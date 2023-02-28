ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) ("Perficient"), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world's largest enterprises and biggest brands, today reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022:

Revenues increased 8% to $232.6 million from $214.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021;

Net income increased to $26.5 million from $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to the loss from extinguishment of debt of $28.7 million in prior year;

GAAP earnings per share results on a fully diluted basis increased 469% to $0.74 from $0.13 in the fourth quarter of 2021;

Adjusted earnings per share results (a non-GAAP measure; see attached schedule, which reconciles to GAAP earnings per share) on a fully diluted basis increased 14% to $1.14 from $1.00 in the fourth quarter of 2021; and

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure; see attached schedule, which reconciles to GAAP net income) increased 14% to $54.3 million from $47.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

For the year ended December 31, 2022:

Revenues increased 19% to $905.1 million from $761.0 million in 2021;

Net income increased 100% to $104.4 million from $52.1 million in 2021, primarily as a result of higher revenues, lower costs as a percent of revenues, lower interest expense and the loss from extinguishment of debt of $29.0 million in the prior year;

GAAP earnings per share results on a fully diluted basis increased 93% to $2.90 from $1.50 in 2021;

Adjusted earnings per share results (a non-GAAP measure; see attached schedule, which reconciles to GAAP earnings per share) on a fully diluted basis increased 22% to $4.28 from $3.50 in 2021; and

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure; see attached schedule, which reconciles to GAAP net income) increased 26% to $205.8 million from $162.9 million in 2021.

" The fourth quarter capped another year of solid growth and increasing profitability for Perficient," said Jeffrey Davis, chairman and CEO. " The world's largest enterprises and biggest brands continue to advise that our fully integrated delivery model that seamlessly blends great global talent and depth in North America, Latin America, and India is unique in the marketplace and exactly what they require. Perficient is as well-regarded and well-positioned as we've ever been, and we're confident that 2023 will prove to be another year of strong revenue and earnings growth."

Other Highlights

Among other recent achievements, Perficient:

Was named the 2022 Informatica Cloud Modernization Partner of the Year, recognizing Perficient's excellence and commitment to delivering high-impact Informatica cloud solutions;

Received three eHealthcare Awards for empowering leading healthcare providers to reach their customers with engaging, effective, and scalable digital experiences;

For the second year in a row, was recognized by Modern Healthcare as the fourth-largest healthcare IT consulting firm based on revenue and the number of health information technology contracts and consultants;

Announced the launch of two national training bootcamps as part of Perficient Bright Paths, a program designed to advance STEM education and career opportunities for underrepresented constituencies and communities;

Was featured in Forrester's Salesforce Consulting Services Landscape report on how partners help accelerate time to value, reimagine business models and processes, and manage organizational change for maximum results; and

Was named a 2023 Best Place to Work by the St. Louis Business Journal and a 2022 Top Workplace by the Detroit Free Press, the Dallas Morning News, and the Orange County Register, adding to recent best workplace distinctions awarded in St. Louis, Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis, and Southern California.

Business Outlook

The following statements are based on current expectations. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. See "Safe Harbor Statement" below.

Perficient expects its first quarter 2023 revenue to be in the range of $227 million to $233 million. First quarter GAAP earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.67 to $0.73. First quarter adjusted earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure; see attached schedule which reconciles to GAAP earnings per share guidance) is expected to be in the range of $1.01 to $1.06.

Perficient is providing its full year 2023 revenue guidance in the range of $945 million to $985 million, 2023 GAAP earnings per share guidance in the range of $3.24 to $3.40 and 2023 adjusted earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure; see attached schedule which reconciles to GAAP earnings per share guidance) guidance in the range of $4.60 to $4.75.

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers' expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world's largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2023. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management's current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and other securities filings, and the following:

