members and Russia ; risks and uncertainties related to the integration by Delek Logistics of the 3 Bear business following the recent acquisition; risks and uncertainties related to the Covid-19 pandemic; Delek US' ability to realize cost reductions; risks related to Delek US' exposure to Permian Basin crude oil, such as supply, pricing, gathering, production and transportation capacity; gains and losses from derivative instruments; risks associated with acquisitions and dispositions; acquired assets may suffer a diminishment in fair value as a result of which we may need to record a write-down or impairment in carrying value of the asset; the possibility of litigation challenging renewable fuel standard waivers; changes in the scope, costs, and/or timing of capital and maintenance projects; the ability to grow the Permian Gathering System; the ability of the Red River joint venture to complete the expansion project to increase the Red River pipeline capacity; the ability of the joint venture to construct the Wink to Webster long haul crude oil pipeline; operating hazards inherent in transporting, storing and processing crude oil and intermediate and finished petroleum products; our competitive position and the effects of competition; the projected growth of the industries in which we operate; general economic and business conditions affecting the geographic areas in which we operate; and other risks described in Delek US' filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including risks disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings and reports with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. Delek US undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which Delek US becomes aware of, after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

3 |

Non-GAAP Disclosures:

Our management uses certain "non-GAAP" operational measures to evaluate our operating segment performance and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our GAAP financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These financial and operational non-GAAP measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include:

  • Adjusting items - certain identified infrequently occurring items, non-cash items, and items that are not attributable to or indicative of our on-going operations or that may obscure our underlying results and trends;
  • Adjusted net income (loss) - calculated as net income (loss) attributable to Delek US adjusted for relevant Adjusting items recorded during the period;
  • Adjusted net income (loss) per share - calculated as Adjusted net income (loss) divided by weighted average shares outstanding, assuming dilution, as adjusted for any anti-dilutive instruments that may not be permitted for consideration in GAAP earnings per share calculations but that nonetheless favorably impact dilution;
  • Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") - calculated as net income (loss) attributable to Delek adjusted to add back interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization;
  • Adjusted EBITDA - calculated as EBITDA adjusted for the relevant identified Adjusting items in Adjusted net income (loss) that do not relate to interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation or amortization, and adjusted to include income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests;
  • Refining margin - calculated as gross margin (which we define as sales minus cost of sales) adjusted for operating expenses and depreciation and amortization included in cost of sales;
  • Adjusted refining margin - calculated as refining margin adjusted for other inventory impacts, net inventory LCM valuation loss (benefit), unrealized hedging (gain) loss, and non-cash changes in fair value of the S&O obligation associated with hedging activities;
  • Refining production margin - calculated based on the regional market sales price of refined products produced, less allocated transportation, RFS renewable volume obligation and associated feedstock costs. This measure reflects the economics of each refinery exclusive of the financial impact of inventory price risk mitigation programs and marketing uplift strategies;
  • Refining production margin per sales barrel - calculated as refining margin divided by our average refining sales in barrels per day (excluding purchased barrels) multiplied by 1,000 and multiplied by the number of days in the period; and
  • Net debt - calculated as long-term debt including both current and non-current portions (the most comparable GAAP measure) less cash and cash equivalents as of a specific balance sheet date.

We believe these non-GAAP operational and financial measures are useful to investors, lenders, ratings agencies and analysts to assess our ongoing performance because, when reconciled to their most comparable GAAP financial measure, they provide improved relevant comparability between periods, to peers or to market metrics through the inclusion of retroactive regulatory or other adjustments as if they had occurred in the prior periods they relate to, or through the exclusion of certain items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance and that may obscure our underlying results and trends. "Net debt," also a non-GAAP financial measure, is an important measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

Non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net earnings and operating income. These measures should not be considered substitutes for their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. Additionally, because Adjusted net income or loss, Adjusted net income or loss per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Refining Segment Margin or any of our other identified non-GAAP measures may be defined differently by other companies in its industry, Delek US' definition may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. See the accompanying tables in this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

4 |

Delek US Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

($ in millions, except share and per share data)



December 31, 2022


December 31, 2021

As Adjusted (1)

ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 841.3


$ 856.5

Accounts receivable, net


1,234.4


776.6

Inventories, net of inventory valuation reserves


1,518.5


1,260.7

Other current assets


122.7


126.0

Total current assets


3,716.9


3,019.8

Property, plant and equipment:





Property, plant and equipment


4,349.0


3,645.4

Less: accumulated depreciation


(1,572.6)


(1,338.1)

Property, plant and equipment, net


2,776.4


2,307.3

Operating lease right-of-use assets


179.5


208.5

Goodwill


744.3


729.7

Other intangibles, net


315.6


102.7

Equity method investments


359.7


344.1

Other non-current assets


100.4


100.5

Total assets


$ 8,192.8


$ 6,812.6






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable


$ 1,745.6


$ 1,695.3

Current portion of long-term debt


74.5


92.2

Current portion of obligation under Inventory Intermediation Agreements


49.9


487.5

Current portion of operating lease liabilities


49.6


53.9

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


1,166.8


797.8

Total current liabilities


3,086.4


3,126.7

Non-current liabilities:





Long-term debt, net of current portion


2,979.2


2,125.8

Obligation under Inventory Intermediation Agreements


491.8


-

Environmental liabilities, net of current portion


111.5


109.5

Asset retirement obligations


41.8


38.3

Deferred tax liabilities


266.5


214.5

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion


122.4


152.0

Other non-current liabilities


23.7


31.8

Total non-current liabilities


4,036.9


2,671.9

Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and
outstanding


-


-

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 110,000,000 shares authorized, 84,509,517 shares and
91,772,080 shares issued at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively


0.9


0.9

Additional paid-in capital


1,134.1


1,206.5

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(5.2)


(3.8)

Treasury stock, 17,575,527 shares, at cost, as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021


(694.1)


(694.1)

Retained earnings


507.9


384.7

Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries


125.9


119.8

Total stockholders' equity


1,069.5


1,014.0

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 8,192.8


$ 6,812.6


(1)Adjusted to reflect the retrospective change in accounting policy from LIFO to FIFO for certain inventories.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

5 |

Delek US Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

($ in millions, except share and per share data)


Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,



2022


2021

As Adjusted (1)


2022


2021

As Adjusted (1) (2)

Net revenues


$ 4,479.2


$ 3,108.0


$ 20,245.8


$ 10,648.2

Cost of sales:









Cost of materials and other


4,204.5


2,832.5


18,355.6


9,643.9

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization
presented below)


175.6


138.9


701.8


502.0

Depreciation and amortization


71.8


61.2


263.8


239.6

Total cost of sales


4,451.9


3,032.6


19,321.2


10,385.5

Insurance proceeds


(3.9)


(18.9)


(31.2)


(23.3)

Operating expenses related to retail and wholesale business
(excluding depreciation and amortization presented below)


17.2


23.5


106.8


110.4

General and administrative expenses


106.8


65.0


348.8


212.6

Depreciation and amortization


6.0


7.8


23.2


25.0

Other operating income, net


4.7


(27.0)


(12.5)


(27.3)

Total operating costs and expenses


4,582.7


3,083.0


19,756.3


10,682.9

Operating income (loss)


(103.5)


25.0


489.5


(34.7)

Interest expense, net


62.6


36.7


195.3


136.7

Income from equity method investments


(13.3)


(3.8)


(57.7)


(18.3)

Other income, net


0.5


0.2


(2.5)


(15.8)

Total non-operating expense, net


49.8


33.1


135.1


102.6

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)


(153.3)


(8.1)


354.4


(137.3)

Income tax expense (benefit)


(43.6)


(3.0)


63.9


(42.0)

Net income (loss)


(109.7)


(5.1)


290.5


(95.3)

Net income attributed to non-controlling interests


9.0


8.3


33.4


33.0

Net income (loss) attributable to Delek


$ (118.7)


$ (13.4)


$ 257.1


$ (128.3)

Basic income (loss) per share


$ (1.73)


$ (0.18)


$ 3.63


$ (1.73)

Diluted income (loss) per share


$ (1.73)


$ (0.18)


$ 3.59


$ (1.73)

Weighted average common shares outstanding:









Basic


68,697,820


74,141,908


70,789,458


73,984,104

Diluted


68,697,820


74,141,908


71,516,361


73,984,104



(1)

Adjusted to reflect the retrospective change in accounting policy from LIFO to FIFO for certain inventories.

(2)

In the current period, we reassessed the classification of certain expenses and made certain reclassification adjustments to better represent the nature of those
expenses. Accordingly, we have made reclassifications to the prior period in order to conform to this revised current period classification, which resulted in a decrease
in the prior period general and administrative expenses and an increase in the prior period operating expenses of approximately $16.8 million for the year ended
December 31, 2021.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Condensed Cash Flow Data (Unaudited)

($ in millions)

Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2022


2021

As Adjusted (1)


2022


2021

As Adjusted (1)

Cash flows from operating activities:








Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

$ (290.8)


$ 161.2


$ 425.3


$ 371.4

Cash flows from investing activities:








Net cash used in investing activities

(111.7)


(35.2)


(931.6)


(178.4)

Cash flows from financing activities:








Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

90.0


(100.1)


491.1


(124.0)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(312.5)


25.9


(15.2)


69.0

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

1,153.8


830.6


856.5


787.5

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$ 841.3


$ 856.5


$ 841.3


$ 856.5


(1)Adjusted to reflect the retrospective change in accounting policy from LIFO to FIFO for certain inventories.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

6 |

Significant Transactions During the Quarter Impacting Results:

Insurance Recoveries

During the fourth quarter 2022, we received insurance recoveries related to the fire and freeze events that occurred during the first quarter 2021, which unfavorably impacted our results during the first two quarters of 2021. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, we have recognized an additional $5.2 million ( $4.0 million after-tax) of business interruption insurance recoveries, which were recorded in other operating income on the consolidated statement of income. We have additional business interruption claims that are outstanding and still pending which are expected to be recognized in future quarters. Because business interruption losses are economic in nature rather than recognized, the related insurance recoveries are included as an Adjusting item in Adjusted net income and Adjusted EBITDA.

Other Inventory Impact

"Other inventory impact" is primarily calculated by multiplying the number of barrels sold during the period by the difference between current period weighted average purchase cost per barrel and per barrel cost of materials and other for the period recognized on a FIFO basis. It assumes no beginning or ending inventory, so that the current period average purchase cost per barrel is a reasonable estimate of our market purchase cost for the current period, without giving effect to any build or draw on beginning inventory. These amounts are based on management estimates using a methodology including these assumptions. However, this analysis provides management with a means to compare hypothetical refining margins to current period average crack spreads, as well as provides a means to better compare our results to peers.

