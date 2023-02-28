MATTOON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) (the "Company" or "Consolidated"), a top 10 fiber provider in the U.S., today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.
"We gained strong momentum with our Fidium consumer broadband services during 2022 as we added 40,100 fiber subscribers1, more than double the prior year, and grew consumer fiber broadband revenue 37%1," said Bob Udell, chief executive officer at Consolidated Communications. "Our team delivered another big build year with more than 400,000 fiber upgrades and the achievement of 1 million total fiber locations."
"We will continue to drive penetrations and refine our go-to-market strategy as we deliver a superior fiber service and an industry-leading customer experience. With a newly aligned leadership team and fiber reaching almost 40% of our base, we are accelerating our growth plans across consumer, commercial and carrier during 2023, setting the Company up for year over year revenue and EBITDA growth in 2024."
1 Normalized for the divestitures of the Company's Ohio and Kansas assets, where applicable, which closed on Jan. 31, 2022 and Nov. 30, 2022, respectively. Refer to the tables contained in this press release for a reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Results (compared to fourth quarter 2021 where applicable)
- Revenue totaled $296.0 million, down 7.1%.
- Revenue normalized totaled $288.3 million, down 5.2%1; Consumer fiber revenue was $24.0 million, up approximately 49%, up 51% normalized1, driven by strong operating metrics including 10,600 consumer fiber net adds1 and increased ARPU of 4.5%.
- Commercial data services revenue was $56.7 million, down 1.4%; up 1.3% normalized1.
- Carrier data-transport revenue was $33.8 million, up 3.3%; up 3.7% normalized1.
- Subsidy revenue was $13.1 million, a decrease of $4.6 million, primarily reflecting CAF II step down and transition to the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund ("RDOF") partly offset by the recognition of Texas High Cost Fund settlements related to prior years.
- Other products and services revenue was $2.0 million, a decrease of $5.8 million, largely due to lower recognition of public private partnership construction projects.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $101.7 million.
- Total committed capital expenditures were $124.3 million driven by 60,700 fiber passings added and the timing of construction and CPE inventory purchases.
- Extended the maturity of $250 million revolving credit facility from 2025 to 2027, subject to springing maturity, and enhanced financial flexibility under the revolver.
Operating expenses increased $4.7 million versus the prior year primarily due to marketing and advertising expenses related to higher professional fees for customer service and process improvement initiatives, as well as severance costs. These higher expenses were partly offset by lower video programming expenses and the divestiture of the Kansas City operations on Nov. 30.
Net interest expense was $33.2 million, a decrease of $4.9 million versus the prior year, primarily as a result of non-cash interest of $7.3 million in 2021 on the Searchlight note, which was converted to perpetual preferred stock in conjunction with the second stage closing of its investment in December 2021, partly offset by higher interest on the term loan. Notwithstanding the heightened interest rate environment, the Company is well positioned with 77% of its total debt at a fixed rate through July 2023, and 53% fixed thereafter. As of Dec. 31, 2022, the weighted average cost of debt was 6.48%.
Cash distributions from the Company's wireless partnerships totaled $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $9.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to timing of the close of the sale of the partnerships, coupled with Verizon's accelerated capital investments which impacted the Company's fourth quarter distributions.
Loss from continuing operations was ($40.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to income from continuing operations of $7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net loss per share from continuing operations was ($0.46) in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to income per share from continuing operations of $0.05 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share excludes certain items as outlined in the table provided in this release. Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share from continuing operations was ($0.17) compared to $0.06 in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Full-Year 2022 Results (compared to full-year 2021 where applicable)
- Revenue totaled $1.19 billion, down 7.1%.
- Revenue normalized totaled $1.15 billion, down 6.3%.
- Consumer fiber revenue was $82.0 million, up approximately 35%, up 37% normalized1, driven by strong operating metrics, including 40,100 consumer fiber net adds1 and increased ARPU of 2.1%.
- Commercial data services revenue was $228.5 million, down 0.2%; up 1.4% normalized1.
- Carrier data-transport revenue was $137.4 million, up 3.0%; up 0.7% normalized1.
- Subsidy revenue was $33.4 million, a decrease of $36.4 million, primarily reflecting the previously discussed CAF II step down and transition to RDOF, partly offset by the recognition of Texas High Cost Fund settlements related to prior years.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $413.6 million.
