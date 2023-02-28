Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2023) - Decade Resources Ltd (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade") reports that a 5 year drill permit has been received from the BC Ministry of Mines for an exploration program on the Red Cliff property located in the "Golden Triangle" area. Decade owns a 65 % interest in the project and is the project manager. Exploration to date indicates that the Red Cliff property hosts a large mineralized system that has been traced for several kilometres. Drilling will be aimed at: checking for extensions of the copper rich Red Cliff zone as well as extending the Montrose gold-copper zone. Over 1 kilometre of strike length that is overburden obscured has not been tested between the 2 zones, in addition the zones remain open to depths beyond 600 m.

To date, gold bearing mineralization has been identified over 2 km of strike length with the Red Cliff zone to the south and the Montrose zone to the north. The Montrose, Lower Montrose and Waterpump zones are considered to be one zone that has been displaced by faulting. Also, within the Montrose zone, faulting appears to have resulted in repeat sections of mineralization. As well, there appears to be a wide mineralized splay that strikes SW from the main Montrose zone, resulting in wide target areas that are gold bearing over 50 m of width. From the Waterpump zone to the north end of the identified Montrose zone, mineralization extends to over 600 m of strike length and at least 600 m of depth and is open along strike and depth. It extends from the ridge top hosting the Montrose zone at 725 m elevation to 125m elevation as shown by DDDH-12-11. Width of the gold bearing zone varies from 5 to 40 m with an average of 22 m.

The geological and surface sampling work carried out in historic exploration indicates that the mineralization within the Montrose area is complex and may consist of several zones within a wide interval of altered rocks. It is associated with a zone of latite intrusives that have highly altered the adjoining country rock so that contacts are obscure. Fine grained pyrite is present throughout the mineralized zones in amounts from 1-10 %. Later veining within the intrusive and contact areas consists of zones of sphalerite-galena-minor chalcopyrite veinlets. Fine visible gold is commonly noted in these veinlets. A later stage of chalcopyrite-pyrite -quartz veins are present along the west side of the mineralized zone. Coarse visible gold is commonly present in the later mineralization. The Montrose zone is an north-south trending zone that has cross-cutting veins from to 2 m to 5 wide that trend east-west for at least 25 metres into the wall zones. Within the Lower Montrose portion of the Montrose, massive sulphide veins up to 2.5 m wide had reported assays up to 270 g/t gold while 25 m east, sampling had shown assays up to 49 g/t gold over 0.5 m. This is historic sampling which has not been verified by the Company. It is used for reference purposes.

Drilling in 2023 will be aimed at defining zones of near surface high grade gold-copper for a potential 10,000 tonne bulk test in the Upper Montrose area. Drilling will further test the area of drill shown below:

DDH No. From (m) To (m) Width (m) Gold g/t DDH-2009-1 41.16 56.40 15.24 11.55 DDH-2009-2 93.9 106.1 15.24 8.9 DDH-2010-27 45.12 58.54 13.41 8.19 DDH-2010-28 57.16 75.61 18.45 49.2

Drilling will also test at depth around DDH-2017-5 on the Upper Montrose zone with 2017 drilling assays shown below:

DDH No. From To Width Gold g/t DDH-2017-5 311.28 315.40 4.12 19.9

At the south end of the large mineralized system on the Red Cliff portion, previous drill results are summarized that need follow up as follows:

DDH No. From To Width Gold g/t RC-2010-1 76.98 81.40 4.42 21.94 RC-2010-2 66.92 74.24 7.32 13.10

Due to the low elevations on the project, the Company plans to start in late April or early May. The Company will be finalizing the work program with its joint venture partner in the next few weeks.

Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca which is presently being updated. For investor information please call 250-636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