Segment Reporting

During the fourth quarter 2022, we realigned our reportable segments for financial reporting purposes to reflect changes in the manner in which our chief operating decision maker, or CODM, assesses financial information for decision-making purposes. The change primarily represents reporting the operating results of wholesale crude operations within the refining segment. Prior to this change, wholesale crude operations were reported as part of corporate, other and eliminations. Through September 30, 2022, the CODM believed that contribution margin was a meaningful measure of performance, and it was used by CODM to analyze the Company and stand-alone operating segment performance. During the fourth quarter 2022, the CODM determined that EBITDA is the key performance measure for planning and forecasting purposes and discontinued the use of contribution margin as a measure of performance. While these reporting changes did not change our consolidated results, segment data for previous years has been restated and is consistent with the current year presentation.

Inventory Intermediation Agreement

On December 22, 2022, Delek US entered into an inventory intermediation agreement (the "Inventory Intermediation Agreement") with Citigroup Energy Inc. ("Citi"). Pursuant to the Inventory Intermediation Agreement, Citi will (i) purchase from and sell to Delek US crude oil and other petroleum feedstocks in connection with processing operations at certain refineries, (ii) purchase from and sell to Delek US all refined products produced by such refineries other than certain excluded products and (iii) in connection with such purchases and sales, Delek US will enter into certain market risk hedges in each case, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein.

On December 27, 2022, in connection with entry into the Inventory Intermediation Agreement, Delek US and J. Aron & Company LLC ("J. Aron") agreed to terminate the existing supply and offtake agreements, with each such termination effective as of December 30, 2022 .

Restructuring Costs

In November 2022, we announced that we are progressing a business transformation focused on enterprise-wide opportunities to improve the efficiency of our cost structure. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, we recorded restructuring costs totaling $12.5 million ( $9.5 million after-tax) associated with our business transformation. These costs are recorded in general and administrative expenses in our consolidated statements of income and are reported in our Corporate segment.

7 |

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Delek to Adjusted Net Income (Loss)








Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,

$ in millions (unaudited)


2022


2021

As Adjusted (1)


2022


2021

As Adjusted (1)



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Reported net income (loss) attributable to Delek


$ (118.7)


$ (13.4)


$ 257.1


$ (128.3)

Adjusting items (2)









Inventory LCM valuation (benefit) loss


(17.2)


8.2


1.9


8.5

Tax effect


3.9


(1.9)


(0.4)


(2.0)

Inventory LCM valuation (benefit) loss, net


(13.3)


6.3


1.5


6.5

Other inventory impact


193.6


(61.6)


331.1


(218.1)

Tax effect


(44.2)


14.4


(75.7)


50.8

Other inventory impact, net (3)


149.4


(47.2)


255.4


(167.3)

Business interruption insurance recoveries


(5.2)


(9.9)


(31.1)


(9.9)

Tax effect


1.2


2.2


7.0


2.2

Business interruption insurance recoveries, net (3)


(4.0)


(7.7)


(24.1)


(7.7)

Total El Dorado refinery fire net losses, net of related recoveries


-


4.0


-


7.8

Tax effect


-


(1.0)


-


(1.9)

El Dorado refinery fire losses, net of related recoveries, net


-


3.0


-


5.9

Total unrealized hedging (gain) loss where the hedged item is
not yet recognized in the financial statements


50.1


(5.5)


24.1


6.7

Tax effect


(12.2)


1.3


(5.9)


(1.6)

Unrealized hedging (gain) loss where the hedged item is not yet
recognized in the financial statements, net


37.9


(4.2)


18.2


5.1

Non-cash change in fair value of Supply and Offtake ("S&O")
Obligation associated with hedging activities


-


-


-


(6.9)

Tax effect


-


-


-


1.5

Non-cash change in fair value of S&O Obligation associated
with hedging activities, net


-


-


-


(5.4)

Non-operating litigation accrual related to pre-Delek/Alon
Merger shareholder action


-


-


-


6.5

Tax effect


-


-


-


(1.6)

Non-operating litigation accrual related to pre-Delek/Alon
Merger shareholder action, net


-


-


-


4.9

In-substance indemnification recoveries from WTW Contract
Termination in excess of amounts that have or will impact net income


-


-


-


(10.2)

Tax effect


-


-


-


2.5

Contract termination recoveries in excess of amounts that have or
will impact net income


-


-


-


(7.7)

Transaction related expenses


-


-


10.6


-

Tax effect


-


-


(2.6)


-

Transaction related expenses, net (3)


-


-


8.0


-

Restructuring costs


12.5


-


12.5


-

Tax effect


(3.0)


-


(3.0)


-

Restructuring costs, net (3)


9.5


-


9.5


-

Total adjusting items (2)


179.5


(49.8)


268.5


(165.7)

Adjusted net income (loss)


$ 60.8


$ (63.2)


$ 525.6


$ (294.0)


(1) Adjusted to reflect the retrospective change in accounting policy from LIFO to FIFO for certain inventories.

(2) All adjustments have been tax effected using the estimated marginal income tax rate, as applicable.