- Total committed capital expenditures were $601.1 million.
Executive Management Team Realignment
The Company recently added three highly talented industry executives, including: Gaurav Juneja, president of consumer; Dan Stoll, president of commercial and carrier; and Fred Graffam, CFO. They collectively have decades of telecom experience at major service providers, as well as substantial experience leveraging fiber investments and driving market penetration which will help advance the Company's strategy and return to growth.
Asset and Investment Sales
On Nov. 30, 2022, Consolidated completed the sale of its Kansas City assets for gross cash proceeds of $82 million, which will be invested in the business and used to support the Company's FttP broadband growth plan. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recognized an additional loss on sale of $16.8 million as a result of purchase price adjustments and an increase in net assets held for sale and estimated selling costs during the period.
The Company continues to actively review its portfolio for further monetization opportunities in support of its growth plan. Collectively during 2022, the Company closed on asset sales in excess of $600 million.
Capital Structure
On Nov. 22, 2022, the Company extended the maturity of its $250 million revolving credit facility (the "Revolver") from 2025 to 2027, subject to springing maturity, and enhanced its financial flexibility under the Revolver. As a result, the Company has no maturities until 2027.
As of Dec. 31, 2022, the Company maintained liquidity with cash and short-term investments of approximately $414 million and $225 million of available borrowing capacity on the revolving credit facility, subject to certain covenants. The net leverage ratio for the trailing 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2022, was 4.18x.
2023 Outlook
The Company's 2023 outlook includes another inflection point with nearly half of its service area being FttP by year end, which provides a significant addressable market opportunity to drive revenue and EBITDA growth in 2024.
Consolidated Communications is providing the following outlook for the full-year 2023.
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of $310 million to $330 million.
- Capital expenditures are expected to be in a range of $425 million to $445 million.
- Cash interest expense is expected to be in a range of $145 million to $155 million.
- Cash income taxes are expected to be below $10 million.
The Company's Adjusted EBITDA guidance as compared to 2022 includes the impact of approximately $50 million resulting from 2022 asset sales including Kansas and the wireless partnerships, an expected $20 million reduction in legacy voice, approximately $10 million for fiber-to-the-tower contract pricing step downs in the carrier business, as well as increased marketing and sales expenses.
Fred Graffam, chief financial officer, commented, "With over $400 million of cash on our balance sheet at year end, coupled with availability under our $250 million Revolver, we are well positioned to continued executing on our fiber expansion and growth plan."
Conference Call Information
Consolidated's fourth quarter earnings conference call will be webcast today at 8:30 am ET. The webcast and materials will be available on Consolidated's Investor Relations website at http://ir.consolidated.com. The live conference call dial-in number for analysts and investors is 888-440-5977, conference ID 8956400. A replay of the webcast, together with a transcript thereof, will be available on the website following the earnings conference call.
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the most reliable fiber communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning more than 57,865 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release, as well as the conference call, includes disclosures regarding "EBITDA," "adjusted EBITDA," "total net debt to last 12 month adjusted EBITDA ratio" or "Net debt leverage ratio," "adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share," and "Normalized revenue," all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, they should not be construed as alternatives to net cash from operating or investing activities, cash and cash equivalents, cash flows from operations, net income or net income per share as defined by GAAP and are not, on their own, necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, not all companies use identical calculations, and the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP is included in the tables that follow.
Adjusted EBITDA is comprised of EBITDA, adjusted for certain items as permitted or required by the lenders under our credit agreement in place at the end of each quarter in the periods presented. The tables that follow include an explanation of how adjusted EBITDA is calculated for each of the periods presented with the reconciliation to net income (loss) from continuing operations. EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from continuing operations before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization on a historical basis.