(1) the possibility that our actual results do not meet the projections and guidance contained in this news release; (2) the impact of the general economy and economic and political uncertainty on our business; (3) risks associated with potential changes to federal, state, local and foreign laws, regulations, and policies; (4) risks associated with the operation of our business generally, including: a. client demand for our services and solutions; b. effectively competing in a highly competitive market; c. risks from international operations including fluctuations in exchange rates; d. adapting to changes in technologies and offerings; e. the impact of the health emergencies and pandemics on our business which may amplify certain of the other factors contained herein; f. obtaining favorable pricing to reflect services provided; g. risk of loss of one or more significant software vendors; h. maintaining a balance of our supply of skills and resources with client demand; i. changes to immigration policies; j. protecting our clients' and our data and information; k. changes to tax levels, audits, investigations, tax laws or their interpretation; l. making appropriate estimates and assumptions in connection with preparing our consolidated financial statements; and m. maintaining effective internal controls; (5) risks associated with managing growth organically and through acquisitions; (6) risks associated with servicing our debt, the potential impact on the value of our common stock from the conditional conversion features of our debt and the associated convertible note hedge transactions; (7) legal liabilities, including intellectual property protection and infringement or the disclosure of personally identifiable information; and (8) the risks detailed from time to time within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. This cautionary statement is provided pursuant to Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this release are made only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, even if new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Perficient, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share information) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Services excluding reimbursable expenses $ 228,806 $ 210,253 $ 893,050 $ 748,045 Reimbursable expenses 2,874 3,545 9,371 10,677 Total services 231,680 213,798 902,421 758,722 Software and hardware 919 932 2,641 2,305 Total revenues 232,599 214,730 905,062 761,027 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately below) Cost of services 138,419 128,715 543,060 459,414 Stock compensation 2,588 2,596 9,643 9,399 Total cost of revenues 141,007 131,311 552,703 468,813 Selling, general and administrative 39,831 38,297 156,197 138,758 Stock compensation 3,913 3,403 14,931 13,661 Total selling, general and administrative 43,744 41,700 171,128 152,419 Depreciation 2,285 1,716 8,518 6,398 Amortization 6,454 5,751 24,518 23,453 Acquisition costs 1,145 2,482 3,653 3,814 Adjustment to fair value of contingent consideration 618 152 267 198 Income from operations 37,346 31,618 144,275 105,932 Net interest expense 846 3,908 3,154 14,052 Loss on debt extinguishment - 28,746 - 28,996 Net other (income) expense (246 ) 167 160 401 Income (loss) before income taxes 36,746 (1,203 ) 140,961 62,483 Income tax provision (benefit) 10,287 (5,732 ) 36,569 10,392 Net income $ 26,459 $ 4,529 $ 104,392 $ 52,091 Basic net income per share $ 0.78 $ 0.14 $ 3.08 $ 1.62 Diluted net income per share $ 0.74 $ 0.13 $ 2.90 $ 1.50 Shares used in computing basic net income per share 33,856 33,027 33,869 32,202 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share 36,636 35,902 36,731 34,670 Net income used in computing diluted net income per share $ 27,008 $ 4,529 $ 106,653 $ 52,091

Perficient, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,130 $ 24,410 Accounts receivable, net 202,298 177,602 Prepaid expenses 6,432 5,400 Other current assets 16,756 7,296 Total current assets 255,616 214,708 Property and equipment, net 17,970 14,747 Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,088 33,353 Goodwill 565,161 515,229 Intangible assets, net 88,937 81,277 Other non-current assets 41,116 23,258 Total assets $ 995,888 $ 882,572 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 24,351 $ 26,074 Other current liabilities 104,780 93,877 Total current liabilities 129,131 119,951 Long-term debt, net 394,587 326,126 Operating lease liabilities 18,528 23,898 Other non-current liabilities 43,515 47,832 Total liabilities $ 585,761 $ 517,807 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock $ - $ - Common stock 53 53 Additional paid-in capital 403,866 423,235 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,519 ) (5,843 ) Treasury stock (354,536 ) (324,412 ) Retained earnings 378,263 271,732 Total stockholders' equity 410,127 364,765 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 995,888 $ 882,572

Perficient, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Net income $ 104,392 $ 52,091 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations 51,484 78,951 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions (37,808 ) (46,126 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 118,068 84,916 Net cash used in investing activities (81,750 ) (119,052 ) Net cash used in financing activities (29,078 ) (23,839 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents (1,520 ) (819 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents 5,720 (58,794 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 24,410 83,204 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 30,130 $ 24,410

See the Company's Form 10-K for the full consolidated statements of cash flows.

About Non-GAAP Financial Information

This news release includes non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), please see the section entitled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the accompanying tables entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures."

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Perficient provides non-GAAP financial measures for adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock compensation, loss on extinguishment of debt, acquisition costs, adjustment to fair value of contingent consideration and other acquisition adjustments), adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share data as supplemental information regarding Perficient's business performance. Perficient believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide investors with a better understanding of Perficient's past financial performance and future results. Perficient's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when it internally evaluates the performance of Perficient's business and makes operating decisions, including internal operating budgeting, performance measurement, and the calculation of bonuses and discretionary compensation. Management excludes stock-based compensation related to restricted stock awards, the amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs related to convertible senior notes, loss on extinguishment of debt, acquisition costs, adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration, other acquisition adjustments, net other income and expense, the impact of other infrequent or unusual transactions, and income tax effects of the foregoing, when making operational decisions.

Perficient believes that providing the non-GAAP financial measures to its investors is useful because it allows investors to evaluate Perficient's performance using the same methodology and information used by Perficient's management. Specifically, adjusted net income is used by management primarily to review business performance and determine performance-based incentive compensation for executives and other employees. Management uses adjusted EBITDA to measure operating profitability, evaluate trends, and make strategic business decisions.

Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations because they do not include all of the expenses included under GAAP and because they involve the exercise of discretionary judgment as to which charges are excluded from the non-GAAP financial measure. However, Perficient's management compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share. In addition, some items that are excluded from adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share can have a material impact on cash. Management compensates for these limitations by evaluating the non-GAAP measure together with the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Perficient has historically provided non-GAAP financial measures to the investment community as a supplement to its GAAP results to enable investors to evaluate Perficient's business performance in the way that management does. Perficient's definition may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts.

The non-GAAP adjustments, and the basis for excluding them, are outlined below:

Amortization

Perficient has incurred expense on amortization of intangible assets primarily related to various acquisitions. Management excludes these items for the purposes of calculating adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share. Perficient believes that eliminating this expense from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because the amortization of intangible assets can be inconsistent in amount and frequency, and is significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of Perficient's acquisition transactions, which also vary substantially in frequency from period to period.

Acquisition Costs

Perficient incurs transaction costs related to merger and acquisition-related activities which are expensed in its GAAP financial statements. Management excludes these items for the purposes of calculating adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share. Perficient believes that excluding these expenses from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because these are expenses associated with each transaction and are inconsistent in amount and frequency causing comparison of current and historical financial results to be difficult.

Adjustment to Fair Value of Contingent Consideration

Perficient is required to remeasure its contingent consideration liability related to acquisitions each reporting period until the contingency is settled. Any changes in fair value are recognized in earnings. Management excludes these items for the purposes of calculating adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share. Perficient believes that excluding these adjustments from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because they are related to acquisitions and are inconsistent in amount and frequency from period to period.

Amortization of Debt Discount and Debt Issuance Costs

On November 9, 2021, Perficient issued $380.0 million aggregate principal amount of 0.125% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026, on August 14, 2020, Perficient issued $230.0 million aggregate principal amount of 1.250% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025, and on September 11, 2018, Perficient issued $143.8 million aggregate principal amount of 2.375% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (the "2026 Notes," "2025 Notes," and "2023 Notes," respectively, and collectively, the "Notes") in private placements to qualified institutional purchasers. In accordance with accounting for debt with conversions and other options prior to the adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2020-06, Debt-Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging - Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40) ("ASU 2020-06"), Perficient bifurcated the principal amount of the Notes into liability and equity components. The resulting debt discounts were amortized to interest expense over the period from the issuance dates through the respective contractual maturity dates. Upon adoption of ASU 2020-06 on January 1, 2022, Perficient no longer records amortization of debt discount as a result of accounting for the convertible debt instrument as a single liability measured at its amortized cost. Issuance costs attributable to the Notes, in addition to issuance costs related to Perficient's credit agreement, are being amortized to interest expense over their respective terms. Perficient believes that excluding these non-cash expenses from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because the expenses are not reflective of Perficient's business performance.

Loss on Extinguishment of Debt

Perficient repurchased its remaining outstanding 2023 Notes and partially repurchased its 2025 Notes in 2021, which resulted in a loss on extinguishment of debt. Perficient believes that excluding this loss from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because the expenses are not reflective of Perficient's business performance.

Foreign Exchange Loss (Gain)

Non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses, inclusive of gains and losses on related foreign exchange forward contracts not designated as hedging instruments for accounting purposes, are reported in net other expense (income) in our consolidated statements of operations. As our operations expand into countries outside of the United States, foreign exchange gains and losses have and will become increasingly material. Perficient believes that excluding these gains and losses from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because foreign exchange gains and losses will vary as the underlying currencies fluctuate, which makes it difficult to compare current and historical results.

Stock Compensation

Perficient incurs stock-based compensation expense under Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification Topic 718, Compensation - Stock Compensation. Perficient excludes stock-based compensation expense and the related tax effects for the purposes of calculating adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share because stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense, which Perficient believes is not reflective of its business performance. The nature of stock-based compensation expense also makes it very difficult to estimate prospectively, since the expense will vary with changes in the stock price and market conditions at the time of new grants, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and different award types, making the comparison of current results with forward-looking guidance potentially difficult for investors to interpret. The tax effects of stock-based compensation expense may also vary significantly from period to period, without any change in underlying operational performance, thereby obscuring the underlying profitability of operations relative to prior periods. Perficient believes that non-GAAP measures of profitability, which exclude stock-based compensation, are widely used by analysts and investors.

Dilution Offset from Convertible Note Hedge Transactions

It is Perficient's current intent to settle conversions of the Notes through combination settlement, which involves repayment of the principal portion in cash and any excess of the conversion value over the principal amount in shares of our common stock. Perficient excludes the shares that are issuable upon conversions of the Notes because Perficient expects that the dilution from such shares will be offset by the convertible note hedge transactions entered into in November 2021, August 2020, and September 2018 in connection with the issuance of the Notes.

