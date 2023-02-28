MATTOON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) (the "Company" or "Consolidated"), a top 10 fiber provider in the U.S., today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.

"We gained strong momentum with our Fidium consumer broadband services during 2022 as we added 40,100 fiber subscribers1, more than double the prior year, and grew consumer fiber broadband revenue 37%1," said Bob Udell, chief executive officer at Consolidated Communications. "Our team delivered another big build year with more than 400,000 fiber upgrades and the achievement of 1 million total fiber locations."

"We will continue to drive penetrations and refine our go-to-market strategy as we deliver a superior fiber service and an industry-leading customer experience. With a newly aligned leadership team and fiber reaching almost 40% of our base, we are accelerating our growth plans across consumer, commercial and carrier during 2023, setting the Company up for year over year revenue and EBITDA growth in 2024."

1 Normalized for the divestitures of the Company's Ohio and Kansas assets, where applicable, which closed on Jan. 31, 2022 and Nov. 30, 2022, respectively. Refer to the tables contained in this press release for a reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results (compared to fourth quarter 2021 where applicable)

Revenue totaled $296.0 million, down 7.1%.

Revenue normalized totaled $288.3 million, down 5.2% 1 ; Consumer fiber revenue was $24.0 million, up approximately 49%, up 51% normalized 1 , driven by strong operating metrics including 10,600 consumer fiber net adds 1 and increased ARPU of 4.5%.

; Consumer fiber revenue was $24.0 million, up approximately 49%, up 51% normalized , driven by strong operating metrics including 10,600 consumer fiber net adds and increased ARPU of 4.5%. Commercial data services revenue was $56.7 million, down 1.4%; up 1.3% normalized 1 .

. Carrier data-transport revenue was $33.8 million, up 3.3%; up 3.7% normalized 1 .

. Subsidy revenue was $13.1 million, a decrease of $4.6 million, primarily reflecting CAF II step down and transition to the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund ("RDOF") partly offset by the recognition of Texas High Cost Fund settlements related to prior years.

Other products and services revenue was $2.0 million, a decrease of $5.8 million, largely due to lower recognition of public private partnership construction projects.

Adjusted EBITDA was $101.7 million.

Total committed capital expenditures were $124.3 million driven by 60,700 fiber passings added and the timing of construction and CPE inventory purchases.

Extended the maturity of $250 million revolving credit facility from 2025 to 2027, subject to springing maturity, and enhanced financial flexibility under the revolver.

Operating expenses increased $4.7 million versus the prior year primarily due to marketing and advertising expenses related to higher professional fees for customer service and process improvement initiatives, as well as severance costs. These higher expenses were partly offset by lower video programming expenses and the divestiture of the Kansas City operations on Nov. 30.

Net interest expense was $33.2 million, a decrease of $4.9 million versus the prior year, primarily as a result of non-cash interest of $7.3 million in 2021 on the Searchlight note, which was converted to perpetual preferred stock in conjunction with the second stage closing of its investment in December 2021, partly offset by higher interest on the term loan. Notwithstanding the heightened interest rate environment, the Company is well positioned with 77% of its total debt at a fixed rate through July 2023, and 53% fixed thereafter. As of Dec. 31, 2022, the weighted average cost of debt was 6.48%.

Cash distributions from the Company's wireless partnerships totaled $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $9.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to timing of the close of the sale of the partnerships, coupled with Verizon's accelerated capital investments which impacted the Company's fourth quarter distributions.

Loss from continuing operations was ($40.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to income from continuing operations of $7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net loss per share from continuing operations was ($0.46) in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to income per share from continuing operations of $0.05 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share excludes certain items as outlined in the table provided in this release. Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share from continuing operations was ($0.17) compared to $0.06 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full-Year 2022 Results (compared to full-year 2021 where applicable)

Revenue totaled $1.19 billion, down 7.1%.

Revenue normalized totaled $1.15 billion, down 6.3%.

Consumer fiber revenue was $82.0 million, up approximately 35%, up 37% normalized 1 , driven by strong operating metrics, including 40,100 consumer fiber net adds 1 and increased ARPU of 2.1%.