We present adjusted EBITDA for several reasons. Management believes adjusted EBITDA is useful as a means to evaluate our ability to fund our estimated uses of cash (including interest on our debt). In addition, we have presented adjusted EBITDA to investors in the past because it is frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry, and management believes presenting it here provides a measure of consistency in our financial reporting. Adjusted EBITDA, referred to as Available Cash in our credit agreement, is also a component of the restrictive covenants and financial ratios contained in our credit agreement that requires us to maintain compliance with these covenants and limit certain activities, such as our ability to incur debt. The definitions in these covenants and ratios are based on Adjusted EBITDA after giving effect to specified charges. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA provides our board of directors with meaningful information, with other data, assumptions and considerations, to measure our ability to service and repay debt. We present the related "total net debt to last 12 month adjusted EBITDA ratio" or "Net debt leverage ratio" principally to help investors understand how we measure leverage and facilitate comparisons by investors, security analysts and others. Total net debt is defined as the current and long-term portions of debt and finance lease obligations less cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, deferred debt issuance costs and discounts on debt. Our Net debt leverage ratio differs in certain respects from the similar ratio used in our credit agreement or against comparable measures of certain other companies in our industry. These measures differ in certain respects from the ratios used in our senior notes indenture.
These non-GAAP financial measures have certain shortcomings. In particular, Adjusted EBITDA does not represent the residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, since items such as debt repayment and interest payments are not deducted from such measure. In addition, the ratio of total net debt to last 12-month adjusted EBITDA is subject to the risk that we may not be able to use the cash on the balance sheet to reduce our debt on a dollar-for-dollar basis. Management believes this ratio is useful as a means to evaluate our ability to incur additional indebtedness in the future.
We present the non-GAAP measure "adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share" because our net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share are regularly affected by items that occur at irregular intervals or are non-cash items. We believe that disclosing these measures assists investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating both our company over time and the relative performance of the companies in our industry.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this communication are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect, among other things, our current expectations, plans, strategies, and anticipated financial results, including year over year revenue and EBITDA growth in 2024. There are a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include a number of factors related to our business, including the uncertainties relating to the impact of public health threats, including the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, on the Company's business, results of operations, cash flows and stock price; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the strategic investment from Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. or our refinancing of outstanding debt, including our senior secured credit facilities; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or its directors; economic and financial market conditions generally and economic conditions in our service areas; various risks to the price and volatility of our common stock; changes in the valuation of pension plan assets; the substantial amount of debt and our ability to repay or refinance it or incur additional debt in the future; our need for a significant amount of cash to service and repay the debt restrictions contained in our debt agreements that limit the discretion of management in operating the business; our need for substantial capital expenditures for our operations; regulatory changes, including changes to subsidies, our need for continued receipt of support from various funds established under federal and state laws, such as network access and subsidies; rapid development and introduction of new technologies; intense competition in the telecommunications industry; shifts in our product mix; risks associated with our possible pursuit of or failure to consummate acquisitions or dispositions; disruptions in our networks and infrastructure; cyber-attacks, information or security breaches or technology failure of ours or of a third party; losses of large customers or government contracts; risks associated with the rights-of-way for the network; disruptions in the relationship with third party vendors or our ability to obtain necessary hardware, software and operational support from third party venders; losses of key management personnel and our ability to attract and retain highly qualified management and personnel in the future; our ability to enter into new, or renew existing, collective bargaining agreements with our employees; changes in the extensive governmental legislation and regulations governing telecommunications providers and the provision of telecommunications services; new or changing tax laws or regulations; telecommunications carriers disputing and/or avoiding their obligations to pay network access charges for use of our network; high costs of regulatory compliance; increasing video content costs; the competitive impact of legislation and regulatory changes in the telecommunications industry; liability and compliance costs regarding environmental regulations and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives; risks associated with discontinuing paying dividends on our common stock; and the potential for the rights of our series A preferred stock to negatively impact our cash flow. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Many of these circumstances are beyond our ability to control or predict. Moreover, forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions on our part. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "should," "may," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries to be different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements that appear throughout this communication. Furthermore, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
|Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
325,852
|$
99,635
|Short-term investments
87,951
110,801
|Accounts receivable, net
119,675
133,362
|Income tax receivable
1,670
1,134
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
62,996
56,831
|Assets held for sale
-
26,052
|Total current assets
598,144
427,815
|Property, plant and equipment, net
2,234,122
2,019,444
|Investments
10,297
10,799
|Goodwill
929,570
1,013,243
|Customer relationships, net
43,089
73,939
|Other intangible assets
10,557
10,557
|Assets of discontinued operations
-
98,779
|Other assets
61,315
58,116
|Total assets
|$
3,887,094
|$
3,712,692
|LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
33,096
|$
40,953
|Advance billings and customer deposits
46,664
53,028
|Accrued compensation
60,903
68,272
|Accrued interest
18,201
17,819
|Accrued expense
95,206
97,417
|Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
12,834
7,959
|Liabilities held for sale
-
97
|Total current liabilities
266,904
285,545
|Long-term debt and finance lease obligations
2,129,462
2,118,853
|Deferred income taxes
274,309
194,458
|Pension and other post-retirement obligations
123,644
214,671
|Other long-term liabilities
47,326
62,789
|Total liabilities
2,841,645
2,876,316
|Series A Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 456,343 and 434,266 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; liquidation preference of $477,047 and $436,943 as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
328,680
288,576
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 150,000,000 shares authorized, 115,167,193 and 113,647,364 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
1,152
1,137
|Additional paid-in capital
720,442
740,746
|Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
(11,866
)
(141,599
)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(610
)
(59,571
)
|Noncontrolling interest
7,651
7,087
|Total shareholders' equity
716,769
547,800
|Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity
|$
3,887,094
|$
3,712,692
|Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Net revenues
|$
295,976
|$
318,480
|$
1,191,263
|$
1,282,233
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of services and products
133,652
137,832
546,661
569,629
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
80,035
71,177
301,667
271,125
|Loss on impairment of assets held for sale
-
-
131,698
5,704
|Loss on disposal of assets
23,396
-
4,233
-
|Depreciation and amortization
79,614
75,142
300,166
300,597
|Income (loss) from operations
(20,721
)
34,329
(93,162
)
135,178
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense, net of interest income
(33,236
)
(38,173
)
(124,978
)
(175,195
)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
(17,101
)
|Change in fair value of contingent payment rights
-
13,143
-
(86,476
)
|Other income, net
3,953
(3,156
)
13,378
1,335
|Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
(50,004
)
6,143
(204,762
)
(142,259
)
|Income tax benefit
(9,244
)
(1,272
)
(27,058
)
(3,132
)
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
(40,760
)
7,415
(177,704
)
(139,127
)
|Discontinued operations:
|Income from discontinued operations
839
10,030
23,467
41,845
|Gain (loss) on sale of discontinued operations
(20
)
-
389,885
-
|Income tax expense (benefit)
(4,974
)
2,485
94,999
9,411
|Income from discontinued operations
5,793
7,545
318,353
32,434
|Net income (loss)
(34,967
)
14,960
140,649
(106,693
)
|Less: dividends on Series A preferred stock
10,352
2,677
40,104
2,677
|Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
171
(131
)
564
392
|Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
|$
(45,490
)
|$
12,414
|$
99,981
|$
(109,762
)
|Net income (loss) per common share - basic and diluted:
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
(0.46
)
|$
0.05
|$
(1.90
)
|$
(1.63
)
|Income from discontinued operations
0.05
0.07
2.77
0.37
|Net income (loss) per basic and diluted common shares attributable to common shareholders
|$
(0.41
)
|$
0.12
|$
0.87
|$
(1.26
)
|Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net income (loss)
|$
(34,967
)
|$
14,960
|$
140,649
|$
(106,693
)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
79,614
75,142
300,166
300,597
|Deferred income taxes
(11,055
)
5,504
58,894
5,504
|Cash distributions from wireless partnerships in excess of earnings
79
(150
)
5,697
1,195