Perficient, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP Net Income $ 26,459 $ 4,529 $ 104,392 $ 52,091 Adjustments: Income tax provision (benefit) 10,287 (5,732 ) 36,569 10,392 Amortization 6,454 5,751 24,518 23,453 Acquisition costs 1,145 2,482 3,653 3,814 Adjustment to fair value of contingent consideration 618 152 267 198 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 609 3,330 2,431 11,014 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 28,746 - 28,996 Foreign exchange loss and other (230 ) 167 197 424 Stock compensation 6,501 5,999 24,574 23,060 Adjusted Net Income Before Tax 51,843 45,424 196,601 153,442 Adjusted income tax (1) 12,961 10,811 49,917 37,593 Adjusted Net Income $ 38,882 $ 34,613 $ 146,684 $ 115,849 GAAP Earnings Per Share (diluted) $ 0.74 $ 0.13 $ 2.90 $ 1.50 Adjusted Earnings Per Share (diluted) $ 1.14 $ 1.00 $ 4.28 $ 3.50 Shares used in computing GAAP Earnings Per Share (diluted) 36,636 35,902 36,731 34,670 Dilution offset from convertible note hedge transactions (2,395 ) (1,383 ) (2,422 ) (1,564 ) Shares used in computing Adjusted Earnings Per Share (diluted) 34,241 34,519 34,309 33,106 Net income used in computing GAAP Earnings Per Share (diluted) $ 27,008 $ 4,529 $ 106,653 $ 52,091

(1) The estimated adjusted effective tax rate of 25.0% and 23.8% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and 25.4% and 24.5% for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, has been used to calculate the provision for income taxes for non-GAAP purposes.

Perficient, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP Net Income $ 26,459 $ 4,529 $ 104,392 $ 52,091 Adjustments: Income tax provision (benefit) 10,287 (5,732 ) 36,569 10,392 Net interest expense 846 3,908 3,154 14,052 Net other (income) expense (246 ) 167 160 401 Depreciation 2,285 1,716 8,518 6,398 Amortization 6,454 5,751 24,518 23,453 Acquisition costs 1,145 2,482 3,653 3,814 Adjustment to fair value of contingent consideration 618 152 267 198 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 28,746 - 28,996 Stock compensation 6,501 5,999 24,574 23,060 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 54,349 $ 47,718 $ 205,805 $ 162,855

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP performance measure and is not intended to be a performance measure that should be regarded as an alternative to or more meaningful than either GAAP operating income or GAAP net income. Adjusted EBITDA measures presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Perficient, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) Q1 2023 Full Year 2023 Low end of

adjusted goal High end of

adjusted goal Low end of

adjusted goal High end of

adjusted goal GAAP EPS $ 0.67 $ 0.73 $ 3.24 $ 3.40 Non-GAAP adjustment (1): Non-GAAP reconciling items 0.43 0.43 1.69 1.70 Tax effect of reconciling items (0.09 ) (0.10 ) (0.33 ) (0.35 ) Adjusted EPS $ 1.01 $ 1.06 $ 4.60 $ 4.75

(1) Non-GAAP adjustment represents the impact of amortization expense, stock compensation, amortization of debt issuance costs, foreign exchange gains and losses, acquisition costs and adjustments to fair value of contingent consideration, net of the tax effect of these adjustments, divided by adjusted fully diluted shares. Upon adoption of ASU 2020-06, Debt-Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging - Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40) on January 1, 2022, Perficient no longer records amortization of debt discount as a result of accounting for the convertible debt instrument as a single liability measured at its amortized cost. Perficient currently expects its Q1 2023 and full year 2023 GAAP effective income tax rate to be approximately 26% and 27%, respectively. Perficient currently expects its Q1 2023 and full year 2023 estimated adjusted effective income tax rate to be approximately 26%. Perficient's estimates of GAAP and adjusted fully diluted shares for 2023 are included in the following table. These estimates could be affected by share repurchases, shares issued in conjunction with future acquisitions, changes in share price and the potential impact from the conditional conversion features of our debt.

(in millions) Q1 2023 Full Year 2023 GAAP Fully Diluted Shares (2) 36.7 36.7 Non-GAAP adjustment (3): Dilution offset from convertible note hedge transactions (2.4 ) (2.4 ) Adjusted Fully Diluted Shares 34.3 34.3

(2) Upon adoption of ASU 2020-06, Debt-Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging - Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40) on January 1, 2022, Perficient prospectively utilizes the if-converted method to calculate the impact of convertible instruments on GAAP diluted earnings per share. (3) Non-GAAP adjustment represents the exclusion of shares that are issuable upon conversion of our convertible notes due to the expectation that shares relating to the principal amount of our convertible notes will be paid in cash and any excess will be offset by the convertible note hedge transactions entered into in August 2020 and November 2021.