, driven by strong operating metrics, including 40,100 consumer fiber net adds and increased ARPU of 2.1%. Commercial data services revenue was $228.5 million, down 0.2%; up 1.4% normalized 1 .

. Carrier data-transport revenue was $137.4 million, up 3.0%; up 0.7% normalized 1 .

Subsidy revenue was $33.4 million, a decrease of $36.4 million, primarily reflecting the previously discussed CAF II step down and transition to RDOF, partly offset by the recognition of Texas High Cost Fund settlements related to prior years.

Adjusted EBITDA was $413.6 million.

Total committed capital expenditures were $601.1 million.

Executive Management Team Realignment

The Company recently added three highly talented industry executives, including: Gaurav Juneja, president of consumer; Dan Stoll, president of commercial and carrier; and Fred Graffam, CFO. They collectively have decades of telecom experience at major service providers, as well as substantial experience leveraging fiber investments and driving market penetration which will help advance the Company's strategy and return to growth.

Asset and Investment Sales

On Nov. 30, 2022, Consolidated completed the sale of its Kansas City assets for gross cash proceeds of $82 million, which will be invested in the business and used to support the Company's FttP broadband growth plan. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recognized an additional loss on sale of $16.8 million as a result of purchase price adjustments and an increase in net assets held for sale and estimated selling costs during the period.

The Company continues to actively review its portfolio for further monetization opportunities in support of its growth plan. Collectively during 2022, the Company closed on asset sales in excess of $600 million.

Capital Structure

On Nov. 22, 2022, the Company extended the maturity of its $250 million revolving credit facility (the "Revolver") from 2025 to 2027, subject to springing maturity, and enhanced its financial flexibility under the Revolver. As a result, the Company has no maturities until 2027.

As of Dec. 31, 2022, the Company maintained liquidity with cash and short-term investments of approximately $414 million and $225 million of available borrowing capacity on the revolving credit facility, subject to certain covenants. The net leverage ratio for the trailing 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2022, was 4.18x.

2023 Outlook

The Company's 2023 outlook includes another inflection point with nearly half of its service area being FttP by year end, which provides a significant addressable market opportunity to drive revenue and EBITDA growth in 2024.

Consolidated Communications is providing the following outlook for the full-year 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of $310 million to $330 million.

Capital expenditures are expected to be in a range of $425 million to $445 million.

Cash interest expense is expected to be in a range of $145 million to $155 million.

Cash income taxes are expected to be below $10 million.

The Company's Adjusted EBITDA guidance as compared to 2022 includes the impact of approximately $50 million resulting from 2022 asset sales including Kansas and the wireless partnerships, an expected $20 million reduction in legacy voice, approximately $10 million for fiber-to-the-tower contract pricing step downs in the carrier business, as well as increased marketing and sales expenses.

Fred Graffam, chief financial officer, commented, "With over $400 million of cash on our balance sheet at year end, coupled with availability under our $250 million Revolver, we are well positioned to continued executing on our fiber expansion and growth plan."

Conference Call Information

Consolidated's fourth quarter earnings conference call will be webcast today at 8:30 am ET. The webcast and materials will be available on Consolidated's Investor Relations website at http://ir.consolidated.com. The live conference call dial-in number for analysts and investors is 888-440-5977, conference ID 8956400. A replay of the webcast, together with a transcript thereof, will be available on the website following the earnings conference call.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the most reliable fiber communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning more than 57,865 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release, as well as the conference call, includes disclosures regarding "EBITDA," "adjusted EBITDA," "total net debt to last 12 month adjusted EBITDA ratio" or "Net debt leverage ratio," "adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share," and "Normalized revenue," all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, they should not be construed as alternatives to net cash from operating or investing activities, cash and cash equivalents, cash flows from operations, net income or net income per share as defined by GAAP and are not, on their own, necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, not all companies use identical calculations, and the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP is included in the tables that follow.

Adjusted EBITDA is comprised of EBITDA, adjusted for certain items as permitted or required by the lenders under our credit agreement in place at the end of each quarter in the periods presented. The tables that follow include an explanation of how adjusted EBITDA is calculated for each of the periods presented with the reconciliation to net income (loss) from continuing operations. EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from continuing operations before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization on a historical basis.