|Pension and post-retirement contributions in excess of expense
(5,214
)
(3,240
)
(29,205
)
(33,208
)
|Non-cash, stock-based compensation
2,784
2,937
10,755
10,097
|Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts
1,856
2,501
7,331
15,622
|Non-cash interest expense on convertible security interest
-
6,593
-
30,927
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
17,101
|(Gain) loss on change in fair value of contingent payment rights
-
(13,143
)
-
86,476
|Loss on impairment of assets held for sale
-
-
131,698
5,704
|(Gain) loss on sale of partnership interests
20
-
(389,885
)
-
|Loss on disposal of assets
23,396
-
4,233
-
|Other adjustments, net
191
(406
)
(367
)
3,226
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net
(51,125
)
(67,810
)
(16,256
)
(17,681
)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
5,579
22,888
223,710
318,867
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net
(123,022
)
(140,858
)
(619,981
)
(480,346
)
|Purchase of investments
(262,948
)
(20,801
)
(302,907
)
(175,764
)
|Proceeds from sale of assets
1,661
3,343
22,918
3,469
|Proceeds from business dispositions, net
79,781
-
105,823
-
|Proceeds from sale and maturity of investments
175,859
65,000
327,419
66,198
|Proceeds from sale of partnership interests, net
(6,601
)
-
482,966
-
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(135,270
)
(93,316
)
16,238
(586,443
)
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from bond offering
-
-
-
400,000
|Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
-
-
-
150,000
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
-
75,000
-
75,000
|Payment of finance lease obligations
(2,725
)
(1,900
)
(9,836
)
(6,365
)
|Payment on long-term debt
-
-
-
(397,000
)
|Payment of financing costs
(2,603
)
-
(2,603
)
(8,266
)
|Share repurchases for minimum tax withholding
(1,178
)
(1,719
)
(1,292
)
(1,719
)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(6,506
)
71,381
(13,731
)
211,650
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(136,197
)
953
226,217
(55,926
)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
462,049
98,682
99,635
155,561
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
325,852
|$
99,635
|$
325,852
|$
99,635
|Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
|Consolidated Revenue by Category
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Consumer:
|Broadband (Data and VoIP)
|$
69,002
|$
66,983
|$
272,146
|$
269,323
|Voice services
34,314
39,518
144,853
160,698
|Video services
11,876
15,371
54,153
65,114
115,192
121,872
471,152
495,135
|Commercial:
|Data services (includes VoIP)
56,662
57,444
228,466
228,931
|Voice services
34,676
37,303
142,274
154,567
|Other
10,320
11,408
43,100
40,032
101,658
106,155
413,840
423,530
|Carrier:
|Data and transport services
33,752
|
32,659
137,378
133,434
|Voice services
3,685
4,088
14,772
17,183
|Other
338
431
1,688
1,592
37,775
37,178
153,838
152,209
|Subsidies
13,078
17,671
33,382
69,739
|Network access
26,308
27,846
104,644
120,487
|Other products and services
1,965
7,758
14,407
21,133
|Total operating revenue
|$
295,976
|$
318,480
|$
1,191,263
|$
1,282,233
|Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
|Consolidated Revenue Trend by Category
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Consumer:
|Broadband (Data and VoIP)
|$
69,002
|$
69,641
|$
67,592
|$
65,911
|$
66,983
|Voice services
34,314
36,444
36,643
37,452
39,518
|Video services
11,876
13,552
14,359
14,366
15,371
115,192
119,637
118,594
117,729
121,872
|Commercial:
|Data services (includes VoIP)
56,662
56,796
57,113
57,895
57,444
|Voice services
34,676
35,484
35,775
36,339
37,303
|Other
10,320
9,933
11,287
11,560
11,408
101,658
102,213
104,175
105,794
106,155
|Carrier:
|Data and transport services
33,752
33,878
36,263
33,485
32,659
|Voice services
3,685
3,517
3,718
3,852
4,088
|Other
338
605
354
391
431
37,775
38,000
40,335
37,728
37,178
|Subsidies
13,078
7,187
6,534
6,583
17,671
|Network access
26,308
27,277
24,846
26,213
27,846
|Other products and services
1,965
2,305
3,906
6,231
7,758
|Total operating revenue
|$
295,976
|$
296,619
|$
298,390
|$
300,278
|$
318,480
|Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
|Reconciliation of Historical Revenue by Category to Normalized Revenue by Category
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Historical
|Adjustments (1)
|Normalized
|Historical
|Adjustments (1)
|Normalized
|Consumer:
|Broadband (Data and VoIP)
|$
69,002
|$
(1,138
)
|$
67,864
|$
66,983
|$
(2,554
)
|$
64,429
|Voice services
34,314
(328
)
33,986
39,518
(972
)
38,546
|Video services
11,876
(1,679
)
10,197
15,371
(3,089
)
12,282
115,192
(3,145
)
112,047
121,872
(6,615
)
115,257
|Commercial:
|Data services (includes VoIP)
56,662
(2,952
)
53,710
57,444
(4,444
)
53,000
|Voice services
34,676
(818
)
33,858
37,303
(1,642
)
35,661
|Other
10,320
(179
)
10,141
11,408
(305
)
11,103
101,658
(3,949
)
97,709
106,155
(6,391
)
99,764
|Carrier:
|Data and transport services
33,752
(171
)
33,581
32,659
(278
)
32,381
|Voice services
3,685
(2
)
3,683
4,088
(5
)
4,083
|Other
338
(3
)
335
431
-
431
37,775
(176
)
37,599
37,178
(283
)
36,895
|Subsidies
13,078
-
13,078
17,671
(250
)
17,421
|Network access
26,308
(303
)
26,005
27,846
(680
)
27,166
|Other products and services
1,965
(121
)
1,844
7,758
(222
)
7,536
|Total operating revenue
|$
295,976
|$
(7,694
)
|$
288,282
|$
318,480
|$
(14,441
)
|$
304,039
|Notes:
|(1) These adjustments reflect the removal of operating revenues from divestitures. We completed the sale of the Company's Ohio and Kansas assets on January 31, 2022 and November 30, 2022, respectively.
|Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
|Reconciliation of Historical Revenue by Category to Normalized Revenue by Category
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Year Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Historical
|Adjustments (1)
|Normalized
|Historical
|Adjustments (1)
|Normalized
|Consumer:
|Broadband (Data and VoIP)
|$
272,146
|$
(6,732
)
|$
265,414
|$
269,323
|$
(10,763
)
|$
258,560
|Voice services
144,853
(2,067
)
142,786
160,698
(4,099
)
156,599
|Video services
54,153
(9,684
)
44,469
65,114
(12,917
)
52,197
471,152
(18,483
)
452,669
495,135
(27,779
)
467,356
|Commercial:
|Data services (includes VoIP)
228,466
(15,355
)
213,111
228,931
(18,676
)
210,255
|Voice services
142,274
(4,864
)
137,410
154,567
(7,052
)
147,515
|Other
43,100
(1,039
)
42,061
40,032
(1,165
)
38,867
413,840
(21,258
)
392,582
423,530
(26,893
)
396,637
|Carrier:
|Data and transport services
137,378
(4,095
)
133,283
133,434
(1,035
)
132,399
|Voice services
14,772
(14
)
14,758
17,183
(16
)
17,167
|Other
1,688
(11
)
1,677
1,592
-
1,592
153,838
(4,120
)
149,718
152,209
(1,051
)
151,158
|Subsidies
33,382
(49
)
33,333
69,739
(1,027
)
68,712
|Network access
104,644
(1,715
)
102,929
120,487
(2,963
)
117,524
|Other products and services
14,407
(490
)
13,917
21,133
(489
)
20,644
|Total operating revenue
|$
1,191,263
|$
(46,115
)
|$
1,145,148
|$
1,282,233
|$
(60,202
)
|$
1,222,031
|Notes:
|(1) These adjustments reflect the removal of operating revenues from divestitures. We completed the sale of the Company's Ohio and Kansas assets on January 31, 2022 and November 30, 2022, respectively.
|Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
|Reconciliation of Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
(40,760
)
|$
7,415
|$
(177,704
)
|$
(139,127
)
|Add (subtract):
|Income tax benefit
(9,244
)
(1,272
)
(27,058
)
(3,132
)
|Interest expense, net
33,236
38,173
124,978
175,195
|Depreciation and amortization
79,614
75,142
300,166
300,597
|EBITDA
62,846
119,458
220,382
333,533
|Adjustments to EBITDA (1):
|Other, net (2)
11,902
3,616
29,656
14,771
|Pension/OPEB benefit
(3,412
)
3,430
(12,309
)
(3,860
)
|Loss on disposal of assets
23,396
-
4,233
-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
17,101
|Loss on impairment
-
-
131,698
5,704
|Change in fair value of contingent payment right
-
(13,143
)
-
86,476
|Non-cash compensation (3)
2,784
2,937
10,755
10,097
|Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
97,516
116,298
384,415
463,822
|Investment distributions from discontinued operations
4,142
9,880
29,165
43,040
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
101,658
|$
126,178
|$
413,580
|$
506,862
|Notes:
|(1) These adjustments reflect those required or permitted by the lenders under our credit agreement.
|(2) Other, net includes income attributable to noncontrolling interests, acquisition and non-recurring related costs, and certain miscellaneous items.
