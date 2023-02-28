Global Leader in Premium Audio Streaming Services Selects Award-Winning Data-Analytics Platform, TotalSocial for New Service Contract Valued at $365,000

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2023) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a new multiservice PaaS (Platform-as-Service) contract with its flagship data-analytics platform, TotalSocial®. This latest services contract was signed with a leading online audio content company that hosts the largest library of audiobook and podcasts in the world (a wholly owned subsidiary of a NASDAQ issuer with a market capitalization of $1.1 trillion).

This latest data-analytics service agreement is valued at C$365,000 (in addition to existing client agreements and renewals of up to $1,000,000, as previously reported).

This contract will leverage the patented TotalSocial® platform, and its expert data engineering team, for primary brand, audience and competitive intelligence research.

In doing so, the TotalSocial® team will perform two key studies that will deliver deep insights into both brand and audience that will allow the client's business development team to attract new digital advertisers to their leading online audio streaming platform.

The first study will evaluate offline WOM (word-of-mouth) and sentiment data during major industry events and new title launches in 2023. The second focuses on core audience and influencer segments to identify and analyze unique insights that might increase their recommendations. These studies will also identify what content and media channels are most effective for engaging core audiences and influencers for future marketing initiatives.

Audience analysis will focus on the motivations of 'entertainment enthusiasts' and will identify methods to increase their advocacy and recommendations. Key performance indicators (KPI) will validate and corroborate this primary data against historical results within TotalSocial®'s proprietary ten-year database. Key metrics include the volume, sentiment, and recommendations of on and offline social activity, along with total downloads, frequency, as well as recent trials and full-service subscription activity.

The studies will also collect, analyze, and measure offline and online word of mouth data on the most relevant and trending titles and then correlate this data with digital marketing activity to evaluate performance and ROI versus third-party contractor norms.

The overarching goal of these studies is to support the client's sales departments by delivering a roadmap to new revenue growth for its top advertisers and channel partners and for marketing optimization for future industry events and social campaigns.

TotalSocial® collects and correlates online and offline data to be analyzed and/or actioned via a mix of award-winning products and services (i.e., Scoreboard, Deep Diagnostics, Predictive Analytics and TotalInfluence for data-driven marketing). TotalSocial® is a preferred data analytics provider for the media sector due to its consistent ability to deliver actionable metrics for maximizing advertising revenues.

Chief Commercial Officer Steven Brown reports, "We are thrilled to support one of the largest digital audio content brands in the world as their preferred data-analytics provider. This latest contract was secured from our unique ability to collect and analyze the key metrics that drive users to interact and incite quality engagement. TotalSocial® has consistently provided this client with high quality insights that have developed core programming while growing user base and maximizing retention and usage."

DGTL Holdings Inc.

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and develops digital media software platforms and managed services companies. DGTL (i.e., Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating enterprise level PaaS (platform-as-a service) companies and is targeting new M&A within the sectors of social, mobile, gaming and streaming. DGTL's vision is to build a full-service digital media conglomerate. DGTL is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as "DGTL", the OTC exchange as "DGTHF", and the FSE as "D0G". For more information, visit: www.dgtlinc.com.

Engagement Labs

Wholly owned subsidiary, Engagement Labs is an award-winning data and analytics PaaS (platform-as-a-service) that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands. Flagship brand, TotalSocial® focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics. TotalSocial® has a proprietary ten-year database of unique brand, industry, and competitive intelligence, matched with its patented predictive analytics that uses artificial intelligence to reveal key metrics that increases marketing ROI. TotalSocial® is expanding offerings to a full-service social content, analytics, and distribution-based management platform. To learn more visit https://dgtlinc.com/technology/social-media-analytics.