We present adjusted EBITDA for several reasons. Management believes adjusted EBITDA is useful as a means to evaluate our ability to fund our estimated uses of cash (including interest on our debt). In addition, we have presented adjusted EBITDA to investors in the past because it is frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry, and management believes presenting it here provides a measure of consistency in our financial reporting. Adjusted EBITDA, referred to as Available Cash in our credit agreement, is also a component of the restrictive covenants and financial ratios contained in our credit agreement that requires us to maintain compliance with these covenants and limit certain activities, such as our ability to incur debt. The definitions in these covenants and ratios are based on Adjusted EBITDA after giving effect to specified charges. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA provides our board of directors with meaningful information, with other data, assumptions and considerations, to measure our ability to service and repay debt. We present the related "total net debt to last 12 month adjusted EBITDA ratio" or "Net debt leverage ratio" principally to help investors understand how we measure leverage and facilitate comparisons by investors, security analysts and others. Total net debt is defined as the current and long-term portions of debt and finance lease obligations less cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, deferred debt issuance costs and discounts on debt. Our Net debt leverage ratio differs in certain respects from the similar ratio used in our credit agreement or against comparable measures of certain other companies in our industry. These measures differ in certain respects from the ratios used in our senior notes indenture.

These non-GAAP financial measures have certain shortcomings. In particular, Adjusted EBITDA does not represent the residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, since items such as debt repayment and interest payments are not deducted from such measure. In addition, the ratio of total net debt to last 12-month adjusted EBITDA is subject to the risk that we may not be able to use the cash on the balance sheet to reduce our debt on a dollar-for-dollar basis. Management believes this ratio is useful as a means to evaluate our ability to incur additional indebtedness in the future.

We present the non-GAAP measure "adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share" because our net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share are regularly affected by items that occur at irregular intervals or are non-cash items. We believe that disclosing these measures assists investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating both our company over time and the relative performance of the companies in our industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect, among other things, our current expectations, plans, strategies, and anticipated financial results, including year over year revenue and EBITDA growth in 2024. There are a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include a number of factors related to our business, including the uncertainties relating to the impact of public health threats, including the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, on the Company's business, results of operations, cash flows and stock price; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the strategic investment from Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. or our refinancing of outstanding debt, including our senior secured credit facilities; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or its directors; economic and financial market conditions generally and economic conditions in our service areas; various risks to the price and volatility of our common stock; changes in the valuation of pension plan assets; the substantial amount of debt and our ability to repay or refinance it or incur additional debt in the future; our need for a significant amount of cash to service and repay the debt restrictions contained in our debt agreements that limit the discretion of management in operating the business; our need for substantial capital expenditures for our operations; regulatory changes, including changes to subsidies, our need for continued receipt of support from various funds established under federal and state laws, such as network access and subsidies; rapid development and introduction of new technologies; intense competition in the telecommunications industry; shifts in our product mix; risks associated with our possible pursuit of or failure to consummate acquisitions or dispositions; disruptions in our networks and infrastructure; cyber-attacks, information or security breaches or technology failure of ours or of a third party; losses of large customers or government contracts; risks associated with the rights-of-way for the network; disruptions in the relationship with third party vendors or our ability to obtain necessary hardware, software and operational support from third party venders; losses of key management personnel and our ability to attract and retain highly qualified management and personnel in the future; our ability to enter into new, or renew existing, collective bargaining agreements with our employees; changes in the extensive governmental legislation and regulations governing telecommunications providers and the provision of telecommunications services; new or changing tax laws or regulations; telecommunications carriers disputing and/or avoiding their obligations to pay network access charges for use of our network; high costs of regulatory compliance; increasing video content costs; the competitive impact of legislation and regulatory changes in the telecommunications industry; liability and compliance costs regarding environmental regulations and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives; risks associated with discontinuing paying dividends on our common stock; and the potential for the rights of our series A preferred stock to negatively impact our cash flow. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Many of these circumstances are beyond our ability to control or predict. Moreover, forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions on our part. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "should," "may," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries to be different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements that appear throughout this communication. Furthermore, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Tag: [Consolidated-Communications-Earnings]