(3) See further discussion in the "Significant Transactions During the Quarter Impacting Results" section.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

8 |

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Income (Loss) per share to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share:












Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,

$ per share (unaudited)


2022


2021

As Adjusted (1)


2022


2021

As Adjusted (1)



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Reported diluted income (loss) per share


$ (1.73)


$ (0.18)


$ 3.59


$ (1.73)

Adjusting items, after tax (per share) (2) (3)









Net inventory LCM valuation (benefit) loss


(0.19)


0.08


0.02


0.09

Other inventory impact (4)


2.17


(0.64)


3.57


(2.26)

El Dorado refinery fire net losses, net of related recoveries


-


0.04


-


0.08

Business interruption insurance recoveries (4)


(0.06)


(0.10)


(0.34)


(0.10)

Total unrealized hedging (gain) loss where the hedged item is
not yet recognized in the financial statements


0.55


(0.06)


0.25


0.07

Non-cash change in fair value of S&O Obligation associated
with hedging activities


-


-


-


(0.07)

Non-operating litigation accrual related to pre-Delek/Alon
Merger shareholder action


-


-


-


0.07

Contract termination recoveries in excess of amounts that
have or will impact net income


-


-


-


(0.10)

Transaction related expenses (4)


-


-


0.11


-

Restructuring costs (4)


0.14


-


0.13


-

Total adjusting items (2)


2.61


(0.68)


3.74


(2.22)

Adjusted net income (loss) per share


$ 0.88


$ (0.86)


$ 7.33


$ (3.95)


(1) Adjusted to reflect the retrospective change in accounting policy from LIFO to FIFO for certain inventories.

(2) The adjustments have been tax effected using the estimated marginal tax rate, as applicable.

(3) For periods of Adjusted net loss, Adjustments (Adjusting Items) and Adjusted net loss per share are presented using basic weighted average shares outstanding.

(4) See further discussion in the "Significant Transactions During the Quarter Impacting Results" section.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

9 |

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) attributable to Delek to Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,

$ in millions (unaudited)


2022


2021

As Adjusted (1)


2022


2021

As Adjusted (1)

Reported net (loss) income attributable to Delek


$ (118.7)


$ (13.4)


$ 257.1


$ (128.3)

Interest expense, net


62.6


36.7


195.3


136.7

Income tax expense (benefit)


(43.6)


(3.0)


63.9


(42.0)

Depreciation and amortization


77.8


69.0


287.0


264.6

EBITDA attributable to Delek


(21.9)


89.3


803.3


231.0

Adjusting items









Net inventory LCM valuation (benefit) loss


(17.2)


8.2


1.9


8.5

Other inventory impact (2)


193.6


(61.6)


331.1


(218.1)

Business Interruption insurance recoveries (2)


(5.2)


(9.9)


(31.1)


(9.9)

El Dorado refinery fire losses, net of related insurance recoveries


-


4.0


-


7.8

Unrealized hedging (gain) loss where the hedged item is not yet
recognized in the financial statements


50.1


(5.5)


24.1


6.7

Non-cash change in fair value of S&O Obligation associated
with hedging activities


-


-


-


(6.9)

Non-operating litigation accrual related to pre-Delek/Alon
Merger shareholder action


-


-


-


6.5

Contract termination recoveries in excess of amounts that have
or will impact EBITDA


-


-


-


(20.9)

Transaction related expenses (2)


-


-


10.6


-

Restructuring costs (2)


12.5


-


12.5


-

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest


9.0


8.3


33.4


33.0

Total Adjusting items


242.8


(56.5)


382.5


(193.3)

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 220.9


$ 32.8


$ 1,185.8


$ 37.7


(1) Adjusted to reflect the retrospective change in accounting policy from LIFO to FIFO for certain inventories.

(2) See further discussion in the "Significant Transactions During the Quarter Impacting Results" section.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Reconciliation of Segment EBITDA Attributable to Delek to Adjusted Segment EBITDA:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

$ in millions (unaudited)


Refining


Logistics


Retail


Corporate,
Other and
Eliminations


Consolidated

Segment EBITDA Attributable to Delek


$ (39.1)


$ 90.7


$ 7.8


$ (81.3)


$ (21.9)

Adjusting items











Net inventory LCM valuation (benefit) loss


(17.1)


(0.1)


-


-


(17.2)

Other inventory impact (2)


193.6


-


-


-


193.6

Unrealized inventory/commodity hedging (gain) loss
where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the
financial statements


38.7


-


-


0.3


39.0

Unrealized RINs and other hedging (gain) loss where
the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial
statements


11.1


-


-


-


11.1

Total unrealized hedging (gain) loss where the hedged
item is not yet recognized in the financial statements


49.8


-


-


0.3


50.1

Restructuring costs (2)


-


-


-


12.5


12.5

Business Interruption insurance recoveries (2)


(5.2)


-


-


-


(5.2)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest


-


-


-


9.0


9.0

Total Adjusting items


221.1


(0.1)


-


21.8


242.8

Adjusted Segment EBITDA


$ 182.0


$ 90.6


$ 7.8


$ (59.5)


$ 220.9

10 |



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021, As Adjusted (1)

$ in millions (unaudited)


Refining (1)


Logistics


Retail


Corporate,
Other and
Eliminations


Consolidated (1)

Segment EBITDA Attributable to Delek


$ 61.7


$ 67.9


$ 10.0


$ (50.3)


$ 89.3

Adjusting items











Net inventory LCM valuation (benefit) loss


8.0


0.2


-


-


8.2

Other inventory impact (2)


(61.6)


-


-


-


(61.6)

Unrealized inventory/commodity hedging (gain) loss
where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the
financial statements


(6.0)


-


-


-


(6.0)

Unrealized RINs and other hedging (gain) loss where
the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial
statements


0.5


-


-


-


0.5

Total unrealized hedging (gain) loss where the hedged
item is not yet recognized in the financial statements


(5.5)


-


-


-


(5.5)

El Dorado refinery fire losses


4.0


-


-


-


4.0

Business Interruption insurance recoveries (2)


(9.9)


-


-


-


(9.9)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest


-


-


-


8.3


8.3

Total Adjusting items


(65.0)


0.2


-


8.3


(56.5)

