Medisafe Announces Key Executive Leadership to Drive Company Momentum into 2023

The company builds off 2022's milestones to level up for the next phase of company growth in industry leading patient engagement solutions.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Medisafe, a leading digital health solutions company specializing in medication engagement, is pleased to announce the addition of several new executive team members to support the company's strategy and goal of enabling a patient-centric approach to medication management.

Medisafe's recent key hires include:

Lynn O'Connor Vos joins Medisafe as Board Chair with over 20 years of experience leading innovation, commercialization and digital expansion for global healthcare services enterprises. Previously serving as CEO of Grey Health Group, Vos has extensive experience consulting health startups and global firms building breakthrough brands and driving growth. Vos currently sits as Board Director for Optimize Rx and Modular Medical and has previously held several Board Director positions for leading healthcare organizations, serving on audit, compensation, nominating, governance and executive committees. Vos is a founding member of Extraordinary Women on Boards (EWOB) and was honored as the Healthcare Businesswomen Association's (HBA) Woman of the Year in 2005.

Stacey Wasserman, Chief Business Officer, brings Medisafe decades of experience at the intersection of healthcare technology, data and AI, building and leading global teams in commercialization, business development and strategy, driving insights and developing solutions for life sciences companies. Previously, Wasserman served as Chief Revenue Officer for BrightInsight and Chief Commercial Officer with Genuity Science.

Lyndi Hirsch joins as Senior Vice President of Strategic Marketing, bringing over 20 years of experience in commercialization and comprehensive expertise in product launches of specialty pharmaceuticals, Direct-to-Patient, Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Marketing, previously serving as Head of Marketing and Communications at AdhereTech and in multiple senior marketing roles with companies including Dermira, Everyday Health, Genentech, Serono (now EMD Serono) and Biogen.

The addition of these key players to the executive team comes off the heels of a rewarding 2022 and will serve as a catalyst of growth as Medisafe strategically expands the company's connected universe and anticipates the next evolution of digital patient engagement.

"We are delighted to welcome these exceptional new additions to the Medisafe team," said Omri Shor, CEO of Medisafe. "Their extensive experience leading and supporting healthcare organizations makes them excellently equipped to strengthen Medisafe's leadership in creating a superior digital first experience. Building from last year's achievements, I look forward to collaborating with this talented team to accelerate Medisafe's success forward."

Key 2022-23 Medisafe milestones:

Kickstarted 2023 by announcing its Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) technology

Seamlessly integrated its platform with Salesforce CRM

Released its Digital Document Exchange feature to support the prior authorization process

Achieved ISO certifications for quality and security management



Medisafe propels the future of digital therapeutics and medication engagement by combining advanced technology and behavior science to reimagine the patient medication journey. Now used by 10M patients worldwide, Medisafe's platform offers a seamless future model of patient support and better health.

"I am incredibly proud of the strategic moves our team has made in the last year to relentlessly drive the Medisafe mission. We are wholly dedicated to leading the digital therapeutics industry forward, but more importantly, serving patients in navigating their medication management journeys safely and effectively," said Shor.

Medisafe will be on site for the Reuter's Pharma USA Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 28-29. To learn more about Medisafe's recent advancements and how we are supporting millions of patients to better manage their medications, stay engaged in their therapy, and create a support system toward living healthier lives, visit www.medisafe.com.

About Medisafe

Medisafe is the leading medication engagement platform that empowers patients to seamlessly manage their treatment journey. By combining advanced technology and behavior science, Medisafe reimagines the treatment journey to guide patients' specific journey needs and drive daily engagement. Its machine learning technology fuels the holistic patient engagement platform to personalize their support needs in a scalable fashion. By integrating existing patient support programs into its platform to extend capabilities, Medisafe is building a seamless future model of patient support and better health. Over 10M registered patients and caregivers rely on Medisafe's platform, delivering double digit results toward improving outcomes. The company manages over two billion medication doses via iOS and Android smartphones and tablets. With an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars and more than 400,000 user reviews, Medisafe helps to create more daily engagement than Facebook or Twitter applications. Medisafe is a HIPAA and GDPR compliant solution and ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 13845 certified.