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 325,852 $ 99,635 Short-term investments 87,951 110,801 Accounts receivable, net 119,675 133,362 Income tax receivable 1,670 1,134 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 62,996 56,831 Assets held for sale - 26,052 Total current assets 598,144 427,815 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,234,122 2,019,444 Investments 10,297 10,799 Goodwill 929,570 1,013,243 Customer relationships, net 43,089 73,939 Other intangible assets 10,557 10,557 Assets of discontinued operations - 98,779 Other assets 61,315 58,116 Total assets $ 3,887,094 $ 3,712,692 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 33,096 $ 40,953 Advance billings and customer deposits 46,664 53,028 Accrued compensation 60,903 68,272 Accrued interest 18,201 17,819 Accrued expense 95,206 97,417 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations 12,834 7,959 Liabilities held for sale - 97 Total current liabilities 266,904 285,545 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 2,129,462 2,118,853 Deferred income taxes 274,309 194,458 Pension and other post-retirement obligations 123,644 214,671 Other long-term liabilities 47,326 62,789 Total liabilities 2,841,645 2,876,316 Series A Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 456,343 and 434,266 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; liquidation preference of $477,047 and $436,943 as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 328,680 288,576 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 150,000,000 shares authorized, 115,167,193 and 113,647,364 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1,152 1,137 Additional paid-in capital 720,442 740,746 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (11,866 ) (141,599 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (610 ) (59,571 ) Noncontrolling interest 7,651 7,087 Total shareholders' equity 716,769 547,800 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity $ 3,887,094 $ 3,712,692

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenues $ 295,976 $ 318,480 $ 1,191,263 $ 1,282,233 Operating expenses: Cost of services and products 133,652 137,832 546,661 569,629 Selling, general and administrative expenses 80,035 71,177 301,667 271,125 Loss on impairment of assets held for sale - - 131,698 5,704 Loss on disposal of assets 23,396 - 4,233 - Depreciation and amortization 79,614 75,142 300,166 300,597 Income (loss) from operations (20,721 ) 34,329 (93,162 ) 135,178 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net of interest income (33,236 ) (38,173 ) (124,978 ) (175,195 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (17,101 ) Change in fair value of contingent payment rights - 13,143 - (86,476 ) Other income, net 3,953 (3,156 ) 13,378 1,335 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (50,004 ) 6,143 (204,762 ) (142,259 ) Income tax benefit (9,244 ) (1,272 ) (27,058 ) (3,132 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations (40,760 ) 7,415 (177,704 ) (139,127 ) Discontinued operations: Income from discontinued operations 839 10,030 23,467 41,845 Gain (loss) on sale of discontinued operations (20 ) - 389,885 - Income tax expense (benefit) (4,974 ) 2,485 94,999 9,411 Income from discontinued operations 5,793 7,545 318,353 32,434 Net income (loss) (34,967 ) 14,960 140,649 (106,693 ) Less: dividends on Series A preferred stock 10,352 2,677 40,104 2,677 Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 171 (131 ) 564 392 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (45,490 ) $ 12,414 $ 99,981 $ (109,762 ) Net income (loss) per common share - basic and diluted: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.46 ) $ 0.05 $ (1.90 ) $ (1.63 ) Income from discontinued operations 0.05 0.07 2.77 0.37 Net income (loss) per basic and diluted common shares attributable to common shareholders $ (0.41 ) $ 0.12 $ 0.87 $ (1.26 )