Adjusted Segment EBITDA


$ (3.3)


$ 68.1


$ 10.0


$ (42.0)


$ 32.8



Year Ended December 31, 2022

$ in millions (unaudited)


Refining


Logistics


Retail


Corporate,
Other and
Eliminations


Consolidated

Segment EBITDA Attributable to Delek


$ 719.1


$ 304.8


$ 44.1


$ (264.7)


$ 803.3

Adjusting items











Net inventory LCM valuation (benefit) loss


2.0


(0.1)


-


-


1.9

Other inventory impact (2)


331.1


-


-


-


331.1

Unrealized inventory/commodity hedging (gain) loss
where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the
financial statements


8.1


-


-


-


8.1

Unrealized RINs and other hedging (gain) loss where
the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial
statements


16.0


-


-


-


16.0

Total unrealized hedging (gain) loss where the hedged
item is not yet recognized in the financial statements


24.1


-


-


-


24.1

Restructuring costs (2)


-


-


-


12.5


12.5

Transaction related expenses


-


10.6


-


-


10.6

Business Interruption insurance recoveries (2)


(31.1)


-


-


-


(31.1)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest


-


-


-


33.4


33.4

Total Adjusting items


326.1


10.5


-


45.9


382.5

Adjusted Segment EBITDA


$ 1,045.2


$ 315.3


$ 44.1


$ (218.8)


$ 1,185.8

11 |

Reconciliation of Segment EBITDA Attributable to Delek to Adjusted Segment EBITDA (continued)



Year Ended December 31, 2021, As Adjusted (1)

$ in millions (unaudited)


Refining (1)


Logistics


Retail


Corporate,
Other and
Eliminations


Consolidated (1)

Segment EBITDA Attributable to Delek


$ 69.2


$ 258.0


$ 51.1


$ (147.3)


$ 231.0

Adjusting items











Net inventory LCM valuation (benefit) loss


8.4


0.1


-


-


8.5

Other inventory impact (2)


(218.1)


-


-


-


(218.1)

Unrealized inventory/commodity hedging (gain) loss
where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the
financial statements


6.7


(0.3)


-


-


6.4

Unrealized RINs and other hedging (gain) loss where
the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial
statements


0.3


-


-


-


0.3

Total unrealized hedging (gain) loss where the hedged
item is not yet recognized in the financial statements


7.0


(0.3)


-


-


6.7

El Dorado refinery fire losses


7.8








7.8

Business Interruption insurance recoveries (2)


(9.9)


-


-


-


(9.9)

Non-cash change in fair value of S&O Obligation
associated with hedging activities


(6.9)


-


-


-


(6.9)

Non-operating litigation accrual related to pre-Delek/Alon
Merger shareholder action


-


-


-


6.5


6.5

Contract termination recoveries in excess of amounts that
have or will impact EBITDA


-


-


-


(20.9)


(20.9)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest


-


-


-


33.0


33.0

Total Adjusting items


(211.7)


(0.2)


-


18.6


(193.3)

Adjusted Segment EBITDA


$ (142.5)


$ 257.8


$ 51.1


$ (128.7)


$ 37.7


(1) Adjusted to reflect the retrospective change in accounting policy from LIFO to FIFO for certain inventories.

(2) See further discussion in the "Significant Transactions During the Quarter Impacting Results" section.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

12 |

Refining Segment Selected Financial Information


Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2022


2021

As Adjusted (2)


2022


2021

As Adjusted (2)

Total Refining Segment


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Days in period


92


92


365


365

Total sales volume - refined product (average barrels per day
("bpd")) (1)


274,148


301,648


299,004


275,075

Total production (average bpd)


278,384


297,591


290,040


260,507










Crude oil


257,937


278,851


281,205


250,632

Other feedstocks


22,492


19,784


10,558


12,305

Total throughput (average bpd):


280,429


298,635


291,763


262,937










Total refining production margin per bbl total throughput


$ 15.68


$ 5.91


$ 18.22


$ 4.20

Total refining operating expenses per bbl total throughput


$ 5.35


$ 4.35


$ 5.53


$ 4.46










Total refining production margin ($ in millions)


$ 404.7


$ 162.2


$ 1,940.1


$ 403.3

Trading & supply and other ($ millions) (3)


(62.4)


(80.1)


(232.7)


(59.6)

Total refining segment adjusted gross margin ($ in millions) (2)


$ 342.3


$ 82.1


$ 1,707.4


$ 343.7










Total crude slate details









Total crude slate: (% based on amount received in period)









WTI crude oil


72.1 %


68.4 %


68.2 %


69.6 %

Gulf Coast Sweet Crude


5.9 %


8.9 %


7.8 %


7.5 %

Local Arkansas crude oil


4.2 %


4.1 %


4.1 %


4.5 %

Other


17.8 %


18.6 %


19.9 %


18.4 %










Crude utilization (% based on nameplate capacity)(6)


85.4 %


92.3 %


93.1 %


83.0 %










Tyler, TX Refinery









Days in period


92


92


365


365

Products manufactured (average bpd):









Gasoline


42,267


30,951


36,847


35,782

Diesel/Jet


32,487


23,606


31,419


27,553

Petrochemicals, LPG, NGLs


1,979


1,823


2,114


1,957

Other


1,771


1,288


1,825


1,503

Total production


78,504


57,668


72,205


66,795

Throughput (average bpd):









Crude oil


72,427


56,301


70,114


65,205

Other feedstocks


7,266


1,822


2,604


1,971

Total throughput


79,693


58,123


72,718


67,176










Tyler refining production margin ($ in millions)


