ORYZON GENOMICS

At Oryzon's recent key opinion leader (KOL) event, management elaborated on the near-term clinical catalysts for its lead assets iadademstat, in oncology, and vafidemstat, in central nervous system (CNS) indications. Following the positive results of the ALICE trial, the company is fast approaching the initiation of the Phase Ib FRIDA study for iadademstat in FLT3+ relapsed/refractory (r/r) acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) patients. Management believes the r/r AML setting may represent a faster route to market for iadademstat, targeting a patient population with currently limited and sub-optimal treatment options. Management originally guided for FRIDA to be initiated by end-2022; however, this delay has been attributed to slower-than-expected trial site activation. Management has communicated that trial site activation is now progressing and that FRIDA could begin imminently. Additionally, interim data analysis from the PORTICO study in borderline personality disorder (BPD) in Q123 represents a significant catalyst for vafidemstat in the company's leading CNS programme.