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ (34,967 ) $ 14,960 $ 140,649 $ (106,693 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 79,614 75,142 300,166 300,597 Deferred income taxes (11,055 ) 5,504 58,894 5,504 Cash distributions from wireless partnerships in excess of earnings 79 (150 ) 5,697 1,195 Pension and post-retirement contributions in excess of expense (5,214 ) (3,240 ) (29,205 ) (33,208 ) Non-cash, stock-based compensation 2,784 2,937 10,755 10,097 Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts 1,856 2,501 7,331 15,622 Non-cash interest expense on convertible security interest - 6,593 - 30,927 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 17,101 (Gain) loss on change in fair value of contingent payment rights - (13,143 ) - 86,476 Loss on impairment of assets held for sale - - 131,698 5,704 (Gain) loss on sale of partnership interests 20 - (389,885 ) - Loss on disposal of assets 23,396 - 4,233 - Other adjustments, net 191 (406 ) (367 ) 3,226 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net (51,125 ) (67,810 ) (16,256 ) (17,681 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 5,579 22,888 223,710 318,867 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net (123,022 ) (140,858 ) (619,981 ) (480,346 ) Purchase of investments (262,948 ) (20,801 ) (302,907 ) (175,764 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 1,661 3,343 22,918 3,469 Proceeds from business dispositions, net 79,781 - 105,823 - Proceeds from sale and maturity of investments 175,859 65,000 327,419 66,198 Proceeds from sale of partnership interests, net (6,601 ) - 482,966 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (135,270 ) (93,316 ) 16,238 (586,443 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from bond offering - - - 400,000 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt - - - 150,000 Proceeds from issuance of common stock - 75,000 - 75,000 Payment of finance lease obligations (2,725 ) (1,900 ) (9,836 ) (6,365 ) Payment on long-term debt - - - (397,000 ) Payment of financing costs (2,603 ) - (2,603 ) (8,266 ) Share repurchases for minimum tax withholding (1,178 ) (1,719 ) (1,292 ) (1,719 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (6,506 ) 71,381 (13,731 ) 211,650 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (136,197 ) 953 226,217 (55,926 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 462,049 98,682 99,635 155,561 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 325,852 $ 99,635 $ 325,852 $ 99,635

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Revenue by Category (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Consumer: Broadband (Data and VoIP) $ 69,002 $ 66,983 $ 272,146 $ 269,323 Voice services 34,314 39,518 144,853 160,698 Video services 11,876 15,371 54,153 65,114 115,192 121,872 471,152 495,135 Commercial: Data services (includes VoIP) 56,662 57,444 228,466 228,931 Voice services 34,676 37,303 142,274 154,567 Other 10,320 11,408 43,100 40,032 101,658 106,155 413,840 423,530 Carrier: Data and transport services 33,752 32,659 137,378 133,434 Voice services 3,685 4,088 14,772 17,183 Other 338 431 1,688 1,592 37,775 37,178 153,838 152,209 Subsidies 13,078 17,671 33,382 69,739 Network access 26,308 27,846 104,644 120,487 Other products and services 1,965 7,758 14,407 21,133 Total operating revenue $ 295,976 $ 318,480 $ 1,191,263 $ 1,282,233

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Revenue Trend by Category (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Consumer: Broadband (Data and VoIP) $ 69,002 $ 69,641 $ 67,592 $ 65,911 $ 66,983 Voice services 34,314 36,444 36,643 37,452 39,518 Video services 11,876 13,552 14,359 14,366 15,371 115,192 119,637 118,594 117,729 121,872 Commercial: Data services (includes VoIP) 56,662 56,796 57,113 57,895 57,444 Voice services 34,676 35,484 35,775 36,339 37,303 Other 10,320 9,933 11,287 11,560 11,408 101,658 102,213 104,175 105,794 106,155 Carrier: Data and transport services 33,752 33,878 36,263 33,485 32,659 Voice services 3,685 3,517 3,718 3,852 4,088 Other 338 605 354 391 431 37,775 38,000 40,335 37,728 37,178 Subsidies 13,078 7,187 6,534 6,583 17,671 Network access 26,308 27,277 24,846 26,213 27,846 Other products and services 1,965 2,305 3,906 6,231 7,758 Total operating revenue $ 295,976 $ 296,619 $ 298,390 $ 300,278 $ 318,480