$ 144.6


$ 35.1


$ 586.4


$ 116.6

Per barrel of throughput:









Tyler refining production margin


$ 19.72


$ 6.56


$ 22.09


$ 4.76

Operating expenses (4)


$ 3.64


$ 5.83


$ 5.24


$ 4.16

Crude Slate: (% based on amount received in period)









WTI crude oil


80.8 %


95.1 %


84.7 %


90.8 %

East Texas crude oil


18.0 %


4.9 %


15.0 %


9.0 %

Other


1.2 %


- %


0.3 %


0.2 %










Capture Rate (5)


61.1 %


37.5 %


66.2 %


28.6 %

El Dorado, AR Refinery









Days in period


92


92


365


365

Products manufactured (average bpd):









Gasoline


38,119


43,834


38,738


32,004

Diesel


27,931


32,397


30,334


24,777

Petrochemicals, LPG, NGLs


1,102


1,506


1,255


1,078

Asphalt


7,310


8,083


7,782


6,352

Other


2,347


820


1,200


646

Total production


76,809


86,640


79,309


64,857

Throughput (average bpd):









Crude oil


72,862


79,994


76,806


62,067

Other feedstocks


5,106


7,022


3,646


3,580

Total throughput


77,968


87,016


80,452


65,647

13 |

Refining Segment Selected Financial Information
(continued)


Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2022


2021

As Adjusted (2)


2022


2021

As Adjusted (2)

El Dorado refining production margin ($ in millions)


$ 107.4


$ 25.8


$ 458.2


$ 26.2

Per barrel of throughput:









El Dorado refining production margin


$ 14.97


$ 3.22


$ 15.60


$ 1.09

Operating expenses (4)


$ 4.72


$ 4.13


$ 4.61


$ 4.29

Crude Slate: (% based on amount received in period)









WTI crude oil


64.7 %


43.3 %


55.1 %


49.0 %

Local Arkansas crude oil


14.7 %


14.7 %


15.3 %


18.5 %

Other


20.6 %


42.0 %


29.6 %


32.5 %










Capture Rate (5)


46.4 %


18.4 %


46.8 %


6.6 %

Big Spring, TX Refinery









Days in period


92


92


365


365

Products manufactured (average bpd):









Gasoline


20,605


40,112


30,689


35,640

Diesel/Jet


12,815


27,580


22,125


25,284

Petrochemicals, LPG, NGLs


1,387


3,832


2,942


3,712

Asphalt


1,895


1,509


1,721


1,475

Other


1,887


1,369


1,481


1,404

Total production


38,589


74,402


58,958


67,515

Throughput (average bpd):









Crude oil


35,798


72,030


59,476


68,038

Other feedstocks


3,327


3,547


191


843

Total throughput


39,125


75,577


59,667


68,881










Big Spring refining production margin ($ in millions)


$ 49.7


$ 39.9


$ 420.1


$ 126.3

Per barrel of throughput:









Big Spring refining production margin


$ 13.80


$ 5.73


$ 19.29


$ 5.02

Operating expenses (4)


$ 10.50


$ 3.98


$ 7.48


$ 4.84

Crude Slate: (% based on amount received in period)









WTI crude oil


74.3 %


77.3 %


70.1 %


71.0 %

WTS crude oil


25.7 %


22.7 %


29.9 %


29.0 %










Capture Rate (5)


47.2 %


33.3 %


61.4 %


30.2 %

Krotz Springs, LA Refinery









Days in period


92


92


365


365

Products manufactured (average bpd):









Gasoline


41,073


33,679


34,370


26,170

Diesel/Jet


31,691


28,250


31,576


21,387

Heavy oils


5,323


599


2,418


719

Petrochemicals, LPG, NGLs


6,156


6,595


6,749


5,170

Other


238


9,759


4,458


7,895

Total production


84,481


78,882


79,571


61,341

Throughput (average bpd):









Crude oil


76,850


70,525


74,808


55,321

Other feedstocks


6,793


7,392


4,118


5,912

Total throughput


83,643


77,917


78,926


61,233










Krotz refining production margin ($ in millions)


$ 103.0


$ 61.5


$ 475.5


$ 134.2

Per barrel of throughput:









Krotz Springs refining production margin


$ 13.39


$ 8.58


$ 16.51


$ 6.00

Operating expenses (4)


$ 5.16


$ 3.85


$ 5.25


$ 4.55

Crude Slate: (% based on amount received in period)









WTI Crude


70.3 %


64.7 %


63.4 %


65.3 %

Gulf Coast Sweet Crude


19.6 %


35.3 %


29.8 %


34.3 %

Other


10.1 %


- %


6.8 %


0.4 %










Capture Rate (5)


70.1 %


77.3 %


74.3 %


63.0 %



(1)

Includes sales to other segments which are eliminated in consolidation.

(2)

Adjusted to reflect the retrospective change in accounting policy from LIFO to FIFO for certain inventories.

(3)

Trading and supply activities include the employment of marketing uplift strategies and the execution of risk management programs to capture the physical and financial opportunities that extend from our refining operations.

(4)

Reflects the prior period conforming reclassification adjustment between operating expenses and general and administrative expenses.

(5)

Defined as refining production margin divided by the respective crack spread. See page 17 for crack spread information.

