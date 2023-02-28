Ocugen Provides Business Update with Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Conference Call and Webcast Today at 8:30 a.m. ET



Completed retinitis pigmentosa patient enrollment in OCU400 Phase 1/2 clinical trial

Continued progress for programs targeting eye diseases with the submission of an IND application for OCU200

Expanded portfolio now includes inhaled vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, and a combination COVID-19+seasonal flu vaccine



MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines, today reported fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results along with a general business update.

"We continue to grow and advance as a diversified biotechnology organization as reflected in our accomplishments of 2022," said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of Ocugen. "Our pipeline has been expanded to appropriately address the current challenges and gaps in the fight against COVID-19, application of OCU410 to address Stargardt (a rare eye disease), and our novel approach to address dry age-related macular degeneration (dAMD)-a disease affecting vision in over 266 million people worldwide.

"Following FDA concurrence in the fourth quarter of 2022 on a confirmatory Phase 3 clinical trial design for NeoCart®, we are developing internal capabilities to move our regenerative medicine asset, NeoCart®, into the clinic next year."

"The FDA has granted expanded orphan drug designations to OCU400 for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA)," said Dr. Musunuri. "These broad, gene-agnostic designations are encouraging at this stage in the development of OCU400."

"During our first decade, we have built a strong foundation for addressing the diseases and conditions we aim to treat. We delivered on our promise to file an OCU200 IND in the first quarter of 2023 and look forward to delivering on important milestones in 2023, especially regarding preliminary efficacy data for gene therapy product OCU400, as we progress toward realizing our long-term vision to address unmet medical needs through courageous innovation," Dr. Musunuri concluded.

Business Updates

Ophthalmic Gene Therapies

OCU400 - Established the high dose as the maximum tolerable dose, completed retinitis pigmentosa patient enrollment, and continuing to enroll patients with LCA to receive the high dose. Ocugen intends to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial near the end of 2023.

- Established the high dose as the maximum tolerable dose, completed retinitis pigmentosa patient enrollment, and continuing to enroll patients with LCA to receive the high dose. Ocugen intends to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial near the end of 2023. OCU410 and OCU410ST - Executing IND-enabling studies and intend to submit IND applications in the second quarter of 2023 to initiate Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dry AMD (geographic atrophy) and Stargardt disease.

Ophthalmic Biologic Product

OCU200 - Submitted an IND application on February 27, 2023 to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial targeting diabetic macular edema.

Regenerative Cell Therapies

NeoCart® - Received concurrence from the FDA on the confirmatory Phase 3 clinical trial design. Ocugen intends to initiate the Phase 3 clinical trial in the first half of 2024. Ocugen is renovating its facility to accommodate cGMP manufacturing of NeoCart® for clinical trials and beyond.



Vaccines Portfolio

OCU500 Series - Developing a novel mucosal vaccine platform which includes OCU500, a bivalent COVID-19 inhaled vaccine; OCU510, a seasonal quadrivalent flu inhaled vaccine; and OCU520 a combination quadrivalent seasonal flu and bivalent COVID-19 inhaled vaccine.





- Developing a novel mucosal vaccine platform which includes OCU500, a bivalent COVID-19 inhaled vaccine; OCU510, a seasonal quadrivalent flu inhaled vaccine; and OCU520 a combination quadrivalent seasonal flu and bivalent COVID-19 inhaled vaccine. COVAXIN (BBV152) - Completed enrollment in Phase 2/3 immuno-bridging and broadening clinical trial in fourth quarter 2022.

Financial Results

Fourth quarter - Research and development expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2022, were $17.2 million compared to $7.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. General and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2022, were $6.9 million compared to $7.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Ocugen reported a $0.10 net loss per common share for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to a $0.07 net loss per common share for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Full year - Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022, were $49.8 million compared to $35.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022, were $35.1 million compared to $22.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Ocugen reported a $0.38 net loss per common share for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to a $0.30 net loss per common share for the year ended December 31, 2021.

- Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022, were $49.8 million compared to $35.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022, were $35.1 million compared to $22.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Ocugen reported a $0.38 net loss per common share for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to a $0.30 net loss per common share for the year ended December 31, 2021. Ocugen's cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments totaled $90.9 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $95.1 million as of December 31, 2021. The Company estimates that its current cash, cash equivalents, and investments will enable it to fund its operations into the first quarter of 2024. The Company had 221.6 million shares of common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Ocugen has scheduled a conference call and webcast for 8:30 a.m. ET today to discuss the financial results and recent business highlights. Ocugen's senior management team will host the call, which will be open to all listeners. There will also be a question-and-answer session following the prepared remarks.

Attendees are invited to participate on the call or webcast using the following details:

Dial-in Numbers: (800) 715-9871 for U.S. callers and (646) 307-1963 for international callers

Conference ID: 8912239

Webcast: Available on Ocugen's investor site

A replay of the call and archived webcast will be available for approximately 45 days following the event on the Ocugen investor site.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patient's lives through courageous innovation-forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

(Tables to follow)



OCUGEN, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

As of December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,563 $ 94,958 Marketable securities 13,371 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,558 7,688 Total current assets 98,492 102,646 Property and equipment, net 6,053 1,164 Restricted cash - 151 Other assets 4,087 1,800 Total assets $ 108,632 $ 105,761 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,062 $ 2,312 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9,900 4,325 Operating lease obligations 498 363 Total current liabilities 18,460 7,000 Non-current liabilities Operating lease obligations, less current portion 3,587 1,231 Long term debt, net 2,289 1,712 Other non-current liabilities 244 - Total liabilities 24,580 9,943 Stockholders' equity Convertible preferred stock 1 1 Common stock 2,217 1,995 Treasury stock (48 ) (48 ) Additional paid-in capital 294,874 225,537 Accumulated other comprehensive income 26 - Accumulated deficit (213,018 ) (131,667 ) Total stockholders' equity 84,052 95,818 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 108,632 $ 105,761





OCUGEN, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)