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Historical Revenue by Category to Normalized Revenue by Category (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Historical Adjustments (1) Normalized Historical Adjustments (1) Normalized Consumer: Broadband (Data and VoIP) $ 69,002 $ (1,138 ) $ 67,864 $ 66,983 $ (2,554 ) $ 64,429 Voice services 34,314 (328 ) 33,986 39,518 (972 ) 38,546 Video services 11,876 (1,679 ) 10,197 15,371 (3,089 ) 12,282 115,192 (3,145 ) 112,047 121,872 (6,615 ) 115,257 Commercial: Data services (includes VoIP) 56,662 (2,952 ) 53,710 57,444 (4,444 ) 53,000 Voice services 34,676 (818 ) 33,858 37,303 (1,642 ) 35,661 Other 10,320 (179 ) 10,141 11,408 (305 ) 11,103 101,658 (3,949 ) 97,709 106,155 (6,391 ) 99,764 Carrier: Data and transport services 33,752 (171 ) 33,581 32,659 (278 ) 32,381 Voice services 3,685 (2 ) 3,683 4,088 (5 ) 4,083 Other 338 (3 ) 335 431 - 431 37,775 (176 ) 37,599 37,178 (283 ) 36,895 Subsidies 13,078 - 13,078 17,671 (250 ) 17,421 Network access 26,308 (303 ) 26,005 27,846 (680 ) 27,166 Other products and services 1,965 (121 ) 1,844 7,758 (222 ) 7,536 Total operating revenue $ 295,976 $ (7,694 ) $ 288,282 $ 318,480 $ (14,441 ) $ 304,039 Notes: (1) These adjustments reflect the removal of operating revenues from divestitures. We completed the sale of the Company's Ohio and Kansas assets on January 31, 2022 and November 30, 2022, respectively.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Historical Revenue by Category to Normalized Revenue by Category (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Historical Adjustments (1) Normalized Historical Adjustments (1) Normalized Consumer: Broadband (Data and VoIP) $ 272,146 $ (6,732 ) $ 265,414 $ 269,323 $ (10,763 ) $ 258,560 Voice services 144,853 (2,067 ) 142,786 160,698 (4,099 ) 156,599 Video services 54,153 (9,684 ) 44,469 65,114 (12,917 ) 52,197 471,152 (18,483 ) 452,669 495,135 (27,779 ) 467,356 Commercial: Data services (includes VoIP) 228,466 (15,355 ) 213,111 228,931 (18,676 ) 210,255 Voice services 142,274 (4,864 ) 137,410 154,567 (7,052 ) 147,515 Other 43,100 (1,039 ) 42,061 40,032 (1,165 ) 38,867 413,840 (21,258 ) 392,582 423,530 (26,893 ) 396,637 Carrier: Data and transport services 137,378 (4,095 ) 133,283 133,434 (1,035 ) 132,399 Voice services 14,772 (14 ) 14,758 17,183 (16 ) 17,167 Other 1,688 (11 ) 1,677 1,592 - 1,592 153,838 (4,120 ) 149,718 152,209 (1,051 ) 151,158 Subsidies 33,382 (49 ) 33,333 69,739 (1,027 ) 68,712 Network access 104,644 (1,715 ) 102,929 120,487 (2,963 ) 117,524 Other products and services 14,407 (490 ) 13,917 21,133 (489 ) 20,644 Total operating revenue $ 1,191,263 $ (46,115 ) $ 1,145,148 $ 1,282,233 $ (60,202 ) $ 1,222,031 Notes: (1) These adjustments reflect the removal of operating revenues from divestitures. We completed the sale of the Company's Ohio and Kansas assets on January 31, 2022 and November 30, 2022, respectively.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (40,760 ) $ 7,415 $ (177,704 ) $ (139,127 ) Add (subtract): Income tax benefit (9,244 ) (1,272 ) (27,058 ) (3,132 ) Interest expense, net 33,236 38,173 124,978 175,195 Depreciation and amortization 79,614 75,142 300,166 300,597 EBITDA 62,846 119,458 220,382 333,533 Adjustments to EBITDA (1): Other, net (2) 11,902 3,616 29,656 14,771 Pension/OPEB benefit (3,412 ) 3,430 (12,309 ) (3,860 ) Loss on disposal of assets 23,396 - 4,233 - Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 17,101 Loss on impairment - - 131,698 5,704 Change in fair value of contingent payment right - (13,143 ) - 86,476 Non-cash compensation (3) 2,784 2,937 10,755 10,097 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 97,516 116,298 384,415 463,822 Investment distributions from discontinued operations 4,142 9,880 29,165 43,040 Adjusted EBITDA $ 101,658 $ 126,178 $ 413,580 $ 506,862 Notes: (1) These adjustments reflect those required or permitted by the lenders under our credit agreement. (2) Other, net includes income attributable to noncontrolling interests, acquisition and non-recurring related costs, and certain miscellaneous items. (3) Represents compensation expenses in connection with our Restricted Share Plan, which because of the non-cash nature of the expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Loss from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2023 Range Low High Loss from continuing operations $ (123 ) $ (105 ) Add: Income tax benefit (43 ) (37 ) Interest expense, net 152 148 Depreciation and amortization 314 312 EBITDA 300 318 Adjustments to EBITDA (1): Other, net (2) 12 14 Pension/OPEB benefit (12 ) (12 ) Non-cash compensation (3) 10 10 Adjusted EBITDA $ 310 $ 330 Notes: (1) These adjustments reflect those required or permitted by the lenders under our credit agreement. (2) Other, net includes income attributable to noncontrolling interests, dividend income, integration and non-recurring related costs and certain miscellaneous items. (3) Represents compensation expenses in connection with our Restricted Share Plan, which because of the non-cash nature of the expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Total Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA Ratio (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2022 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations: Term loans, net of discount $8,699 $ 991,176 6.50% Senior secured notes due 2028 750,000 5.00% Senior secured notes due 2028 400,000 Finance leases 35,746 Total debt as of December 31, 2022 2,176,922 Less: deferred debt issuance costs (34,626 ) Less: cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments (413,803 ) Total net debt as of December 31, 2022 $ 1,728,493 Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2022 $ 413,580 Total Net Debt to last 12 months Adjusted EBITDA 4.18x