(6)

Crude throughput as % of total nameplate capacity of 302,000 bpd

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

14 |

Logistics Segment Selected Information


Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,



2022


2021


2022


2021



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Gathering & Processing: (average bpd)









Lion Pipeline System:









Crude pipelines (non-gathered)


68,798


80,145


78,519


65,335

Refined products pipelines


35,585


66,632


56,382


48,757

SALA Gathering System


13,136


15,660


15,391


14,460

East Texas Crude Logistics System


25,154


18,499


21,310


22,647

Permian Gathering Assets (1)


191,119


83,353


128,725


80,285

Plains Connection System


234,164


133,281


183,827


124,025

Delaware Gathering Assets: (2)









Natural Gas Gathering and Processing (Mcfd) (3)


60,669


-


60,971


-

Crude Oil Gathering (average bpd)


91,526


-


87,519


-

Water Disposal and Recycling (average bpd)


80,028


-


72,056


-










Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling:









East Texas - Tyler Refinery sales volumes (average bpd) (4)


64,825


55,755


66,058


68,497

Big Spring wholesale marketing throughputs (average
bpd)


58,061


83,385


71,580


78,370

West Texas wholesale marketing throughputs (average
bpd)


10,835


10,007


10,206


10,026

West Texas wholesale marketing margin per barrel


$ 3.62


$ 3.97


$ 4.15


$ 3.72

Terminalling throughputs (average bpd) (5)


127,277


124,476


132,262


138,301



(1)

Formerly known as the Big Spring Gathering System. Excludes volumes that are being temporarily transported via trucks while connectors are under construction.

(2)

2022 volumes include volumes from June 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022.

(3)

Mcfd - average thousand cubic feet per day.

(4)

Excludes jet fuel and petroleum coke.

(5)

Consists of terminalling throughputs at our Tyler, Big Spring, Big Sandy and Mount Pleasant, Texas terminals, El Dorado and North Little Rock, Arkansas terminals and Memphis
and Nashville, Tennessee terminals.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Retail Segment Selected Information


Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,



2022


2021


2022


2021



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Number of stores (end of period)


249


248


249


248

Average number of stores


249


248


249


248

Average number of fuel stores


244


243


244


243

Retail fuel sales (thousands of gallons)


41,523


42,303


170,668


166,959

Average retail gallons sold per average number of fuel stores (in
thousands)


171


174


701


688

Average retail sales price per gallon sold


$ 3.37


$ 3.11


$ 3.76


$ 2.88

Retail fuel margin ($ per gallon) (1)


$ 0.32


$ 0.30


$ 0.33


$ 0.34

Merchandise sales (in millions)


$ 77.4


$ 75.5


$ 314.7


$ 316.4

Merchandise sales per average number of stores (in millions)


$ 0.3


$ 0.3


$ 1.3


$ 1.3

Merchandise margin %


32.1 %


33.6 %


33.3 %


33.2 %



Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,



2022


2021


2022


2021

Same-Store Comparison (2)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)










Change in same-store fuel gallons sold


(1.8) %


3.0 %


2.5 %


(5.3) %

Change in same-store merchandise sales


2.5 %


0.7 %


0.3 %


(1.8) %



(1)

Retail fuel margin represents gross margin on fuel sales in the retail segment, and is calculated as retail fuel sales revenue less retail fuel cost of sales. The retail fuel margin per
gallon calculation is derived by dividing retail fuel margin by the total retail fuel gallons sold for the period.

(2)

Same-store comparisons include period-over-period changes in specified metrics for stores that were in service at both the beginning of the earliest period and the end of the most
recent period used in the comparison.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

15 |

Supplemental Information

Schedule of Selected Segment Financial Data, Pricing Statistics Impacting our
Refining Segment Selected Financial Information and Other Reconciliation of
Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP


Selected Segment Financial Data


Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

$ in millions (unaudited)


Refining


Logistics


Retail


Corporate,

Other and
Eliminations


Consolidated

Net revenues (excluding
intercompany fees and revenues)


$ 4,096.6


$ 164.9


$ 217.2


$ 0.5


$ 4,479.2

Inter-segment fees and revenues


231.8


104.1


-


(335.9)


-

Total revenues


$ 4,328.4


$ 269.0


$ 217.2


$ (335.4)


$ 4,479.2

Cost of sales


4,413.7


203.4


179.2


(344.4)


4,451.9

Gross margin


$ (85.3)


$ 65.6


$ 38.0


$ 9.0


$ 27.3



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

$ in millions (unaudited)


Refining


Logistics


Retail


Corporate,

Other and
Eliminations


Consolidated

Net revenues (excluding
intercompany fees and revenues)


$ 2,820.8


$ 79.5


$ 207.1


$ 0.6


$ 3,108.0

Inter-segment fees and revenues


200.1


110.4


-


(310.5)


-

Total revenues


$ 3,020.9


$ 189.9


$ 207.1


$ (309.9)


$ 3,108.0

Cost of sales


3,053.3


134.1


169.2


(324.0)


3,032.6

Gross margin


$ (32.4)


$ 55.8


$ 37.9


$ 14.1


$ 75.4



Year Ended December 31, 2022

$ in millions (unaudited)


Refining


Logistics


Retail


Corporate,

Other and
Eliminations


Consolidated

Net revenues (excluding
intercompany fees and revenues)


$ 18,730.9


$ 557.0


$ 956.9


$ 1.0


$ 20,245.8

Inter-segment fees and revenues


1,032.1


479.4


-


(1,511.5)


-

Total revenues


$ 19,763.0


$ 1,036.4


$ 956.9


$ (1,510.5)


$ 20,245.8

Cost of sales


19,222.6


787.0


796.3


(1,484.7)


19,321.2

Gross margin


$ 540.4


$ 249.4


$ 160.6


$ (25.8)