|(3) Represents compensation expenses in connection with our Restricted Share Plan, which because of the non-cash nature of the expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.
|Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
|Reconciliation of Loss from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
|(Dollars in millions)
|(Unaudited)
|Year Ended
|December 31, 2023
|Range
|Low
|High
|Loss from continuing operations
|$
(123
)
|$
(105
)
|Add:
|Income tax benefit
(43
)
(37
)
|Interest expense, net
152
148
|Depreciation and amortization
314
312
|EBITDA
300
318
|Adjustments to EBITDA (1):
|Other, net (2)
12
14
|Pension/OPEB benefit
(12
)
(12
)
|Non-cash compensation (3)
10
10
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
310
|$
330
|Notes:
|(1) These adjustments reflect those required or permitted by the lenders under our credit agreement.
|(2) Other, net includes income attributable to noncontrolling interests, dividend income, integration and non-recurring related costs and certain miscellaneous items.
|(3) Represents compensation expenses in connection with our Restricted Share Plan, which because of the non-cash nature of the expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.
|Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
|Reconciliation of Total Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA Ratio
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
2022
|Long-term debt and finance lease obligations:
|Term loans, net of discount $8,699
|$
991,176
|6.50% Senior secured notes due 2028
750,000
|5.00% Senior secured notes due 2028
400,000
|Finance leases
35,746
|Total debt as of December 31, 2022
2,176,922
|Less: deferred debt issuance costs
(34,626
)
|Less: cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
(413,803
)
|Total net debt as of December 31, 2022
|$
1,728,493
|Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2022
|$
413,580
|Total Net Debt to last 12 months Adjusted EBITDA
|4.18x
|Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
|Reconciliation of Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations and Calculation of Adjusted Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
(40,760
)
|$
7,415
|$
(177,704
)
|$
(139,127
)
|Less: dividends on Series A preferred stock
10,352
2,677
40,104
2,677
|Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
171
(131
)
564
392
|Income (loss) attributable to common shareholders from continuing operations
(51,283
)
4,869
(218,372
)
(142,196
)
|Adjustments to income (loss) attributable to common shareholders:
|Dividends on Series A preferred stock
10,352
2,677
40,104
2,677
|Integration and severance related costs, net of tax
1,498
511
3,081
2,865
|Loss on impairment of assets held for sale
-
-
131,698
5,704
|Loss on disposition of assets, net of tax
17,354
-
3,140
-
|Loss on disposition of wireless spectrum licenses, net of tax
-
-
-
2,643
|Loss on disposition of fixed wireless, net of tax
-
-
-
3,087
|Loss on extinguishment of debt, net of tax
-
-
-
12,648
|Change in fair value of contingent payment rights
-
(13,143
)
-
86,476
|Non-cash interest expense for Searchlight note including amortization of discount and fees
-
7,317
-
39,323
|Non-cash interest expense for swaps, net of tax
(339
)
(282
)
(1,274
)
(964
)
|Tax impact of non-deductible goodwill
2,931
-
(8,187
)
-
|Change in deferred tax rate
(2,417
)
-
(3,062
)
-
|Other, tax
622
1,663
622
1,663
|Non-cash stock compensation, net of tax
2,065
2,172
7,977
7,468
|Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
(19,217
)
|$
5,784
|$
(44,273
)
|$
21,394
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
111,929
100,024
111,754
87,293
|Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per common share:
|Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
(0.17
)
|$
0.06
|$
(0.40
)
|$
0.25
|Adjusted income from discontinued operations excluding gain on sale of partnership interests, net of tax
0.01
0.07
0.16
0.37
|$
(0.16
)
|$
0.13
|$
(0.24
)
|$
0.62
|Notes:
|Calculations above assume a 25.83% effective tax rate for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 and 26.0% effective tax rate for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.
|Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
|Key Operating Metrics
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
|Passings
|Fiber Gig+ capable passings
|Northern New England
561,905
531,035
451,414
341,010
291,921
|All other markets
446,755
416,939
380,365
348,396
313,789
|Total Fiber Gig+ capable (1)
1,008,660
947,974
831,779
689,406
605,710
|DSL/Copper passings (2)(3)
|Northern New England
1,174,295
1,205,165
1,284,786
1,395,190
1,444,279
|All other markets
442,782
602,216
635,428
663,835
702,098
|Total DSL/Copper (2)(3)
1,617,077
1,807,381
1,920,214
2,059,025
2,146,377
|Total Passings
2,625,737
2,755,355
2,751,993
2,748,431
2,752,087
|% Fiber Gig+ Coverage/Total Passings
38
%
34
%
30
%
25
%
22
%
|Consumer Broadband Connections
|Fiber Gig+ capable
|Northern New England
45,258
38,778
31,050
24,882
20,032
|All other markets
77,614
76,820
72,405
68,930
66,090
|Total Fiber Gig+ capable connections
122,872
115,598
103,455
93,812
86,122
|DSL/Copper (2)(3)
|Northern New England
116,136
121,230
126,475
131,763
136,140
|All other markets
128,450
145,084
151,283
154,575
162,302
|Total DSL/Copper connections (2)(3)
244,586
266,314
277,758
286,338
298,442
|Total Consumer Broadband Connections
367,458
381,912
381,213
380,150
384,564
|Consumer Broadband Net Adds
|Northern New England
1,386
2,483
880
473
(2,009
)
|All other markets (2)(3)
(1,570
)
(1,784
)
183
(1,327
)
(4,088
)
|Total Consumer Broadband Net Adds
(184
)
699
1,063
(854
)
(6,097
)
|Consumer Broadband Penetration %
|Fiber Gig+ capable
|Northern New England
8
%
7
%
7
%
7
%
7
%
|All other markets
17
%
18
%
19
%
20
%
21
%
|Total Fiber Gig+ capable (3)
12
%
12
%
12
%
14
%
14
%
|DSL/Copper (2)(3)
|Northern New England
10
%
10
%
10
%
9
%
9
%
|All other markets
29
%
24
%
24
%
23
%
23
%
|Total DSL/Copper (2)(3)
15
%
15
%
14
%
14
%
14
%
|Total Consumer Broadband Penetration %
14
%
14
%
14
%
14
%
14
%
|Consumer Broadband Revenue by Service Type ($ in thousands)
|Fiber Broadband Revenue (4)
|$
24,016
|$
21,558
|$
19,218
|$
17,241
|$
16,152
|Copper and Other Broadband Revenue
44,986
48,083
48,374
48,670
50,831
|Total Consumer Broadband Revenue by Service Type
|$
69,002
|$
69,641
|$
67,592
|$
65,911
|$
66,983
|Consumer Average Revenue Per Unit (ARPU)
|Fiber Broadband ARPU
|$
67.14
|$
65.61
|$
64.95
|$
63.88
|$
64.22
|Copper Broadband ARPU
|$
53.55
|$
53.87
|$
52.36
|$
50.78
|$
50.65
|Consumer Voice Connections (3)
276,779
294,441
306,458
316,634
328,849
|Video Connections (3)
35,039
51,339
55,225
58,812
63,447
|Fiber route network miles (long-haul, metro and FttP)
57,865
57,498
56,093
54,239
52,402
|On-net buildings (3)
14,427
15,715
15,618
15,446
14,891
|Notes:
|(1) In Q1 2021, the Company launched a multi-year fiber build plan to upgrade 1.6 million passings or 70% of our service area to fiber Gig+ capable services. As of December 31, 2022, 403,000 of the target 400,000 passings for 2022 were upgraded to FttP and total fiber passings were ~1,009,000 or 38% of the Company's service area.
|(2) The sale of the non-core Ohio operations resulted in a reduction of approximately 5,658 DSL/Copper passings and 3,560 DSL/Copper broadband connections in the first quarter of 2022. Prior period amounts have not been adjusted to reflect the sale.
|(3) The sale of the net assets of our Kansas City operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 resulted in a reduction of approximately 135,144 DSL/Copper passings, 3,325 fiber broadband connections, 10,945 DSL/Copper broadband connections, 6,670 consumer voice connections, 13,425 video connections and 1,415 on-net buildings. Prior period amounts have not been adjusted to reflect the sale.
|(4) Fiber broadband revenue includes revenue from our Kansas City operations of approximately $0.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and approximately $0.5 million for each of the quarters ended December 31, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Amounts have not been adjusted to reflect the sale.