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations and Calculation of Adjusted Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (40,760 ) $ 7,415 $ (177,704 ) $ (139,127 ) Less: dividends on Series A preferred stock 10,352 2,677 40,104 2,677 Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 171 (131 ) 564 392 Income (loss) attributable to common shareholders from continuing operations (51,283 ) 4,869 (218,372 ) (142,196 ) Adjustments to income (loss) attributable to common shareholders: Dividends on Series A preferred stock 10,352 2,677 40,104 2,677 Integration and severance related costs, net of tax 1,498 511 3,081 2,865 Loss on impairment of assets held for sale - - 131,698 5,704 Loss on disposition of assets, net of tax 17,354 - 3,140 - Loss on disposition of wireless spectrum licenses, net of tax - - - 2,643 Loss on disposition of fixed wireless, net of tax - - - 3,087 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net of tax - - - 12,648 Change in fair value of contingent payment rights - (13,143 ) - 86,476 Non-cash interest expense for Searchlight note including amortization of discount and fees - 7,317 - 39,323 Non-cash interest expense for swaps, net of tax (339 ) (282 ) (1,274 ) (964 ) Tax impact of non-deductible goodwill 2,931 - (8,187 ) - Change in deferred tax rate (2,417 ) - (3,062 ) - Other, tax 622 1,663 622 1,663 Non-cash stock compensation, net of tax 2,065 2,172 7,977 7,468 Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (19,217 ) $ 5,784 $ (44,273 ) $ 21,394 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 111,929 100,024 111,754 87,293 Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per common share: Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.17 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.40 ) $ 0.25 Adjusted income from discontinued operations excluding gain on sale of partnership interests, net of tax 0.01 0.07 0.16 0.37 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.24 ) $ 0.62 Notes: Calculations above assume a 25.83% effective tax rate for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 and 26.0% effective tax rate for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Key Operating Metrics (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Passings Fiber Gig+ capable passings Northern New England 561,905 531,035 451,414 341,010 291,921 All other markets 446,755 416,939 380,365 348,396 313,789 Total Fiber Gig+ capable (1) 1,008,660 947,974 831,779 689,406 605,710 DSL/Copper passings (2)(3) Northern New England 1,174,295 1,205,165 1,284,786 1,395,190 1,444,279 All other markets 442,782 602,216 635,428 663,835 702,098 Total DSL/Copper (2)(3) 1,617,077 1,807,381 1,920,214 2,059,025 2,146,377 Total Passings 2,625,737 2,755,355 2,751,993 2,748,431 2,752,087 % Fiber Gig+ Coverage/Total Passings 38 % 34 % 30 % 25 % 22 % Consumer Broadband Connections Fiber Gig+ capable Northern New England 45,258 38,778 31,050 24,882 20,032 All other markets 77,614 76,820 72,405 68,930 66,090 Total Fiber Gig+ capable connections 122,872 115,598 103,455 93,812 86,122 DSL/Copper (2)(3) Northern New England 