$ 924.6



Year Ended December 31, 2021

$ in millions (unaudited)


Refining


Logistics


Retail


Corporate,

Other and
Eliminations


Consolidated

Net revenues (excluding
intercompany fees and revenues)


$ 9,564.9


$ 282.1


$ 797.4


$ 3.8


$ 10,648.2

Inter-segment fees and revenues


702.9


418.8


-


(1,121.7)


-

Total revenues


$ 10,267.8


$ 700.9


$ 797.4


$ (1,117.9)


$ 10,648.2

Cost of sales


10,351.0


484.8


635.6


(1,085.9)


10,385.5

Gross margin


$ (83.2)


$ 216.1


$ 161.8


$ (32.0)


$ 262.7

16 |


Pricing Statistics


Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,

(average for the period presented)


2022


2021


2022


2021










WTI - Cushing crude oil (per barrel)


$ 82.82


$ 77.33


$ 94.62


$ 68.11

WTI - Midland crude oil (per barrel)


$ 82.64


$ 77.82


$ 94.38


$ 68.55

WTS -- Midland crude oil (per barrel)


$ 81.55


$ 76.86


$ 94.29


$ 68.29

LLS (per barrel)


$ 85.47


$ 78.38


$ 96.85


$ 69.60

Brent crude oil (per barrel)


$ 88.63


$ 79.65


$ 99.06


$ 70.96










U.S. Gulf Coast 5-3-2 crack spread (per barrel) (1)


$ 32.25


$ 17.51


$ 33.36


$ 16.62

U.S. Gulf Coast 3-2-1 crack spread (per barrel) (1)


$ 29.27


$ 17.21


$ 31.41


$ 16.62

U.S. Gulf Coast 2-1-1 crack spread (per barrel) (1)


$ 19.11


$ 11.10


$ 22.21


$ 9.53










U.S. Gulf Coast Unleaded Gasoline (per gallon)


$ 2.32


$ 2.22


$ 2.77


$ 2.02

Gulf Coast Ultra low sulfur diesel (per gallon)


$ 3.37


$ 2.32


$ 3.46


$ 2.02

U.S. Gulf Coast high sulfur diesel (per gallon)


$ 2.66


$ 2.05


$ 2.90


$ 1.75

Natural gas (per MMBTU)


$ 6.09


$ 4.84


$ 6.54


$ 3.73

(1)

For our Tyler and El Dorado refineries, we compare our per barrel refining product margin to the Gulf Coast 5-3-2 crack spread consisting of WTI Cushing crude, U.S. Gulf Coast CBOB gasoline and U.S, Gulf Coast Pipeline No. 2 heating oil (ultra low sulfur diesel). For our Big Spring refinery, we compare our per barrel refining margin to the Gulf Coast 3-2-1 crack spread consisting of WTI Cushing crude, Gulf Coast CBOB gasoline and Gulf Coast ultra-low sulfur diesel, and for our Krotz Springs refinery, we compare our per barrel refining margin to the Gulf Coast 2-1-1 crack spread consisting of LLS crude oil, Gulf Coast CBOB gasoline and U.S, Gulf Coast Pipeline No. 2 heating oil (high sulfur diesel). The Tyler refinery's crude oil input is primarily WTI Midland and East Texas, while the El Dorado refinery's crude input is primarily a combination of WTI Midland, local Arkansas and other domestic inland crude oil. The Big Spring refinery's crude oil input is primarily comprised of WTS and WTI Midland. The Krotz Springs refinery's crude oil input is primarily comprised of LLS and WTI Midland.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

17 |

Other Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP

$ in millions (unaudited)











Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,

Reconciliation of gross margin to Refining margin to
Adjusted refining margin


2022


2021

As Adjusted (1)


2022


2021

As Adjusted (1)

Gross margin


$ (85.3)


$ (32.4)


$ 540.4


$ (83.2)

Add back (items included in cost of sales):









Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization)


147.8


123.9


604.7


437.8

Depreciation and amortization


53.5


49.7


205.1


198.7

Refining Margin


$ 116.0


$ 141.2


$ 1,350.2


$ 553.3

Adjusting items, after tax









Net inventory LCM valuation loss (benefit)


(17.1)


8.0


2.0


8.4

Other inventory impact


193.6


(61.6)


331.1


(218.1)

Total unrealized hedging (gain) loss where the hedged
item is not yet recognized in the financial statements


49.8


(5.5)


24.1


7.0

Non-cash change in fair value of S&O Obligation
associated with hedging activities


-


-


-


(6.9)

Total adjusting items


226.3


(59.1)


357.2


(209.6)

Adjusted Refining Margin


$ 342.3


$ 82.1


$ 1,707.4


$ 343.7


(1) Adjusted to reflect the retrospective change in accounting policy from LIFO to FIFO for certain inventories.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Calculation of Net Debt


December 31, 2022


December 31, 2021

Long-term debt - current portion


$ 74.5


$ 92.2

Long-term debt - non-current portion


2,979.2


2,125.8

Total long-term debt


3,053.7


2,218.0

Less: Cash and cash equivalents


841.3


856.5

Net debt - consolidated


2,212.4


1,361.5

Less: DKL net debt


1,653.6


894.7

Net debt, excluding DKL


$ 558.8


$ 466.8


Information about Delek US Holdings, Inc. can be found on its website (www.delekus.com), investor relations webpage (ir.delekus.com), news webpage (www.delekus.com/news) and its Twitter account (@DelekUSHoldings).

18 |

SOURCE Delek US Holdings, Inc.