116,136 121,230 126,475 131,763 136,140 All other markets 128,450 145,084 151,283 154,575 162,302 Total DSL/Copper connections (2)(3) 244,586 266,314 277,758 286,338 298,442 Total Consumer Broadband Connections 367,458 381,912 381,213 380,150 384,564 Consumer Broadband Net Adds Northern New England 1,386 2,483 880 473 (2,009 ) All other markets (2)(3) (1,570 ) (1,784 ) 183 (1,327 ) (4,088 ) Total Consumer Broadband Net Adds (184 ) 699 1,063 (854 ) (6,097 ) Consumer Broadband Penetration % Fiber Gig+ capable Northern New England 8 % 7 % 7 % 7 % 7 % All other markets 17 % 18 % 19 % 20 % 21 % Total Fiber Gig+ capable (3) 12 % 12 % 12 % 14 % 14 % DSL/Copper (2)(3) Northern New England 10 % 10 % 10 % 9 % 9 % All other markets 29 % 24 % 24 % 23 % 23 % Total DSL/Copper (2)(3) 15 % 15 % 14 % 14 % 14 % Total Consumer Broadband Penetration % 14 % 14 % 14 % 14 % 14 % Consumer Broadband Revenue by Service Type ($ in thousands) Fiber Broadband Revenue (4) $ 24,016 $ 21,558 $ 19,218 $ 17,241 $ 16,152 Copper and Other Broadband Revenue 44,986 48,083 48,374 48,670 50,831 Total Consumer Broadband Revenue by Service Type $ 69,002 $ 69,641 $ 67,592 $ 65,911 $ 66,983 Consumer Average Revenue Per Unit (ARPU) Fiber Broadband ARPU $ 67.14 $ 65.61 $ 64.95 $ 63.88 $ 64.22 Copper Broadband ARPU $ 53.55 $ 53.87 $ 52.36 $ 50.78 $ 50.65 Consumer Voice Connections (3) 276,779 294,441 306,458 316,634 328,849 Video Connections (3) 35,039 51,339 55,225 58,812 63,447 Fiber route network miles (long-haul, metro and FttP) 57,865 57,498 56,093 54,239 52,402 On-net buildings (3) 14,427 15,715 15,618 15,446 14,891 Notes: (1) In Q1 2021, the Company launched a multi-year fiber build plan to upgrade 1.6 million passings or 70% of our service area to fiber Gig+ capable services. As of December 31, 2022, 403,000 of the target 400,000 passings for 2022 were upgraded to FttP and total fiber passings were ~1,009,000 or 38% of the Company's service area. (2) The sale of the non-core Ohio operations resulted in a reduction of approximately 5,658 DSL/Copper passings and 3,560 DSL/Copper broadband connections in the first quarter of 2022. Prior period amounts have not been adjusted to reflect the sale. (3) The sale of the net assets of our Kansas City operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 resulted in a reduction of approximately 135,144 DSL/Copper passings, 3,325 fiber broadband connections, 10,945 DSL/Copper broadband connections, 6,670 consumer voice connections, 13,425 video connections and 1,415 on-net buildings. Prior period amounts have not been adjusted to reflect the sale. (4) Fiber broadband revenue includes revenue from our Kansas City operations of approximately $0.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and approximately $0.5 million for each of the quarters ended December 31, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Amounts have not been adjusted to reflect the sale.

Contacts

Investor and Media Contacts

Philip Kranz, Investor Relations

+1 217-238-8480

Philip.kranz@consolidated.com

Jennifer Spaude, Media Relations

+1 507-386-3765

Jennifer.spaude@consolidated.com